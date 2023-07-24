Topeka food truck is so popular it expanded to catering and soon will offer to-go options

After more than two years serving some of the tastiest burgers around town while on wheels, The Burger Bus is expanding, first into catering and soon into a brick-and-mortar location.

Bus Barn Catering, 2037 N.W. Topeka Blvd., is a spinoff location of the popular Burger Bus trailer.

Co-owner Ashley Watson said the new site is ideal for her and her husband, Branden, who are eager to serve the community. The couple purchased their yellow trailer, which was painted like a school bus and already called The Burger Bus in early 2021, and have been serving up hamburgers ever since.

"For a while now, we've been playing with recipes and simplifying them for more of a more diverse taste," Ashley Watson said. "So, we've just kind of been preparing for a while. We kind of were like, 'Let's just — let's do it.'"

Bus Barn Catering will serve to-go food and take catering orders

Branden and Ashley Watson, owners of The Burger Bus, stand in front of their signature bus and newly opened Bus Barn Catering business Friday at 2037 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

The Watsons have opened the catering option in the building and plan to offer to-go options at the site in coming months.

Their plan is to create counter spaces in the building that will allow for customers to pick up food to go, they said. Business hours haven't been decided.

Menu items will include $7 sandwiches, such as Italian, pulled pork, chicken salad and more. Buffalo chicken and turkey bacon-styled wraps for $7 will also be on the menu. Along with sandwiches and wraps will be such sides as chips, rolls, baked beans and more.

Prices will range from $1 to $2. Desserts for $2 and full and half salads priced at $8 and $4 will also be available.

Bus Barn Catering has already worked several small events around town, the Watsons said.

For those interested in catering services, call 785-383-7512 or email busbarncatering@gmail.com, they said. A delivery fee of $25 will be applied to all orders.

Will The Burger Bus remain open in Topeka?

Branden Watson, co-owner of The Burger Bus, organizes cooking trays and pans Friday at the couple's new Bus Barn catering, 2037 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

The Burger Bus will continue to spin its wheels around town with its regular menu items.

Those include cheeseburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, baked potato salad and more. Slushies — with flavors like peach, green apple, blue bubble gum and lemon lime — can also be found on the menu.

Cheeseburgers and pulled pork sandwiches range from $7 to $13, while slushies are priced at $3.

To stay up to date on the upcoming locations for the Burger Bus, check out its Facebook page where the owners keep consistent updates of locations and times.

More: This new Topeka business is featuring an alternative to beef — Kansas-grown bison meat

A grilled cheese pulled pork sandwich sizzles on the grill Thursday at the Burger Bus, which was parked at Evergy Plaza.

Ashley Watson said since the beginning of their culinary journey, the food truck community has been the best support system.

"It's not like the scarcity mindset where everyone's like, 'Oh, another food truck!'" she said. "It's more like the abundance mindset. There's plenty in Topeka to help us out. So, it's good."

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Burger Bus owners open brick-and-mortar site for catering business