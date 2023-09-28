These Topeka-made wagons could be named coolest thing made in Kansas. Here's how to vote

This Topeka business makes one of the coolest products in Kansas.

And you get to help decide just how cool it is.

The Kansas Manufacturing Council is organizing the "2023 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas — People's Choice Tournament."

Any product that is made in Kansas using a manufacturing process qualifies for the competition, its website said.

Topeka's PlainsCraft Covered Wagons is in the Top 8 of the voting competition.

Dennis and Donna Steinman, owners of PlainsCraft, stand on the deck of one of their specialty wagons. The Topeka company that offers the glamping experience has made the final eight of a "Coolest Thing Made in Kansas" contest.

PlainsCraft Covered Wagons started as a small business

Since January 2020, PlainsCraft owners Dennis and Donna Steinman have built wagons in Topeka that promise “a wilder kind of experience.”

PlainsCraft builds covered, pioneer-style wagons that can be customized to suit the needs of buyers. The wagons are intended for “glamping,” or glamorous camping, which allows people to feel more connected to their natural surroundings without giving up the amenities they love.

Since beginning, the wagon business has grown from three employees to its current 15, Dennis Steinman said. He said they have sold wagons in places as far away as Canada.

A small living-room area occupies the front part of a PlainsCraft covered wagon, while a queen bed, tables, dressers and a bathroom in the back complete the fully furnished space.

"The glamping market is growing," he told The Capital-Journal. "We're doing well."

PlainsCraft wagons are about 225 square feet and start at about $27,000 each. They can fluctuate in price depending on the amenities that buyers request.

Along with being in the Coolest Things Made in Kansas competition, the Steinmans are preparing to attend a glamping show in Aurora, Colorado.

More: Why a local cancer survivor and her family are so happy for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

"It's very fulfilling and it's nice to see and participate in a market where there's a lot of growth," Dennis Steinman said. "It's fun to see our people grow and get to do more and more.

"Growth is fun and challenging."

How does the competition work and how can you vote?

The People's Choice contest began with product nominations and the first round of voting, the website said. The top 16 votegetters began a tournament-style bracket. Businesses chosen will go on to compete in head-to-head matchups.

Story continues

The business product that receives the most votes in each matchup will advance to the next round, moving one step closer to winning this year's title.

PlainsCraft Covered Wagons won its first-round matchup vs. Landoll's Traveling Axle Trailer, made in Marysville, and now faces the Conquistador Wheel Corral made by MJE Livestock Equipment in Montezuma.

More: Take a walk through antebellum Kansas with this Eagle Scout's tour of Tecumseh

In the first round, Mars Wrigley's M&M's Caramel Chocolate Candies, made in Topeka, lost its match against vinyl records made by Quality Record Pressings in Salina.

The People's Choice winner will be announced during the Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Oct. 24 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 400 W. Waterman St. in Wichita.

Votes can now be cast for the second round through 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6. To vote, visit www.kansascool.com.

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Coolest thing made in Kansas could be PlainsCraft covered wagons