Topeka sees BNSF Railway layoffs, as spokeswoman says company is reallocating personnel

BNSF Railway employee numbers are being reduced in the Topeka area.

Kendall Kirkham Sloan, BNSF director of external communications, said the company works continuously to align their people and resources with customer demand to deliver the industry-leading service that customers expect.

"This is a necessity for any network business to optimize the operation and run as efficiently as possible. While the underlying economy currently lacks clarity, BNSF is pursuing and capturing growth in several areas. We have an imbalance of employees where growth is occurring among some of our mechanical work groups," Kirkham Sloan said.

Kirkham Sloan's comments followed several Facebook posts on Tuesday, which claimed the railway company laid off about 85 employees.

Kirkham Sloan didn't confirm a number to The Capital-Journal. Those who created Facebook posts didn't respond to messages from The Capital-Journal.

BNSF confirmed a number of employees were laid off Tuesday in the Topeka area but declined to cite a number. Facebook posts from people saying they worked at BNSF put the number at 85.

'BNSF has offered location transfers with incentives' and 'craft transfers for mechanical employees'

Kirkham Sloan said, "There are team members in locations on the network where there isn’t sufficient work and simultaneously not enough team members where the growth is occurring. Work groups must be readjusted to ensure we have the right people in the right place at the right time to best serve our customers’ current transportation needs and be positioned for future growth.

"To accomplish this, BNSF has offered location transfers with incentives targeted to those locations where there are open positions. BNSF has also offered craft transfers for mechanical employees to be retrained for other open positions on the BNSF network."

There are currently several hundred open mechanical and engineering positions on the BNSF network, Kirkham Sloan said.

"Our hope is that we can reallocate personnel through these incentive programs, so BNSF continues to grow with our customers," she said.

SMART Kansas legislative board 'condemns the recent mass lay off'

Ty Dragoo, state legislative director for the Kansas local of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers said, "SMART Kansas strongly condemns the recent mass layoffs by BNSF Railroad in the region, particularly Kansas."

Story continues

Dragoo said despite recording record profits, the company's decision to cut jobs raises serious questions about its commitment to the well-being of its workforce and the communities locked in by service.

"BNSF Railroad has proudly touted its financial success, with soaring profits that seemingly stand in stark contrast to the recent wave of layoffs affecting hard working employees in Kansas," he said. "This move not only jeopardizes the livelihood of families, but also raises concerns about the prioritization of corporate gains over the welfare of the local workforce."

Dragoo said SMART calls on BNSF Railroad to reconsider its approach, reinstate the affected employees and prioritize the safety and well-being of its workforce and the communities it operates within.

Commerce department spokesperson Patrick Lowry said the agency encourages any employees that have received a layoff notice to contact KANSASWORKS, the state's public workforce system.

"KANSASWORKS exists to assist Kansans search for new opportunities, help increase skills, and find a rewarding job or career. There are 27 Workforce Centers around the state. Contact your closest KANSASWORKS office at 877/509-6757 (toll free) or https://www.kansasworks.com/contact," Lowry said.

More: Tired and heartbroken: People who are unsheltered moved from river camps in North Topeka

BNSF reduced its local workforce by nearly 30 in May 2020

The Capital-Journal reported BNSF Railway reduced its numbers by nearly 30 people in May 2020.

Williams said employees were then offered the option to potentially transfer to a number of open positions at other locations in the company's network.

Andy Williams, the company’s regional public affairs director, confirmed that BNSF was laying off 28 employees locally because of “customers’ changing business conditions” and a “lower demand for rail cars to ship commodities” during the coronavirus pandemic.

More: Good Samaritan bill shielding Kansans reporting overdoses from prosecution passes House

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: BNSF Railway confirms Topeka layoffs. Facebook posts put number at 85.