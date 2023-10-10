Topeka women are known for their work on true crime podcasts. Now, they're teaching others

Two Topeka natives have channeled their love of mystery into helping others research and write for crime podcasts.

True Crime Podcast Training, created by Andrea Marshbank and Haley Gray, is an online learning course for those interested in working in the field of true crime podcasts. Combining their love for education and true crime, Marshbank and Gray provide curriculum for how to research and write for true crime podcasts.

"Most of the bigger-name true crime podcasts outsource the research and writing — the most time intensive part of producing the episode." Marshbank said.

Andrea Marshbank, left, and Haley Gray are the Topeka-based owners and CEOs of the online training company True Crime Podcast Training.

"So currently in the field as it is, when a true crime podcast wants a researcher or writer, they ask around to the already established researchers and writers, which for a long time was just Haley — Haley Gray was the person you went to," Marshbank said.

Gray began working on the true crime scene seven years ago as a researcher and writer for more than 20 podcasts. She currently works with such podcasts as "Big Mad True Crime," "Moms and Mysteries" and more.

Marshbank previously worked as a teacher at Seaman High School and Shawnee Heights High School. She currently works with podcasts "Southern Fried True Crime" and "The First Degree."

How does the online course work?

There are two 16-week courses available: standard research and premium research, according to their website. The courses include seven self-paced modules, while the premium offers an eighth.

Instructional videos, hands-on assignments and more will be available for each course. They also give access to research tools and databases, produce a research document covering true crime cases and more.

Tuition for the beginning course is $650.

"We tried to think of all of the different angles of people with different learning needs and learning styles," Marshbank said. "And also thinking about, this is for busy adults who are interested in a side gig or transitioning their career."

Marshbank and Gray will be the beginning coaches for the courses, but they plan to add more coaches to the team.

The first online course will launch Oct. 16. Twelve students are enrolled; class capacity is 15. After onboarding new coaches, the hope is to create larger course classes.

Andrea Marshbank, co-creator of True Crime Podcast Training, talks about what it means to get into the industry Thursday afternoon.

Gray said she values true crime podcasts because there are valuable things you learn throughout the researching process.

"I think a lot of people are interested in true crime just because they're fascinated by it," she said, "but I think there is a way to look at true crime as an educational tool. You learn something about that person's life, the victim's life or their family's life.

"You can learn about the court system, and you can also learn about other things."

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Two Topeka women launch their business True Crime Podcasts Training