Topeka's Pool School to help owners ensure their at-home swimming pools are safe and clean

New and experienced swimming pool owners can seek assistance and find answers to common questions as they prepare to open their at-home pools ahead of the season.

Patio Pool and Fireside will host Pool School at VFW Philip Billard Post #1650 at 3110 S.W. Huntoon St. at 6 p.m. April 8. The event is free of charge to the public, but store manager Cathi Buckley said those who plan to attend do need to RSVP.

“People need to call the store to RSVP because we provide snacks,” said Buckley.

While Pool School is geared toward those who have recently installed a swimming pool, Buckley said it can also be helpful for anyone interested in a refresher course in pool maintenance.

Knowing which chemicals to use and when can help alleviate the stress of opening your pool this spring. Patio Pool and Fireside will host Pool School at VFW Philip Billard Post #1650 on April 8 to teach the proper techniques and answer questions.

Pool School will include understanding mechanics of a pool

Topics cover the mechanics of a swimming pool, including how pool filter systems operate, and a chemical company will be on hand to answer questions about the chemicals required for both salt and chlorine pool systems.

“Quite a few people have salt water pools, and many think salt is the end all be all, but you still have to have a sanitizer with salt,” said Buckley. “Chlorine gets a bad rap because people end up with dry, itchy skin, but that’s due to the acidity of the pool, not the chlorine.”

Buckley said Patio Pool and Fireside, located at 3109 S.W. Huntoon St., is gearing up for an increase in business as the weather warms up. They offer several services to their regular customers, including pool opening and free water testing.

“The month of May is probably busiest, but the earlier you open your pool, the better off you are in terms of algae growth,” said Buckley.

Once warmer temperatures take hold, Buckley said swimming pools become giant petri dishes if they aren’t properly treated with chemicals. To prepare to open an at-home pool, she recommends removing the cover and assessing any debris that may have fallen in over the winter, including dead animals and leaves.

Buckley suggests filling the pool with extra water prior to debris removal, or hiring a company to do it for you. All debris must be removed or vacuumed out of the pool before the water can be treated with chemicals.

“It’s important to get the debris out of the body of water before proceeding,” said Buckley.

Before assessing what treatments to give your pool all debris must be removed from the water.

Swimming pool business opens more than 300 pools each season

She estimates that Patio Pool and Fireside opens more than 300 pools each season, with the capacity to open up to 10 pools per day. After a pool has been opened and cleaned, Buckley said three local pool companies, including Patio Pool and Fireside, Swims & Sweeps, and DeVader’s Pools & Spas offer water testing at no cost to their customers.

“That’s how we know what that water needs,” she said. “During the season, we help homeowners maintain their pools with a weekly pool service that includes vacuuming, water testing and adding chemicals. We tell our customers to shock their pools once a week and add chlorine tablets or sticks to their skimmer for a slow release of chlorine and algaecide.”

Patio Pool and Fireside does in-ground pool installations and installs new pool liners in existing swimming pools. When necessary, Buckley said they can also offer recommendations for contractors to address more extensive structural or repair work that needs to be completed before a pool can be used.

Patio Pool and Fireside sells above-ground pools, but Buckley said they don’t install them.

“We specialize in in-ground pools," she said. "At this point, we’re pretty packed with liner installs.”

Buckley said the best time to install a pool liner is in the spring because extremely cold temperatures can cause a new liner to shrink. To schedule service with Patio Pool and Fireside for the upcoming season, she said now is the time to call.

“We usually go out and measure pools late in the season the previous summer, and then install liners in the spring," she said. "I’ve had people start calling in December to get on our books, but they can still call now.”

Here's how to register for Patio Pool and Fireside's Pool School

RSVP for Pool School on or before Monday by calling Patio Pool and Fireside at (785) 357-5194.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Pool School to help Topeka owners ensure their at-home pools are safe