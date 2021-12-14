U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,650.77
    -18.20 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,690.62
    +39.67 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,270.88
    -142.40 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.81
    -20.69 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.52
    -0.77 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.10
    -18.20 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    -0.59 (-2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4550
    +0.0310 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3241
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6850
    +0.1050 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,249.31
    -672.54 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.11
    +10.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.43
    -0.01 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Topi is building a new payment solution designed for B2B transactions

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

Meet Topi, a Berlin-based startup that raised a $4.5 million pre-seed funding round co-led by Index Ventures and Creandum. The company is working on a payment solution that is both fast and capital efficient for businesses.

On the B2C front, consumer payments have evolved at a rapid pace over the last few years. When it’s time to check out, customers expect to be able to choose between several payment methods that all offer different advantages and drawbacks.

Usually you can pay with your debit or credit card, which could let you take advantage of some kind of insurance and accumulate points or cash back. You can also choose to pay with a digital wallet, like PayPal. Sometimes, you may choose to spread a big purchase over several months with Klarna, Affirm, Afterpay, etc.

And yet, B2B transactions haven’t changed as much. Businesses often face a simple dilemma — they pay directly or they spend some time negotiating a financing offer. A supplier can offer some financing options directly. Sometimes companies ask their bank directly. In all cases, it’s a lengthy, bureaucratic and manual process.

Topi wants to reach the ideal Venn diagram of B2B payments — a payment solution that doesn’t require any paperwork, but a payment method with some financing offers. Topi thinks it can offer financing options of up to five years with instant approval.

“We’re building all of that ourselves. We’re building the first product right now and it’ll come on the market during the course of next year,” co-founder Estelle Merle told me.

This payment solution would be particularly useful for expensive purchases — a new machine, a big event or an upgrade for the restaurant kitchen. Topi expects to integrate its payment solution directly in the checkout flow of popular B2B merchants.

Many merchants already offer financing options, but they usually just link to a help page with some information to go further. “We’re digitizing this manual process and brining it straight to the point of sale,” Merle said.

This isn’t just a technical challenge as there’s some financial risk involved with SMB financing. The company wants to be able to make smart decisions without asking for too much input. A customer should be able to know if they are eligible for financing options in just a few minutes.

“We have an in-house risk team,” co-founder Charlotte Pallua told me. “What we don’t want to do is ask SMBs to upload financial statements from three years ago. Everything has to be digital.”

She then gave me some hints about data sources. For instance, Topi could get some sales data from a payment processor, or e-commerce performance from a Shopify account. With open banking rolling out across Europe, you could also imagine entering your business bank account login information to let Topi fetch the past few months of transactions.

In addition to Index Ventures and Creandum, several business angels invested in the startup, such as HelloFresh founder Dominik Richter, N26 founder Max Tayenthal, Adyen founding team member Thijn Lamers and WeFox founder Fabian Wesemann.

Topi’s two co-founders Charlotte Pallua and Estelle Merle originally met during their MBA at Harvard. Pallua spent some time working for Apple on financing programs while Merle has previously worked for Goldman Sachs and Via Transportation. Topi’s CTO Ernesto Jiménez worked for GoCardless and led a big engineering team there.

When you look further down the road, Topi’s vision goes beyond simplifying payments. If the startup manages to become an important brick in B2B transactions, companies who use Topi could end up spending a lot of time on Topi’s portal. They could see upcoming payments and manage early repayments.

But Topi’s portal could also become a SaaS product on its own. For instance, customers could choose insurance products from Topi directly. Once you control the customer relationship, there are a lot of possibilities to expand horizontally. And Topi is well aware of that opportunity.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s what 8 financial planners say you should do with your money during inflation

    Inflation is at its highest rate in nearly four decades, but there are steps you can take with your personal finances to take the edge off.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Shares of semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped again on Monday -- down 4.2% as of noon ET -- its fourth straight down day in a row. There doesn't appear to be any particular news behind today's decline, at least not specific to Nvidia. Although high demand for high-end Nvidia graphics chips is generally good news for the company and its pricing power, the network notes that "semiconductors are beneath the hood of an increasing number of products," but "things made with chips don't just use one chip." Thus, even a PC manufacturer lucky enough to get hold of all the Nvidia chips it needs might not be able to sell its PC if it can't also get all the power control, memory, and other chips it also needs to build the product.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed This Morning

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed 4% in very early trading this morning before beginning to bounce around, first higher, then lower again. A confluence of negative macroeconomic news headlines out of China may be weighing on Nio shares. First and foremost, of course, is the worry that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may begin delisting Chinese shares because of China's failure to permit its companies to subject themselves to audit inspection by the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. On top of that worry, though, last week Chinese property giant China Evergrande Group finally and officially placed itself in default when it missed a final deadline to pay interest due on about $1.2 billion worth of international loans.

  • Charlie Munger: This market is 'even crazier' than the dot-com bust — here are 3 contrarian stocks to help you sidestep the herd

    Buffett's right-hand man just rang the bubble alarm. It might be time to heed his warning.

  • Sundial CEO explains the impact of retail investor interest on the company

    Sundial CEO Zachary George joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the overall outlook for the marijuana industury and how being caught up in the meme trade impacted Sundial.&nbsp;

  • Oppenheimer Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks; Sees at Least 90% Upside

    Heading into year’s end, the Street’s professional analysts are busy putting together their predictive models, working to give investors an idea just where the markets are heading. All in all, it would seem to be a positive picture; despite some recent volatility, the markets are still following the sustained upward trend they’ve been on since the spring of last year. Writing from Oppenheimer, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus leads the bulls. He sees gains of 13% in store for the S&P 5

  • Why I'm Not Buying the Dip on Cloudflare

    The market has turned hostile toward expensive growth stocks, which might spell bad news for Cloudflare.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losses ahead of key Fed policy meeting

    Stock futures were mixed Tuesday morning following declines for all three major U.S. indexes Monday as investors set their sights on a prolific week in Washington that includes the Fed's final policy-setting meeting of 2021.

  • Dow Jones Falls On Hot Inflation Report; Fed Meeting Looms; Tesla Skids As Musk Sells More Shares

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100 points Tuesday on hot inflation data ahead of the Fed meeting. CEO Elon Musk sold more Tesla shares.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks with Over 12% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 high dividend stocks with over 12% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Dividend Stocks with Over 12% Yield. Dividend investing has always been an attractive option for investors who are looking for passive income, retired […]

  • 3 Firecracker Stocks to Buy Now for the New Year

    Stock selection could be key as we enter 2022, with uncertainty creeping into the market and opening the door to potential volatility.

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Are Sinking Again. Don’t Expect a Bounce Soon.

    Bearish sentiment is building in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, as investors weigh the Omicron variant and other new macro risks.

  • 'Meme Stocks' Officially Over As Crash Wipes Out $80 Billion

    The meme stock rally was fun while it lasted. But it's handing out an expensive lesson now that it's lagging the S&P 500.

  • Why Shares of Buffett-Backed Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    The company is only on its third day of trading on the public markets and is experiencing volatility.

  • These 3 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive

    Warren Buffett has talked of preferring to buy into a great company at a good price than a good company at a great price. Here are three companies that have been serving their investors very well, but their prices may have gotten ahead of themselves lately. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a graphics processing unit (GPU) maker that has grown into a behemoth, with a recent market value near $750 billion.

  • Dow Jones Slips; Elon Musk Says This, Bitcoin Plunges; AMC Stock, GameStop Crater

    The Dow Jones fell. Bitcoin took a dive after Elon Musk spoke out. AMC stock and GameStop cratered amid a meme stock sell-off.

  • Prediction: Novavax Stock Could Soar 20% or More Within the Next 20 Days

    My prediction is that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock could soar 20% or more within the next 20 days. However, there are other lesser regulatory decisions that are pending that could create a cascade of good news that drives the stock even higher.

  • 3M Merging Food-Safety Unit With Neogen in $9.3 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. agreed to separate its food-safety business and combine it with Neogen Corp. in a deal that would value the combined company at about $9.3 billion. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalUnder the terms of the transaction, using a tax-free reverse Morris trus

  • Apple has even more room to ‘build on this incredible ecosystem,' analyst explains

    TECHnalysis Research President Bob O'Donnell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what Apple has done right on the road to $3 trillion market capitalization.

  • U.S. stock futures edge lower after PPI data, with Fed meeting set to kick off

    Investors could be facing more losses on Tuesday, as nervousness builds ahead of the last Fed meeting of 2021.