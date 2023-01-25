Topical Antibiotics Market to Witness Substantial Growth of USD 10.68 Billion with Healthy CAGR of 6.3% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Major Developments and Competitors Insight

Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global topical antibiotics market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of global topical antibiotics market is tend to be around 6.3% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 6.55 billion in 2021, and it would grow upto USD 10.68 billion by 2029

The topical Antibiotics market survey report comprises data that can be quite essential when it comes to dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. The statistics are represented in graphical format in this report for a clear understanding on facts and figures. The report provides insights that help to have a more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may impinge on the Topical Antibiotics industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best way.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global topical antibiotics market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of global topical antibiotics market tends to be around 6.3% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 6.55 billion in 2021, and it would grow upto USD 10.68 billion by 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Topical antibiotics are the class of antibiotics that hinder bacterial cell wall growth. A range of topical antibiotics can be prescribed as OTC or prescription and are extensively used in the treatment of eye infectious diseases. Application of topical antibiotics has several benefits compared to systemic delivery in treating skin infections. Most of these infections are minor and chronic in nature that causes irritation and can be treated as outpatient procedures. It is of great importance to the healthcare sector and thus is expected to rise high in the forecast period

The global topical antibiotics market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Topical antibiotics are applied to a specific area of the skin in order to kill infections. Among several indications such as the skin, eye, and Bromhidrosis, the use of topical antibiotics to fight bacterial skin infection has witnessed steady growth over the past few years. A large variety of bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus viridians, and Streptococcus pyogenes are responsible for these infections. Numerous antibiotics need high concentrations for gaining ability to completely remove bacteria from skin surface. Systemic absorption of mupirocin and retapamulin through skin is very less in cases of undamaged skin.

Critical Insights Related to the Topical Antibiotics Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth-driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Competitive Landscape

The research promotes high-end commercialization and profit-steering opportunities, and it takes market dimensions and volatility into account.

This section of the report also focuses on accurately decoding the competitive landscape with astute high-end identification of frontline players, complete with an in-depth analytical study of their business choices and investment discretion, to ensure thoroughly impeccable investor participation and noteworthy growth prospects.

To ensure a smooth ride and hopeful business returns despite numerous odds and unprecedented hurdles, this research has carefully gauged facts pertaining to portfolio advancements, geographical presence, and other essential market details.

The Topical Antibiotics Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

Sanofi (France)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

GSK plc (U.K.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Lilly (U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Lupin (India)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Akorn Incorporated (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

Opportunities

Growing Antimicrobial Resistance

The increasing incidence of antimicrobial resistance is also estimated to boost the topical antibiotics market. For instance, as per the reports of CDC on Antibiotics Resistance Threats in US 2019 report, 2.8 million antimicrobial resistance cases are recorded in the U.S. each year with around 35,000 deaths every year. Furthermore, CDC is implementing funding activities through CDC’s Antimicrobial Resistance Initiative that support more than 50 state health departments, and several local health departments. CDC has also combined with state and local health departments, federal agencies, and the private sector to mitigate antimicrobial resistance. This creates more opportunity for the market growth.

Rising Healthcare Awareness

Patients with improper hygiene, a weak immune system, an infected epidermis, and close contact with people with epidermal disease are vulnerable to illness. Thus, the increasing awareness of topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals is anticipated to boost the market demand. Technological advancements are considered to play a critical role in the rising demand for the product. Antibiotic pharmaceuticals are among the most frequently used product by the consumers. Topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals are extensively used in several indications, from infections in cuts and mild to extreme acne cases. An extensive increase in awareness of these OTC products is creating more opportunity in the market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Topical Antibiotics Industry Research

Application

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Acute Myelogenous Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Epithelial Tumor

Others

Route of Administration

Parenteral

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Speciality Centres

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Key Industry Drivers:

Increase in Surgical Site Infection

Surgical site infection (SSI) is one of the most common complications and a top cause of hospital acquired infections globally. The occurrence and incidence rates are higher in low and middle-income countries. Surgical site infection in spine surgery is one of the most common complications post surgery. Above 40,000 patients in the U.S. witnessed surgical site infection after spine surgery. This boost the market growth.

Higher Agreements and Partnerships

Ongoing product approvals and strategic initiatives undertaken by major market players such as, partnerships, product launches, collaborations, expansions are anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021 AuroMedics Pharma LLC announced that it has got an approval from USFDA to manufacture Daptomycin for an injection. Furthermore, in July 2022, Boehringer Ingelheim, Evotec SE, and bioMérieux announced that they have created a joint venture to make the next generation of antimicrobials to fight against antimicrobial resistance. Thus, it boosts the market growth.

Topical Antibiotics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The major countries covered in the topical antibiotics market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest market growth due to the key generic players and increases focuses on the research and development activity.

North America dominates the market due to the high prevalence of bacterial eye infections, sophisticated medical facilities and rise in government initiatives.

What to Expect from the Report, a 7-Pointer Guide

The Topical Antibiotics report dives into the holistic Strategy and Innovation for this market ecosystem

The Topical Antibiotics report keenly isolates and upholds notable prominent market drivers and barriers

The Topical Antibiotics report sets clarity in identifying technological standardization as well as the regulatory

framework, besides significantly assessing various implementation models besides evaluating of numerous use cases

The Topical Antibiotics report is also a rich repository of crucial information across the industry, highlighting details on novel investments as well as stakeholders and relevant contributors and market participants.

A thorough market analytical survey and forecast references through the forecast tenure, encapsulating details on historical developments, concurrent events as well as future growth probability

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Topical Antibiotics Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Topical Antibiotics Market, By Route of Administration Global Topical Antibiotics Market, By Application Global Topical Antibiotics Market, By End User Global Topical Antibiotics Market, By Distribution Channel Global Topical Antibiotics Market, By Region Global Topical Antibiotics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

