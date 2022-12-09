U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,974.25
    +8.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,829.00
    +26.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,687.75
    +42.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,820.90
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.62
    +0.16 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.70
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.59
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2247
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3150
    -0.3150 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,218.60
    +388.25 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.96
    +11.27 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.63
    +3.46 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Topical Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the topical drug delivery market are Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Galderma SA, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Cipla Ltd, Bayer AG, 3M, Merck & CoInc, Crescita Therpeautics Inc, Novartis International AG, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, Encore Dermatology Inc, Medpharm Group Limited, SkinVisible Pharmaceuticals Inc, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc and Pfizer Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371403/?utm_source=PRN



The global topical drug delivery market is expected to grow from $126.11 billion in 2021 to $137.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The topical drug delivery market is expected to grow to $186.51 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

The topical drug delivery market consists of sales of topical drug delivery devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide medication that are applied to the skin, to treat different conditions.It refers to the procedure of delivering a drug from a product on the skin to a local target site to produce a therapeutic effect.

There are various common forms of topical delivery such as gels, lotions, powders, and patches, which are mainly formulated as ointments or creams.

The types of products in topical drug delivery are semi-solid formulations,Â liquid formulations, solid formulations, and transdermal products.Semi-solid formulations refer to a group of medications referred to as semi-solids, including creams, gels, ointments, suppositories, and other unique topical dose forms.

The route of administration includes dermal drug delivery, ophthalmic drug delivery, rectal drug delivery, vaginal drug delivery, and nasal drug delivery. The various end users include hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, diagnostic centers, and other end users.

North America was the largest region in the topical drug delivery market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the topical drug delivery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the topical drug delivery market going forward.Diabetes is a group of diseases that affect how the body uses blood sugar and results in high blood sugar levels.

Topical drug delivery helps diabetes patients by administering medicines that can bypass hepatic first-pass metabolism. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, diabetes was the ninth leading cause of death in 2019, with an estimated 1.5 million deaths directly caused by diabetes. Therefore, the growing prevalence of diabetes is driving the growth of the topical drug delivery market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the topical drug delivery market.Major companies operating in the topical drug delivery market are developing innovative products with advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the topical drug delivery market.

For instance, in April 2022, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., an Israel-based dermatology company, and Galderma S.A., a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company specializing in dermatological treatments and skin care products, introduced Epsolay (benzoyl peroxide, cream, 5%), utilizing Sol-Ge's microencapsulation technology for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea, which is patent protected until 2040. Sol-gel microencapsulation provides the advantage of entrapping molecules by forming inclusion complexes between essential oils (Eos) as guest molecules and beta-cyclodextrin as host in porous silica, making it more stable and resistant to environmental conditions. Silica acts as a protector for EOs.

In June 2022, Novartis AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Kedalion Therapeutics and its AcuStream technology for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition enhances the Novartis ophthalmics portfolio, advancing efforts to investigate transformative ophthalmic methods to address unmet patient needs in front-of-eye conditions.

Kedalion Therapeutics is a US-based clinical-stage, venture-funded ophthalmic drug company operating in the topical drug delivery market.

The countries covered in the topical drug delivery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

The topical drug delivery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides topical drug delivery market statistics, including topical drug delivery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a topical drug delivery market share, detailed topical drug delivery market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the topical drug delivery industry. This topical drug delivery market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371403/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topical-drug-delivery-global-market-report-2022-ukraine-russia-war-impact-301698174.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • Mysterious, Dirt-Cheap Oil Is Being Marketed to Houston Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The offer seemed too good to be true: Up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 discount to the US benchmark. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysThe

  • Keystone Pipeline Is Shut Down After Oil Spills Into Creek in Kansas

    (Bloomberg) -- The shutdown of a key North American pipeline after an oil spill in Kansas roiled the flow of crude supplies across the US at a time when a fragile supply situation has rocked markets with volatility.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitt

  • This Stock Continues to Ignore the Bear Market of 2022

    Cutting-edge aircraft and next-generation spacecraft maker Northrop Grumman has been ignoring the 2022 bear market and has been trending higher the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a positive trend and confirms the price gains. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has stayed above the zero line for much of the past year.

  • Semiconductors, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the End of Globalization

    Semiconductors are a key player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution as they are at the heart of so many inventions with potential to dramatically affect the production capabilities in many industries, including computing, healthcare, military systems, transportation, and clean energy. But, as only a handful of countries have the complex knowledge and capital capacity needed to produce them, their limited supply became a geopolitical thorn involving harsh trade wars and security risks. The US is

  • Markets: ‘Yields are now as attractive as we’ve seen them in 15 years,’ strategist says

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current regulatory environment, bond yields, and overall state of the markets.

  • Amazon will tip delivery drivers this holiday season — but there’s a catch

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon rolling out a new tip incentive program when customers thank delivery drivers via Alexa.

  • Xi Visit to Saudi Arabia Brings Pledge of More Oil Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- China is willing to expand oil trade with Saudi Arabia, President Xi Jinping said during a visit to the kingdom that reinforced ties between the world’s No. 2 economy and its top supplier of crude.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • Warren Buffett Backed BYD Forays Malaysia With $113M Deal

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY), the Chinese EV company backed by Warren Buffett, forged a 500 million ringgit ($113 million) tie-up with Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd as it made its electric vehicle debut in Malaysia. Sime Darby will be BYD's exclusive distributor in Malaysia, with the first showroom to open later this month, Bloomberg reports. They plan to have 20 dealerships by next year and 40 by 2024. Also Read: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trim Holdings In This Tesla Competitor Ag

  • Apple’s Tim Cook celebrates a ‘new era of advanced manufacturing’ and says the company will use U.S.-made chips for the first time in a decade

    The Apple CEO announced that chips powering Apple devices would be manufactured at a chip-making factory in Phoenix

  • GE Healthcare Plans to Reduce Debt and Costs, Pursue Tuck-In Acquisitions

    General Electric’s healthcare division plans to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after its spinoff in early January, finance chief Helmut Zodl said Thursday at an investor event in New York.

  • Comcast Customers Are Not Going to Like This

    The highly-disliked cable and internet giant is making a move that's going to anger some subscribers.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks

    The top-performing tech penny stocks include car data company Otonomo Technologies, quantum computer company IonQ and 3-D printing firm Nano Dimension..

  • 3 Tech Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Even though tech stocks are deep in bear market territory, they're still a better play than crypto.

  • U.S. oil futures settle lower, but speculation of SPR refills emerge

    U.S. oil futures settled lower on Thursday, down a fifth straight session, but an oil leak that led to a shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline and talk of a potential buyback of oil to refill U.S. reserves helped to limit price losses. The White House said in October that the Biden administration intends to repurchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when prices are at or below $67 to $72. U.S. benchmark WTI crude for January delivery (CLF23) fell 55 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $71.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Thursday.

  • Exclusive-Chinese grab Russian car market share after Western rivals depart

    New sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LVC) are down almost 61% year-on-year, as Western sanctions curb Russia's access to some materials and falling demand and high prices further hobble the sector. But sales of Chinese branded passenger cars, including Haval, Chery and Geely have surged, rising to 16,138 units in November, almost double the 8,235 in January, while market share reached 31.3% from 9.6%, data from Russian analytical agency Autostat showed. Russia's new passenger car and LCV sales were 46,403 in November, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday, and sales should reach around 600,000 for this year overall.

  • Google Ad Manager outage costs big websites ad sales

    A Google service relied upon by many large websites to sell and display ads was down for about three hours Thursday, denying major news publishers revenue during the crucial holiday period, two sources familiar with the matter said. "The issue with Google Ad Manager has been resolved and ad serving has now been restored for the affected users,” Google said in a tweet on Thursday evening. News websites such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times were being affected by the issue, one of the sources said.

  • John Paulson Seeks to Shut Down Wife’s Suit Alleging Hidden Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson is seeking to shut down his wife Jenica’s lawsuit accusing him of shielding billions of dollars in assets from their divorce, claiming she’s the one who’s engaged in a “selfish money grab.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twi