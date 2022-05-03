U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,191.75
    +36.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,273.98
    +212.48 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,587.12
    +51.11 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.23
    +10.31 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.49
    -1.68 (-1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.80
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.22 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0033 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9190
    -0.0770 (-2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2516
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9100
    -0.2710 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,380.57
    -380.18 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.14
    -3.11 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.09
    +10.54 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Topical Drugs Market Size to Grow by USD 70.95 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Driven by Increase in the Prevalence of Skin Diseases | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The topical drugs market size is set to grow by USD 70.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.73% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The topical drugs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. 3M Corp., AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Ltd., CMP Pharma Inc., Crescita Therapeutics Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Johnson, and Johnson, MedPharm Ltd., Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., Sheffield Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teligent Inc., and Viatris Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Topical Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Topical Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report.

Topical Drugs Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our topical drugs market report covers the following areas:

Topical Drugs Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving the global topical drugs market growth are the increase in the prevalence of skin diseases such as psoriasis, rosacea, atopic dermatitis, and several bacterial and fungal infections. For instance, according to the CDC, Each year in the US, at least two million people are infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and at least 23,000 people die due to such infections. Almost 1 out of 3 people in the US develops shingles during their lifetime. Skin infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus had increased by 19% from 1997 to 2006 in children aged less than 18 years in England, leading to a 64% increase in anti-staphylococcal drug sales during the same period.

However, the key challenge to the global topical drugs industry growth is its highly fragmented nature. This is due to the presence of large, established players and small players such as Bayer AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Nestle SA. These vendors are focusing on research and development activities to create new drugs to gain an edge over their competitors and to gain more market share. They are also trying to expand its geographical reach through mergers and acquisitions. Small players such as Crescita Therapeutics and Easton Pharmaceuticals are also focusing on developing innovative solutions to remain competitive in the market. Thus, there is intense competition market, which may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To know about the other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Topical Drugs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Product

  • Geography

Topical Drugs Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • The topical drugs market share growth by the semi-solid segment will be significant for revenue generation. The high demand for semi-solid topical drugs owing to a large number of benefits will propel the growth of the global topical drugs market in the coming years. For instance, semi-solid drugs can be applied to the surface of other epithelial and mucosal membranes such as the cornea, the nasal mucosa, the rectal tissue, and the external lining of the ear.

  • 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for topical drugs in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of the World (ROW). The significant increase in the number of skin diseases, the rapid technological advances in the pharmaceutical sector, and the growth of the geriatric population will facilitate the topical drugs market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Topical Drugs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist topical drugs market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the topical drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the topical drugs market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of topical drugs market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The rheumatoid arthritis drugs market share is expected to reach an estimated USD 14.90 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 7.73%. Download a sample now!

  • The urticaria drugs market share is predicted to surge by USD 1.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.35%. Download a sample now!

Topical Drugs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 70.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.3

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Corp., AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Ltd., CMP Pharma Inc., Crescita Therapeutics Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Johnson and Johnson, MedPharm Ltd., Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., Sheffield Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teligent Inc., and Viatris Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Semi solid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Solid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 10.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • 10.5 Bayer AG

  • 10.6 Cipla Ltd.

  • 10.7 CMP Pharma Inc.

  • 10.8 Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

  • 10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 10.10 MedPharm Ltd.

  • 10.11 Nestle SA

  • 10.12 Viatris Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topical-drugs-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-70-95-billion-from-2021-to-2026--driven-by-increase-in-the-prevalence-of-skin-diseases--technavio-301537290.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil: 'Something far more serious is going on,' says analyst

    The oil market is undergoing a serious production problem, warns one analyst. Even as prices retreat temporarily amid COVID lockdowns in China.

  • Intel's Forecast on the Chip Shortage Has Changed (You Won't Like It)

    From our laptops and video game consoles to medical devices and even our cars, chips power much of what we use regularly, from the ways we work and travel to the ways we enjoy leisure time. The global chip shortage picked up steam in the first year of the pandemic and snowballed when China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) was hit with restrictions from the U.S. Department of Commerce during conflict between China and the U.S. Since then, people have either joined long waiting lists in hopes of eventually buying the items they want, or turned to the secondhand market to buy new cars and electronics, many of them marked up far above their market value.

  • Shale Giants Dump Oil Hedges as Losses Spiral Toward $42 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale giants stung by billions of dollars in hedging losses are spending big bucks to ditch their positions in a risky bet that prices stay high.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCompanies

  • Demand for U.S. natural gas has never been higher. So why is production slowing?

    Natural gas production in one of the country's largest gas fields is starting to decline at the worst possible time.

  • MEG Energy announces record first quarter operational and financial results and updated capital allocation strategy

    MEG Energy Corp. (TSX: MEG) ("MEG" or the "Corporation") reported its first quarter 2022 operational and financial results.

  • VW embeds Qualcomm chips in autonomous driving software plans

    Volkswagen's Cariad on Tuesday said it will source chips from U.S. semiconductor maker Qualcomm to develop autonomous driving software, which the German carmaker has made the backbone of its future strategy. Qualcomm will supply so-called system-on-chips (SoCs) for Cariad's platform that aims to enable automated driving up to Level 4 standards, in which the car can handle all aspects of driving in most circumstances with no human intervention. "We will get system-on-chips (SoCs) designed to enable assisted and automated driving functions up to Level 4 from Qualcomm, an expert in chip design with over 140,000 patents," Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on LinkedIn.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Spent Billions on Chevron. This Might Be Why.

    Judging by his investments in Chevron and Occidental Petroleum, Buffett seems to be focusing on 'shareholder yield.' Investors should pay attention.

  • Why Did Nio Shares Jump Today?

    Investors in Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are taking some recent struggles in stride. The American depositary shares were up as much as almost 5% Monday morning, and remained 2% higher as of 10:51 a.m. ET. The 5,074 electric vehicles delivered last month marked a major drop from April 2021.

  • Biden administration announces $3.1 billion for America’s battery shortage

    On Monday, the White House announced $3.1 billion is on the way to help with the battery shortage in America.

  • Shale Explorers Diamondback, Devon Boost Payouts Over Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale drillers Diamondback Energy Inc., Devon Energy Corp. and Coterra Energy Inc. are boosting dividends while keeping oil output flat despite pleas from President Joe Biden to increase supplies and help take some the edge off of inflation.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Glob

  • Fertilizer Buyers Are Eyeing Canada to Fill Global Potash Deficit

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s ample potash deposits are drawing “high levels” of interest around the world since sanctions upended global fertilizer markets.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockSaskatchewan is capturi

  • Pfizer COVID-19 pill fails as preventive therapy in trial

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Pfizer saying its COVID-19 treatment pill has failed as a preventive therapy in a clinical trial.

  • Is another stimulus check coming soon? Here's how Americans could get relief from rising gas prices

    Gas prices are increasing and are set to go even higher in the summer. But lawmakers are considering sending stimulus checks

  • What made Adani Wilmar India’s largest FMCG company?

    India has a new leader in its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market and that is billionaire Gautam Adani‘s Adani Wilmar. The packaged food major, a joint venture between the Adani group and Wilmar International of Singapore, has dethroned the 88-year-old Hindustan Unilever (HUL) which was till now the country’s largest FMCG firm. On May 2, Adani Wilmar reported Rs54,214 crore revenue from operations for the financial year 2021-22, up 46.2% year-on-year (YoY).

  • Why Oil Hasn’t Spiked as EU Weighs Ban on Russian Crude

    The fact that the cost of oil hasn't soared shouldn't lead to complacency. Several factors could lead to higher prices in the future.

  • Analyst Report: Altria Group, Inc.

    Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Helix Innovations, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020. Altria holds strategic investments in JUUL Labs (35% economic interest) and Cronos (42%).

  • UK factories hike prices at record pace as inflation bites

    UK manufacturers lifted their prices at the fastest rate on record last month as inflation bites.

  • Snarled-up ports point to worsening global supply chain woes - report

    Global supply chain problems look to set to worsen, a new report published on Tuesday said, as China's COVID-19 lockdowns, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other strains cause even longer delays at ports and drive up costs. The study by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) found that one-fifth of the global container ship fleet was currently stuck in congestion at various major ports. In China, ships awaiting berth at the Port of Shanghai now tally 344, a 34% increase over the past month, while shipping something from a warehouse in China to one in the United States currently takes 74 days longer than usual.

  • Oil Slips as China Lockdowns Overshadow Russian Output Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped from brief gains as lockdowns across China countered looming European Union measures to limit purchases of Russian fuel.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockWest Texas Intermediate fut

  • FTSE 100 Live: BP pledges £18bn UK investment as profits hit $6.2bn

    The UK start-up, founded by serial entrepreneur Alex Chesterman, sold 19,700 cars in the first quarter of 2022, more than double what it did this time last year. In the US, the Dow Jones opened 25 points higher this morning, and has continued to gain in the minutes since the opening bell. Meanwhile, billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC that the environment for investors is worse than ever because the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates when financial conditions have already become increasingly tight.