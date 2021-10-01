U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0080
    -0.2820 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,303.66
    +4,840.09 (+11.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Topicus.com and CGG complete sale and transfer of GeoSoftware Business to Topicus.com and Vela Software

Topicus.com Inc.
·2 min read
TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus”) (TSXV: TOI) today announced that Topicus and CGG S.A. (“CGG”) have completed the sale and transfer of the GeoSoftware Business to Topicus and Vela Software for a total cash consideration of US$95 million (subject to certain customary closing adjustments).

About Vela Software

Vela is a global provider of software solutions to a number of vertical industries with broad and deep market knowledge in the Energy and Resources software. As an operating group of Constellation Software Inc., Vela acquires, manages, and builds industry specific software businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical software solutions. Vela’s goal is for its companies to become leaders in their respective verticals by investing in their operations, growing through organic initiatives, and by seeking acquisitions that can strengthen their market position.

About Topicus.com

Topicus.com Inc. is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com Inc. acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.
For further information, contact:
Topicus.com Inc.
Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 861-9677

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

For further information, contact:
Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com


