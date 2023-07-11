Topicus.com (CVE:TOI) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Topicus.com (CVE:TOI) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Topicus.com, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = €111m ÷ (€1.4b - €677m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Topicus.com has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Software industry average of 8.6% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Topicus.com's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Topicus.com has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Topicus.com's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Topicus.com's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 20% over the last four years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 47%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. And with current liabilities at these levels, suppliers or short-term creditors are effectively funding a large part of the business, which can introduce some risks.

What We Can Learn From Topicus.com's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Topicus.com is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 38% to shareholders over the last year. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Like most companies, Topicus.com does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

