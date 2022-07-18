U.S. markets open in 9 hours 16 minutes

Topicus.com Inc. Announces Release Date for Second Quarter Results

Topicus.com Inc.
TORONTO, July 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) announced today it intends to release its second quarter results on August 3, 2022.

The Company’s quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company’s website (www.topicus.com) and SEDAR, after markets close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677


