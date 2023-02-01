U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,079.50
    -10.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,091.00
    -65.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,104.75
    -47.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.30
    -4.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.25
    +0.38 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.70
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.0220 (-0.62%)
     

  • Vix

    19.40
    -0.54 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0840
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,141.59
    +283.67 (+1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.33
    +5.54 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,771.70
    -13.17 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,376.87
    +49.76 (+0.18%)
     

Topicus.com Inc. Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter Results

Topicus.com Inc.
Topicus.com Inc.
Topicus.com Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) announced today it intends to release its fourth quarter results on February 7, 2023.

The Company’s quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company’s website (www.topicus.com) and SEDAR, after markets close on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677


Recommended Stories