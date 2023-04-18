U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,176.75
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,088.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,179.25
    -13.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.70
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.94
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    2,018.00
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0985
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5720
    -0.0190 (-0.53%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    -0.12 (-0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2432
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0320
    -0.0410 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,341.66
    +964.19 (+3.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    678.01
    +15.27 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,909.44
    +29.93 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,599.27
    -59.56 (-0.21%)
     

Topicus.com Inc. Announces Release Date for First Quarter Results

Topicus.com Inc.
Topicus.com Inc.
Topicus.com Inc.

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) announced today it intends to release its first quarter results on May 4, 2023.

The Company’s quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company’s website (www.topicus.com) and SEDAR, after markets close on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677