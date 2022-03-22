Topicus.com's subsidiary TSS Europe B.V. (“TSS”) submits public tender offer to acquire Sygnity S.A.

Topicus.com Inc.

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV: TOI) today announced its intention to submit a public tender offer for the entire issued share capital of Sygnity S.A., a software company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: SGN) at a price of PLN 12.00 per ordinary share. The anticipated acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including operational control of the business by TSS, and is expected to be completed in Q2 2022.



Sygnity S.A. is a well-established vertical market solution provider in Poland, focusing on banking, finance and insurance, energy, utilities, industry, local and central administration. Sygnity offers dedicated solutions to each of its markets; all focused on automating mission-critical processes of the target audience. The company had net revenue of PLN 183m in 2021 and has over 850 employees.

About Topicus.com

Topicus.com is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual events to be materially different from any future events expressed or implied by such forward -looking statements. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “intention”, “should”, “anticipate” and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved, or when such results will be achieved. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

