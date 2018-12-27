Topix Index Rises More Than 5% as Japanese Stocks Extend Gains

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese shares rallied for a second day, with the Topix index climbing more than 5 percent and poised for its biggest advance in two years.

The benchmark and the Nikkei 225 Stock Average were bolstered by gains in electronics makers after U.S. stocks staged one of the biggest rallies of the 9 1/2-year bull market as holiday sales kicked off in earnest. An emergency margin call has been triggered for the country’s index futures for the second time this week, according to the Japan Securities Clearing Corp.

The resurgence follows a global equity rout that was triggered by renewed turmoil in Washington that dragged Japanese stocks into a bear market earlier this month. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.2 percent in afternoon trading in Tokyo for its biggest advance in eight weeks. Crude oil prices jumped over 8 percent on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a pretty strong rebound today,” said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. “There will be ups and downs but I think buying could persist for about two to three weeks from here.”

Technical indicators have been signaling the markets may have been oversold. The 25-day Toraku index, which compares the numbers of advancing and declining stocks on the Topix, stood at about 68 on Wednesday, remaining under 80 for seven straight days, a level traders consider signals shares are due for a rebound. The Topix trades at about 11.8 times estimated earnings, near the cheapest level since 2012.

For the chief executive officer of the nation’s second-biggest brokerage, the worst is probably over for Japanese stocks as long as the global economy avoids slipping into a recession. “It is probably rational to think that prices have reached the bottom,” Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s Seiji Nakata said in an interview, a day after the Nikkei 225 Stock Average slid into a bear market.

Still, not everyone is convinced that Thursday’s rally could last.

“Stocks fell too much until now,” said Kazuyuki Terao, chief investment officer for the Japan unit of Allianz Global Investors. “The concern surrounding corporate earnings will linger quite a bit. I don’t think we’re entering a phase where stocks are set for a rebound from here. There’s quite a bit of concern surrounding cyclical sectors like technology companies and machinery” for both the U.S. and Japan.

By at least one measure, the day’s surge has already pulled Japanese equities out of oversold territory. The relative strength index on the Topix was around 38, above the 30 mark for the first time in five days. A level below 30 indicates to some investors that the market may be poised to rise.

Read more: Traders See End to ‘Feverish Fear-Mongering’ After Stocks Surge

Summary

Topix +5.1% to 1,504.68 as of 1:48 p.m. in Tokyo, with all 33 industry groups risingGauge climbed 1.1% yesterday after plunging 4.9% on TuesdayNikkei 225 +4.2% to 20,141,32 Yen +0.4% at 110.95 per dollar

--With assistance from Keiko Ujikane and Toshiro Hasegawa.

To contact the reporter on this story: Min Jeong Lee in Tokyo at mlee754@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Teo Chian Wei

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.