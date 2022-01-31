Topland Group to Enhance Operations with Yardi Solutions

London-based investment group prepare for growth with innovative technology

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topland Group, one of the largest privately owned real estate investment groups in the UK, has adopted Yardi® technology to consolidate its operational platform from disparate systems, reduce manual processes and gain advanced reporting with real-time data.

Yardi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)

The company manages a diverse real estate portfolio with over 220 properties.

The investment group will implement Yardi® Investment Accounting to automate processes, increase operational efficiencies and gain real-time data with faster investor reporting. Topland will also implement Yardi® Deal Manager, Yardi® Lease Manager, Yardi® Procure to Pay and VendorCafe®.

"We began evaluating multiple providers and Yardi stood out above the rest as it had everything we were looking for," said Scott McKenzie, director of property management for Topland Group. "Yardi's modern, integrated system helps us with our next stages of growth, providing an enhanced service to our clients and gaining one source of truth to aid our own business decisions."

"Yardi's connected solution will allow Topland Group to automate complex investment management processes, as well as enhance asset and property operations from one system," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We look forward to working with Topland and helping them utilise Yardi's technology to facilitate the company's goals for growth."

See how Yardi's innovative technology can transform your real estate operations.

About Topland Group

The Topland Group of Companies is one of the largest multi-billion pound, privately owned investment and development Real Estate groups in the UK. The Group also has a dedicated long-standing and highly successful Structured Finance division providing debt and equity to both residential and commercial developers and investors. For more information, visit topland.co.uk.

Story continues

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735797/Topland_Group_logo.jpg