U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,866.22
    -34.84 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,691.63
    -170.17 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,925.22
    -177.24 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,842.33
    -4.59 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.95
    -0.95 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.90
    -1.90 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9891
    -0.0075 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    +0.0420 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1494
    -0.0121 (-1.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7430
    +1.3230 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,312.33
    -397.29 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.13
    -6.08 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.35
    +63.68 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Topline Pro grabs $5M to help home service businesses scale online

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Like many “solopreneurs,” home service professionals have to balance doing the work while also managing a business. Topline Pro wants to take some of that burden off the shoulders of professionals so they can concentrate on customers.

New York-based Topline Pro, formerly ProPhone, does this by leveraging generative artificial intelligence to provide a way for these businesses to get discovered, build trust among customers and generate repeat customers.

The interface creates a custom website with search-engine optimization that can go live the same day. It showcases the professional’s business, including collecting online reviews, scheduling bookings and accepting payments. Meanwhile, the AI generates additional content, including local listings and automating social media content.

Nick Ornitz, co-founder and CEO, started the company with Shannon Kay after meeting in business school. Inspiration for Topline Pro came from Ornitz’s siblings who are among the 5 million people running service-based companies, from landscaping to painting to cleaning and general contracting. In talking with them and home improvement retailers that he previously worked with, he and Kay realized just how much these businesses were relying on pen and paper.

Shannon Kay, Nick Ornitz, Topline Pro
Shannon Kay, Nick Ornitz, Topline Pro

Topline Pro co-founders Shannon Kay and Nick Ornitz. Image Credits: Topline Pro

“When you talk to a homeowner they were disappointed or frustrated by the experience and when you talk to the business owner, they're trying their best to do the work, but also run the business,” Ornitz told TechCrunch. “That just seemed like a really big opportunity.”

Their initial idea, then called ProPhone, connected plumbers with homeowners over video chat. The co-founders even went through Y Combinator as part of the Winter 2021 batch. However, while accelerating the business, many of ProPhone’s plumber customers were saying that they like the video calls, but needed more jobs and they didn’t know how to grow their business beyond word-of-mouth.

That’s when Ornitz and Kay pivoted to Topline Pro. They launched the current subscription product, which starts at $75 per month, in January of 2022. In 10 months, the company has generated more than $25 million in job requests across more than 1,000 monthly subscriber businesses in nearly all 50 states, Ornitz said.

Topline is not alone in helping professionals manage their businesses digitally. In fact, this is becoming a hot area for startups to play in and for investors to flock. For example, in July, Finli, which developed a mobile-first payment management system for businesses, raised $6 million.

Finli puts service-based business payment management in the palm of your hand

Earlier this year, Zuper, a provider of productivity tools for field service management and customer engagement, raised $13 million. Before that, Fuzey raised $4.5 million in seed funding for its “digital one-stop shop” for small businesses and independent contractors, while Puls Technologies raised $15 million for its mobile app connecting tradespeople with on-demand home repair services.

Ornitz says his company is different in a few ways, it is utilizing GPT-3 to automate unlimited multipage websites and administrative tasks. It is also not a marketplace and so its customers are able to be discovered directly by homeowners online so that they can own the relationships without that middle layer.

Meanwhile, today Topline Pro announced $5 million in seed funding, led by Bonfire Ventures, and including TMV, BBG Ventures and a group of angel investors, like Squire co-founder Songe LaRon.

Plans for the new capital include developing additional applications for the generative AI; for example, applications that help professionals with their SEO, content and blog updates as well as helping pros with their marketing. Ornitz also expects to add to the company’s 12 employees in the areas of engineering, product and customer success.

“We want to make sure that the pro is being discovered by as many people as possible,” he added. “Once you've found that pro we want to make sure that the homeowner has an easier process to book with them and also pay with them. We know that word of mouth is still the strongest form of marketing, and we want to augment that.”

Demand Curve: How Zapier acquires customers via its homepage

Recommended Stories

  • Contract lifecycle management vendor Icertis secures $150M in debt to stave off rivals

    After raising $115 million in 2019, Icertis today secured $150 million -- $75 million in convertible debt and a $75 million revolving credit facility -- in a combined tranche that brings the company's total capital raised to $520 million. CEO Samir Bodas was rather vague about the plans for the new cash, but told TechCrunch in an interview that it would involve "accelerating the application of transformational technologies like artificial intelligence, natural language processing, machine learning and blockchain to deliver material, unique, and consequential value to customers."

  • The U.S. City You Should Have a Vacation Home In, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

    There's nothing like a vacation to help melt away the stress of everyday life. While it's nice to hop on a plane to an exotic new location, there's something extra relaxing about escaping to your own personal sanctuary. And with more people embracing flexible work, the interest in owning a getaway property has never been greater. We spoke with Best Life's resident astrologer to get all the details on which U.S. destination is the perfect place to purchase your own little slice of paradise. Keep

  • India cenbank to start pilot of digital rupee on Nov 1

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will launch the pilot for a central-bank-backed digital rupee for the wholesale segment on Nov. 1, it said on Monday, identifying nine banks, including top lender State Bank of India, to participate in the project. Settlements in central bank digital currency would reduce transaction costs, the RBI added. Besides SBI, the pilot will include Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC, the RBI said.

  • 8 Stocks to Buy According to Alexander Captain’s Cat Rock Capital

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to buy according to Alexander Captain’s Cat Rock Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Captain’s investment philosophy and performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Buy According to Alexander Captain’s Cat Rock Capital. In the first quarter of 2015, Alexander Captain established the Connecticut-based […]

  • Amazon says India's Appario to stop selling on platform

    One of Amazon India's biggest sellers, Appario, will cease to list products on the shopping website, the U.S. firm said on Monday, after it faced years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers of giving preferential treatment to the seller. A Reuters investigation last year, based on Amazon documents, showed the U.S. company gave preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers including Appario and another one named Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws. Amazon, which has maintained it does not give preferential treatment to any seller and complies with all laws, agreed to end its relationship with Cloudtail in August last year.

  • What’s Happening With the U.S. Semiconductor Market

    Intel Chief Executive Patrick Gelsinger is guiding the chip giant through a period of industry upheaval. On the one hand, U.S. semiconductor makers are grappling with softening demand for chips amid inflation and recession fears, and facing new government restrictions on certain exports to China. On the other hand, the industry is about to get more than $50 billion in subsidies to help it shift more production to the U.S. from Asia, thanks to the bipartisan Chips and Science Act that President Biden signed into law over the summer.

  • OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

    OPEC raised its forecasts for world oil demand in the medium-and longer-term in an annual outlook released on Monday and said $12.1 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand despite the energy transition. The view from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in its 2022 World Oil Outlook, contrasts with that of other forecasters which see oil demand reaching a plateau before 2030 due to the rise of renewable energy and electric cars. Another decade of oil demand growth would be a boost for OPEC, whose 13 members depend on oil income.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • ExxonMobil Posts Record Profits. Time to Buy the Dividend Aristocrat?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) delivered one of the best quarters in its history. The oil giant's profits soared to a record in the third quarter, even though oil prices cooled off in the period. ExxonMobil's earnings rose to $19.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Should You Retire Early to Get a Larger Lump Sum on Your Pension?

    The math on when and how to retire is shifting for millions of workers with pension plans. Blame the steep rise in interest rates. When workers retire with a pension, many are given a choice between receiving a monthly income for life or taking a lump-sum payment.

  • Garmin claims victory in patent case — and on behalf of its engineers

    Garmin claimed legal and moral victory in a patent lawsuit that dates to 2017. Olathe-based Garmin International Inc. won a case brought by LoganTree LP in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kansas. LoganTree initially filed suit in 2017, claiming that Garmin fitness wearables with accelerometers violated a patent granted in 2000 for recording human movement, analyzing it and issuing a report.

  • Can Your 401(k) Impact Your Social Security Benefits?

    401(k) money doesn't affect the amount of your Social Security benefits, but it can affect whether they're subject to income tax.

  • Ford is dropping production of its most popular car to focus on EVs

    The birth and death of the Ford Fiesta were bookended by global energy crises.

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to its unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.

  • Jeep Owner Stellantis’s China Joint Venture to File for Bankruptcy

    HONG KONG— Stellantis NV said its unprofitable joint venture that made and distributed the Jeep brand in China will file for bankruptcy, a move that follows the European auto giant’s failure to reverse its dwindling sales in the country. Stellantis said it would continue to provide services to existing and future Jeep brand customers in China. It had impaired the value of its investment in the joint venture and other related assets in its first-half financial results, the company said.

  • JPMorgan, Macy’s and Other Companies Reveal What They Pay Workers as Deadline Looms

    A law taking effect in New York City on Nov. 1 will reshape how some employers hire, while others look for ways to avoid it.

  • Steel Companies’ Profits Hurt by Falling Prices

    Cleveland-Cliffs, United States Steel, Nucor and Steel Dynamics reported significantly lower profits from their steelmaking operations during the quarter that ended in September, compared with the same period last year when prices were at record levels.

  • Oil slides as China factory gauge slumps; natural-gas futures snap back sharply higher

    Oil futures fall Monday, feeling pressure after a weak reading on China factory activity and a widening of COVID-19 curbs. Beaten-down natural-gas futures jump.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Foxconn to Shift Some iPhone Production From Covid-Hit Plant to Other Sites

    Executives at the smartphone assembler expect that impact from the disruption at its Zhengzhou facility on overall iPhone shipments would be limited, even as many workers have left the factory.