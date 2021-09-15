U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

Topmarq Reveals New Search Engine to Make Everyone A Car Selling Pro

·2 min read

Topmarq makes comparing dealership quotes and offerings for your used vehicle as easy as searching for flights on Kayak.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topmarq Inc today announced the launch of a new search engine for requesting and comparing dealership offers for your used vehicle. The new online service makes choosing how to sell your car easy by allowing you to compare cash prices, vehicle pickup policies, and more for dealerships interested in your vehicle. The platform is being released as a limited public beta.

Topmarq logo
Topmarq logo

The $800 billion US used vehicle market weathered a major dip in early 2020 only to come back more successful than ever in 2021. Even in the midst of a 21% YoY jump in prices, used vehicles are flying off the lots and dealerships are struggling to source enough inventory to satisfy demand. Topmarq eases this transition by connecting vehicle owners directly to dealerships that need their cars on the lot, regardless of whether the seller buys a vehicle from them.

Traditionally, selling a vehicle has been encompassed in the transaction of purchasing another one. This status quo was recently upset through innovations by several of the technology-focused online dealers who spearheaded the shift away from the trade-ins only model. Now, several years later, the number of dealerships with separate 'we buy cars' programs has skyrocketed and finding the best option has become a nightmare for consumers.

With Topmarq, sellers are now able to easily enter their information once and quickly compare different options available to them. Price is certainly a major component, but that's not always the deciding factor. Some owners prefer to have the vehicle picked up over making slightly more but having to go to the dealership. Others want a specific new-to-them car from a dealership and prefer to make use of the trade in tax credit.

Currently focused on the Texas market, Topmarq supports 6 major dealerships and plans to add several more before the end of the year. The company is led by CEO and founder Quinn Osha, a Caltech graduate and former engineer at Axon. James Mark, a Director of Finance at LegalZoom and formerly TrueCar, is an advisor with the company.

About Topmarq

Topmarq lets users compare cash offers from dealers across the country in less than 5 minutes using just a License Plate or VIN and some basic vehicle information. Using specifics like color, mileage, condition, and number of accidents, Topmarq generates offers from multiple dealers and makes comparing the quotes as easy as searching for flights on Kayak.

Quinn Osha
(832) 271-8134
pr@topmarq.com
www.Topmarq.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topmarq-reveals-new-search-engine-to-make-everyone-a-car-selling-pro-301377878.html

SOURCE Topmarq, Inc

