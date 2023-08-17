Toppling Goliath to open brewery, restaurant in Drake neighborhood, co-founder says

Thousands pack the Toppling Goliath taproom in Decorah for the Mornin' Delight release in 2019.

Toppling Goliath co-founder Clark Lewey revealed on a Des Moines radio show Thursday morning that Decorah-based Toppling Goliath, Iowa's largest and most famous brewery, will be opening a second location in the Drake neighborhood.

Speaking by phone on KXNO's "Morning Rush," Lewey didn't name the location or provide a timeline, but confirmed the brewery will be directly adjacent to the Drake University campus, where the university has been investing in redevelopment of the Dogtown business district along University Avenue.

Lewey, who founded the brewery with wife Barbara in 2009, first told the Des Moines Register in 2021 he was looking for a Des Moines location. On KXNO, he said it will be the anchor in a new building that will include a residential component.

As with the brewery's Decorah taproom, it also will include a restaurant, Lewey said. He said the brewery will make "new unique brews that we'll only do there," citing "fun" versions of Toppling Goliath's heavily hopped beers and "fun stouts and sours."

Toppling Goliath has national reputation

Toppling Goliath's beers are distributed in 30 states, according to the brewery's website, and their quaility is widely recognized. Beer Advocate, a leading beer-rating website, has long listed Toppling Goliath's Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout as No. 1 on its list of the world's top 250 beers, and its Vanilla Bean Assassin holds the No. 2 spot. At No. 8 in the top 10 is the brewery's Mornin' Delight.

Esquire magazine in a 2015 article about rare and expensive beers listed Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout No. 1 among the "10 Great Beers You Will Never Taste," and noted it is so popular that in 2014, Toppling Goliath issued a news release warning that someone had been trading forgeries of it.

Toppling Goliath will join four other breweries based elsewhere in Iowa that have opened taprooms in the Des Moines metro: Solon's Big Grove, Knoxville's Peace Tree and Cedar Falls' SingleSpeed in Des Moines and Backpocket in Johnston.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Toppling Goliath taproom slated for Des Moines' Drake neighborhood