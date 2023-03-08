TOPSTEP AND QUANTOWER ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topstep, the futures industry's first and leading funded trading opportunity, today announced a new relationship with Quantower, a top-tier, multi-functional trading platform. Quantower is now one of Topstep's recommended trading platforms while Quantower has designated Topstep as a preferred vendor.

To kick off this partnership, Quantower will offer an exclusive premium feature bundle to Topstep traders purchasing a new Trading Combine®. These features offer a unique display of data that isn't typically available with standard charts. This bundle is included at no additional charge and will allow traders to execute advanced trading strategies using:

TPO Profile Charts organize market information in a simple graphic that changes in real time. The chart helps traders analyze the market and make better trading decisions.

DOM Surface provides an in-depth market view by displaying real-time order book and Level II market data. Traders can place and adjust orders directly from the DOM Surface.

Volume Analysis Tools identify potential reversal and breakout areas and give insight into the strength of the current market trend. This includes volume profile, historical time and sales as well as a Cluster chart, known as a Footprint chart on other platforms.

"We appreciate that Quantower created an exclusive premium feature bundle for our traders who use their platform to earn funding, and are excited that we're the first trader evaluation and funded trading company to provide these features for free," said Michael Patak, Topstep founder and CEO. "We're always looking for ways to provide our members with the best funded trading experience as well as the tools they need to become sustainably successful."

With the addition of Quantower, Topstep traders can now choose between 15 different trading platforms to access either the Trading Combine or their Funded Account®.

Patak explained that when evaluating funded trader programs, those who have previously traded will look for "their" platform.

"Quantower is a popular trading platform with global reach," Patak added. "Through this new relationship, Quantower will be introducing our program to thousands of traders around the world."

Quantower is a broker-neutral, full-featured trading platform that covers global financial markets and allows trading different asset classes such as Equities, Futures, Options, ETFs and FX. The platform provides both buy- and sell-side traders with access to reliable real-time data, liquidity and trade execution.

About Topstep

Topstep is an innovative, Chicago-based company that turns people who trade into better traders with healthier trading habits. The company's industry-leading Trading Combine allows individuals to learn how to trade in a simulated environment without risking their personal capital. Once they achieve certain trading objectives, Trading Combine participants have the opportunity to trade Topstep's capital in a Funded Account®.

Topstep's CEO, Michael Patak, created the funded trading concept when he launched the company in 2012. Today, Topstep continues to reflect Michael's belief that healthy, sustainable trading habits and a respect for risk management are critical to becoming a consistently profitable trader.

