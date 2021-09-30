U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

Toray to Showcase Advanced Carbon Fiber, Thermoplastic and Thermoset Composite Materials at CAMX 2021 in Dallas, Texas

·3 min read

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toray Industries, market-leading carbon fiber and advanced composite materials supplier, will showcase its wide range of high-performance materials for the composite market at the upcoming Composites and Advanced Materials Expo (CAMX) on October 19-21 in Dallas, Texas. The Toray booth (#Q39), will feature its specialized product portfolio including carbon fiber and advanced thermoplastic and thermoset composite materials for aerospace and defense, consumer and industrial markets.

Toray at CAMX 2021, Booth Q39

Toray will showcase carbon fiber and advanced thermoplastic & thermoset composite materials at CAMX in Dallas, Texas.

At the Toray booth, focus will be on materials supporting the burgeoning urban and advanced air mobility market (UAM/AAM). Toray addresses the challenges of this industry with high-quality products that meet stringent strength, weight, and safety requirements. Two of Toray's North America divisions – Toray Composite Materials America and Toray Advanced Composites – will showcase products addressing the UAM/AAM market's need for materials that enable affordable development and mass production.

Toray Composite Materials America (CMA) will feature its high-performing, adaptive 2700 prepreg system at the CAMX Theater in the exhibit hall on Tuesday, October 19, at 1:00 pm. The 2700 prepreg system satisfies stringent aerospace structural design drivers and enables emerging aerospace programs to transition from prototype to high-volume production. It cures in under 5 minutes and can be used in a variety of processing methods including compression molding, out-of-autoclave, vacuum bag-only processing, AFP/ATL and hand layup.

Toray Advanced Composites (TAC) will highlight Toray Cetex® TC1225, an LMPAEK-based thermoplastic composite material which exhibits high quality and cost-effective processing characteristics together with outstanding mechanical performance properties. It enables high-rate processing in a broad range of processing methods.

Toray Performance Materials Corporation (PMC) will showcase Toray CFRT® NRG plates. NRG plates are unidirectional thermoplastic laminates made using Toray Cetex® TC940 (PET). Toray CFRT® NRG Plates are used in medical applications to limit motion such as with Turf Toe or Hallux Rigidus and partial foot amputations. They are also used to make improvements in patients' gait and to redistribute pressures to less sensitive areas of the foot for diabetic patients.

Other featured materials include:

  • Torayca® T1100, the next-generation intermediate modulus (IM+) carbon fiber with excellent processability in high-performance manufacturing methods

  • AmberTool® HX56 composite tooling prepreg that enables the production of a precision composite tool with superior accuracy and surface finish

Participating Toray Companies:
Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (CMA)
Developer, manufacturer and supplier of polyacrylonitrile-based carbon fibers and carbon fiber prepreg.

Toray Advanced Composites (TAC)
Developer, manufacturer and supplier of thermoset and thermoplastic-based materials, including prepregs in fabric, unidirectional tape, bulk-molded compounds and reinforced thermoplastic laminate formats.

Toray Performance Materials Corporation (PMC)
Manufacturer of continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite sheet material and component parts.

About Toray
Toray is a leading global company in innovative technologies and advanced materials. Since its foundation in 1926, the Company has contributed to society through the creation of new value and addressed global challenges by delivering high value-added products including fibers and textiles, resins and films, and carbon fiber composite materials. It operates in 29 countries and regions with about 48,000 employees worldwide. https://www.toray.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toray-to-showcase-advanced-carbon-fiber-thermoplastic-and-thermoset-composite-materials-at-camx-2021-in-dallas-texas-301389040.html

SOURCE Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.

