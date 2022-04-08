Torben Sørensen to resign from the Executive Board of Vestjysk Bank A/S

Vestjysk Bank A/S

Torben Sørensen’s contract with Vestjysk Bank A/S expires without notice at the end of June 2022.

The Board of Directors has decided to allocate Mr Sørensen’s duties to the remaining members of the Executive Board: Jan Ulsø Madsen, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael N. Petersen, Managing Director, who will make up the Executive Board of Vestjysk Bank going forward.





Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, on tel. (+45) 96 63 21 04.





