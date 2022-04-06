U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,471.98
    -53.14 (-1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,409.15
    -232.03 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,881.53
    -322.64 (-2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,006.61
    -39.43 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.18
    +0.22 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.90
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6070
    +0.0510 (+2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3079
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8480
    +0.2580 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,098.75
    -1,954.43 (-4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.36
    -29.99 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.23
    -71.49 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Torc Robotics opens technology and development center in Stuttgart

·4 min read

Autonomous Trucking Company Working to Commercialize Self-Driving Trucks Within the Decade

BLACKSBURG, Va., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torc Robotics, an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck, is opening a technology and software development center in Stuttgart, Germany. Torc is a leader in SAE Level 4 self-driving vehicle software for heavy-duty vehicles. Torc Europe GmbH will tap into the available talent pool in one of Germany's prime automotive development regions. The Stuttgart team will support the ongoing development of SAE Level 4 virtual driver for deployment in autonomous trucks in the United States.

Daimler Truck&#x002019;s Freightliner Cascadia test truck in front of the Torc Europe Stuttgart office.
Daimler Truck’s Freightliner Cascadia test truck in front of the Torc Europe Stuttgart office.

Torc Europe GmbH will tap into the available talent pool in one of Germany's prime automotive development regions.

"Torc is working closely with Daimler Truck to optimize the entire product stack including the virtual driver, sensing and computer hardware, and the redundant chassis to be the first company to launch a scalable and profitable self-driving product," said Torc Founder and CEO Michael Fleming. "Torc's Stuttgart technology and software development center will leverage the deep automotive and trucking technical and product expertise to make this a reality."

Torc Europe GmbH is an independent entity and a 100% subsidiary of Torc Robotics, Inc. The office is in Untertürkheim, in close proximity to an existing Daimler Truck R&D facility and near the Daimler Truck headquarters. The 18,000 square-foot technology center has an additional 12,000 square feet that will be used as a workshop.

"Stuttgart is known as an area with a wealth of automotive and autonomous vehicle expertise. We hope to leverage this significant talent pool to meet our commercialization goals and support our mission of increased safety and efficiency," said Torc Vice President of Engineering Mike Avitabile. "Collaboration thrives because of the partnership with Daimler Truck, a leader in the trucking industry. Combining Daimler Truck's experience with Torc's expertise in automated vehicle software and automated truck systems will help accelerate bringing our product to market."

Torc and Daimler Truck are collaboratively pursuing a common goal of developing and bringing autonomous trucks for long-haul trucking (SAE Level 4) to the roads within the decade. This pure-play approach is directed at solving what Fleming calls "one of the most complex engineering feats of our generation." The challenge is to reinvent the truck to accommodate a safe, scalable Level 4 product, while integrating with the complex, interconnected freight network to support sustained innovation and efficiency.

In 2019, Daimler Truck invested a majority share in Torc, the first autonomous vehicle (AV) company to enter an integrated partnership with a truck original equipment manufacturer. Torc and Daimler Truck, with its North American entity, are ramping up development and testing in the United States, which requires support in areas such as simulation, machine learning, and infrastructure.

In addition to the facility in Stuttgart, Torc recently opened a 20,000-square-foot facility in Austin, Texas. In 2021, the company added a 28,000-square-foot office space for its workforce in Blacksburg's Corporate Research Center. A fully operational test facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico, opened in 2020. The Albuquerque location allows daily, multi-shift runs of Torc's autonomous test trucks on highways in New Mexico and Texas.

The company is growing and is hiring software engineers, data scientists, and architects in the areas of systems, safety, validation, and product development. To learn more about employment opportunities at Torc Robotics, visit the Careers page.

Additional Background

About Torc Robotics

Torc Robotics, headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, is an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, a global leader and pioneer in trucking. Founded in 2005 at the birth of the self-driving vehicle revolution, Torc has 17 years of experience in pioneering safety-critical, self-driving applications. Torc offers a complete self-driving vehicle software and integration solution and is currently focusing on commercializing self-driving trucks. "Trucking is the backbone of the United States economy, delivering food and products to every community in the country," said Torc CEO and Founder Michael Fleming. "Daimler Truck has led innovation in trucking for more than a century, from the first truck, to driver assist technology. Torc is working with Daimler Truck to commercialize self-driving trucks to make our roads safer and better, fulfilling our mission of saving lives."

For high resolution photos:

Daimler Truck's Freightliner Cascadia test truck in front of the Torc Europe Stuttgart office.

A Torc team in action

Media contact: Laura Lawton | press@torc.ai |(408) 505-5820

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/torc-robotics-opens-technology-and-development-center-in-stuttgart-301518887.html

SOURCE Torc Robotics

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Braked Hard Today

    After eking out only a tiny gain yesterday, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell sharply on Tuesday, down 4.4% as of 1 p.m. ET. Ford reported vehicle sales for the U.S. market in March yesterday, you see, and the news was not good. Total sales for the month fell 25.6% year over year to 159,328, with retail sales (i.e., not fleet) falling even harder -- down 30.1%.

  • Tesla has 'two major levers' to pull going forward: Analyst

    Even though the EV maker missed consensus Wall Street expectations, "the outlook is actually pretty good for Tesla," according to one analyst.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Volkswagen gives up on overtaking Toyota by slashing model range

    Volkswagen’s days as one of the world’s biggest car makers are numbered after revealing plans to slash its model range to focus on fewer, more profitable vehicles.

  • U.S. Auto Sales Plunge In Q1; GM, Ford See Headwinds Easing

    Lower auto sales are due to tight supplies from the pandemic-fueled chip shortage. Demand remains robust.

  • Rivian Says Q1 Production Puts It On Track To Meet 2022 Target; Is Rivian Stock A Buy Now?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Rivian picks up EV production in Q1, on track to hit annual target

    Rivian produced 2,553 vehicles in the first quarter, putting it on course to meet its production goal of 25,000 EVs this year, the company said Tuesday. Rivian also reported that it delivered 1,227 vehicles in the first quarter. The production figures include a mix of the Rivian R1T pickup truck, R1S SUV and the commercial vans it is making for Amazon, a Rivian shareholder.

  • Qualcomm's Autonomous Vehicle Segment Just Got a Big Boost

    Mobile chip leader Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) just announced that it completed the acquisition of Arriver, the autonomous vehicle software segment of Veoneer. This acquisition is a big deal for Qualcomm, which is best known for its smartphone chips. The addition of the Arriver business segment will deepen Qualcomm's relationships with automakers, and the company now has a $13 billion automotive design-win pipeline.

  • Washington State Bans ICE Registrations

    How long until they start taking people’s cars?

  • Why Tesla Stock Braked Hard Today

    Fresh off of a "deliveries miss" over the weekend, shares of electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell Tuesday, trading down by 4.3% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. It's hard to say, though, whether that sell-off was related to Tesla delivering 7,000 fewer vehicles in the first quarter than it had forecast -- especially given that the stock actually went up Monday, the first trading day after that news broke. Thing 1: You're probably aware that Tesla's Chinese rival Nio (NYSE: NIO) has a novel solution to the problem of electric car "range anxiety."

  • Ford Is Selling More EVs. But Total Sales Dipped.

    First-quarter sales dipped compared with recent quarters, but the company is selling more electric vehicles.

  • Air France pilots abort landing in Paris as plane becomes ‘unresponsive’

    The Boeing 777 aircraft touched down safely after performing a ‘go-around’

  • Automakers Are Adding Electric Vehicles to Their Lineups. Here's What's Coming.

    By Ben Preston and Jeff S. BartlettMany automakers have detailed plans to electrify large portions of their fleets over the next decade, with some announcing goals for fully electrified lineups w...

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Jumps On Deliveries, But BYD Set To Seize EV Crown

    Tesla deliveries hit a new record in Q1. BYD sales topped 100,000 in March and could overtake Tesla in Q2.

  • U.S. Postal Service Used ‘Faulty’ Analysis to Shun EVs, Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Postal Service used “faulty” assumptions in limiting its purchase of electric mail-delivery trucks in its $6 billion fleet replacement plan, a top House Democrat said Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in T

  • Black boxes from China Eastern crash sent to US for analysis

    Both black boxes from a passenger plane crash in southern China last month that killed 132 people are being analyzed by U.S. experts at a government lab in Washington, D.C. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday it is helping its Chinese counterparts download information from the flight data recorder. The American agency said last week it was doing the same for the cockpit voice recorder.

  • Russian auto boomtown grinds to halt over Ukraine sanctions

    The Kaluga region, 190 kilometres (120 miles) southwest of Moscow, says it has attracted more than 1.3 trillion roubles ($15 billion) in investment, mostly foreign, since 2006. But Western sanctions imposed in recent weeks after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine have exacerbated lingering component shortages and halted production at two flagship car plants, Germany's Volkswagen and Sweden's Volvo.

  • GM and Honda Want to Sell Low-Cost Electric Cars

    The question was posed to Ken Morris, executive vice president of electric, autonomous and fuel cell programs at General Motors , and Rick Schostek, executive vice president of corporate operations at American Honda . The two executives had announced that their companies would develop a series of affordable electric vehicles based on a new joint platform, allowing production of millions of cars starting in 2027. Morris said the vehicles are expected to be priced below $30,000, which would make them cheaper than most electric vehicles on the market.

  • Biden’s Fuel Rules Leave Space for Gas Guzzlers in EV Push

    (Bloomberg) -- The aggressive fuel-economy regulations the Biden administration rolled out last week are intended to spur faster development of electric cars, but they rely on a credit program that some environmentalists say undercuts the program’s pollution-fighting purpose.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters R

  • GM and Honda announce plans to build 'affordable' EVs arriving in 2027

    GM and Honda will co-develop a series of affordable EVs using a global architecture and GM's Ultium battery technology.