TORCH.AI HIRES AMY BRADSHAW AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

·3 min read

LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch.AI, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered ultra-high speed data processing, is proud to announce that, Amy Bradshaw, is joining the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A central member of the executive team, Bradshaw will drive the company's effective risk management and financial strategy, drawing from an extensive background in advanced technology and large-scale business.

Amy Bradshaw, CFO and Brian Weaver, CEO
Amy Bradshaw, CFO and Brian Weaver, CEO

"Torch.AI thrives on finding the most efficient and effective ways to solve problems, which is where I too find my motivation," said Bradshaw. "I'm excited to join the team during a time when the company is experiencing significant opportunity and growth. I look forward to helping the team create optimal results for the company, as well as each one of its clients."

Bradshaw's experience spans more than two decades, ranging from technology to service-focused companies, including positions at Arthur Andersen, Cerner, MarketSphere Consulting and mySidewalk. Most recently, she served as CFO for Kansas City-based law firm, DiPasquale Moore. While there, she led the implementation of multiple new systems and processes, enabling 25% revenue growth over each of the past two years. Prior to that, Bradshaw spent five years at Netsmart Technologies as vice president of financial planning and analysis, where she built a team to support the company's growth both organically and through acquisitions. Bradshaw played a key role in the process of selling the company in 2016 for nearly $1 billion.

Torch.AI has seen significant growth in both the commercial and public sectors from the adoption of its software platform, Nexus. Nexus is helping customers across a myriad of industries wrangle their complex data holdings and rapidly illuminate knowledge. This high-pace growth has led to a significant expansion of the Torch.AI leadership team.

"Amy is an amazing leader and has the exact experience we had been looking for: IPO, capital strategies, surviving extraordinary growth," says Brian Weaver, Chairman and CEO of Torch.AI. "After a thorough nationwide executive search, I'm honored to welcome Amy to the team. I've said it before, and Amy is further evidence yet again, we are building a dream team at Torch.AI."

About Torch.AI
We make data easier to use. Torch.AI's software changes the paradigm of data and digital workflows, forever solving core impediments caused by the ever-increasing volume and complexity of information. Customers enjoy a single unifying solution which begins by instantly deconstructing and extracting value from data using AI, in real-time.

Purpose built for massively scaled, ultra-high-speed data processing, the Nexus™ platform comes equipped with security features, flexible data workloads, compliance capabilities, and drag and drop functionality that is unrivaled in today's technology landscape. The company's solutions have helped to fight fraud, secure information, make better decisions of trust, evolve operational capabilities, and create better customer experiences.

To learn more about the company's vision for unifying AI, visit the website at Torch.AI

Media Contact:
marketing@torch.ai

Torch.AI (PRNewsfoto/Torch.AI)
Torch.AI (PRNewsfoto/Torch.AI)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/torchai-hires-amy-bradshaw-as-chief-financial-officer-301480333.html

SOURCE Torch.AI

