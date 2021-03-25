Torex Gold Reports Exploration Results From the Media Luna 2020 Infill Drilling Program

Figure 1

Plan View of Media Luna Resource Area and Infill Drill Areas
Figure 2

Plan View Infill Drilling MLU (Upper Infill Area)
Figure 3

Plan View Infill Drilling MLU (Lower Infill Area)
Figure 4

Cross Section Through Media Luna Deposit
Figure 5

Long Section Through Media Luna Upper (Upper Infill Area)
TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces results from the 2020 infill drilling program at Media Luna. The primary purpose of the infill program was to upgrade Inferred Mineral resources to the Indicated category within Media Luna Upper (“MLU”). The program follows on the 2017-2019 infill program carried out in Media Luna Lower (“MLL”), which resulted in a maiden Indicated resource of 2.24 million gold-equivalent ounces.

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO stated:

“Results of the 2020 infill drilling program have enhanced our understanding of the Media Luna deposit, specifically in MLU, where the 2020 program was focused. Assay results received to date validate the lateral and horizontal continuity of the mineralized skarn zone in MLU and confirm the presence of higher-grade mineralized zones within the broader resource envelope, as outlined in Table 1. The results also indicate that, while grade is relatively consistent, there is more pronounced variability in the thickness of the mineralized skarn zone in MLU, as compared to MLL.

“Given the Government mandated COVID-19 suspension of business activities in April 2020, the infill drill program was suspended for close to three months. While our exploration team did a commendable job resuming and accelerating the program post suspension, the planned 128-drill hole program was not fully completed by year-end, with the remaining 20 holes finished in late-February. Upon receipt of final assays, results from the remaining 20 drill holes will be incorporated within the geological and block models, with the release of an updated Mineral Resource estimate to follow in Q2 2021.

“With completion of the 2020 drill program, we have now started a 44,000-metre infill program targeting to upgrade Inferred resources between MLL and MLU. The resulting updated resource estimate will form the basis for the Media Luna Feasibility Study, which is on track to be concluded in Q1 2022.”

TABLE 1: HIGHLIGHTS OF 2020 INFILL DRILLING RESULTS AT MEDIA LUNA4

DH ID1

Interval (m)

True2
Length (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (%)

AuEq3
(g/t)

From

To

ML20-407D

432.00

445.87

13.66

6.16

79.3

3.58

12.73

ML20-408D

359.67

373.05

13.18

7.59

7.8

0.66

8.72

ML20-417D

341.00

352.93

11.92

11.25

12.5

0.64

12.40

ML20-418D

418.35

441.17

22.47

5.45

42.9

2.48

9.84

ML20-426D

419.02

427.17

5.24

45.39

33.8

1.61

48.33

ML20-427D

368.73

382.00

13.22

8.45

18.8

1.09

10.38

ML20-433D

427.56

442.21

14.59

9.37

190.4

6.60

22.05

ML20-437D

405.14

422.46

16.81

5.07

13.1

1.00

6.79

ML20-443D

420.20

433.93

13.68

9.88

44.2

1.72

13.11

ML20-446D

454.53

476.75

21.46

5.36

48.3

2.28

9.51

ML20-454D

402.56

427.33

16.57

9.16

9.4

0.85

10.60

ML20-456D

445.93

462.52

16.17

6.96

8.7

0.80

8.31

ML20-458D

320.47

353.88

25.47

5.90

8.7

0.70

7.11

ML20-468D

434.73

452.19

15.42

4.67

20.4

0.74

6.08

457.28

475.22

15.84

4.89

44.8

1.67

8.05

ML20-471D

446.70

462.26

8.92

31.70

27.4

1.17

33.86

ML20-475D

351.82

362.00

9.15

8.55

111.0

3.00

14.62

ML20-480D

456.21

468.67

10.79

4.69

51.8

1.96

8.39

ML20-492DA

404.00

433.34

22.95

25.46

36.3

0.83

27.21

Notes to Highlights drilling results table:

Highlights from 2020 infill drilling program are outlined in Table 1, with a full list of drill hole results reported in Table 2. Refer to Figure 1 for general location map and Figures 2 to 5 for geology, drill hole locations, and selected assay results.

The infill drilling conducted to date has increased drill density in specific areas of the resource model to an approximate 30-metre spacing (from an approximate 100-metre spacing). The 2017-2019 infill drilling program at MLL successfully upgraded 2.24 million gold equivalent ounces (12.6 million tonnes at an average gold equivalent grade of 5.55 g/t), including 1.32 million ounces of gold (gold grade of 3.27 g/t) with the remainder of the Indicated resource attributable to copper, and to a lesser extent silver. The 2020 infill program was executed with the primary purpose of upgrading Inferred Mineral resources in MLU to the Indicated category.

The Company received assay results for 108 holes of the planned 128-hole drill program, with assay results still outstanding for the remaining 20 drill holes completed following year-end. The 2021 infill drilling program is targeting to upgrade Inferred Mineral resources for portions of the deposit located between MLL and MLU. The cost of the 44,000-metre program in 2021 is guided at US$14 million.

The final, upgraded Mineral resource estimate for Media Luna, due for completion in Q1 2022, is expected to provide for a more robust mine plan in the upcoming Feasibility Study. Unlike the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment, which was based solely on Inferred Mineral resources, the upcoming Feasibility Study and Mineral reserves will be generated using Measured and Indicated Mineral resources, as per the requirements of National Instrument 43-101. The Feasibility Study is scheduled for release in Q1 2022 and will form part of an updated Technical Report for the Morelos Property. This report will also include an updated mine plan for the Company’s El Limón Guajes mine, located seven kilometres to the north of Media Luna.

GEOLOGY

The Media Luna deposit is hosted within the Mesozoic carbonate-rich Morelos Platform, which has been intruded by Paleocene stocks, sills, and dykes of granodioritic to tonalitic composition. Skarn-hosted gold-silver-copper mineralization is developed within the sedimentary rocks along the contacts of intrusive rocks as well as within altered dykes of the skarn envelope. The main portion of this mineralized package dips to the southwest at approximately 30°; in the lowest part of the known mineralization, the dip steepens to approximately 60°, while the northernmost portion of the deposit dips to the north, resulting in a broad antiformal geometry of the deposit.

Mineralization at Media Luna is hosted in skarn that developed at the contact of the intrusive granodiorite and overlying sedimentary rocks; the skarn is characterized by a mineral assemblage of pyroxene, garnet, and magnetite. Metal deposition and sulfidation occurred during retrograde alteration and is associated with a mineral assemblage comprising amphibole, phlogopite, chlorite, and calcite ± quartz ± epidote as well as variable amounts of magnetite and sulfides, primarily pyrrhotite. Additional mineralization is associated with skarn developed within and along dykes and sills above the main granodiorite intrusion. Endoskarn from the granodiorite intrusive also shows localized mineralization in MLU related to quartz vein systems.

Additional information on the Media Luna deposit, the updated Media Luna Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and analytical and sampling process is available in the Company’s technical report (2018 Technical Report) entitled the “Morelos Property, NI 43-101 Technical Report, ELG Mine Complex, Life of Mine Plan and Media Luna Preliminary Economic Assessment, Guerrero State, Mexico”, dated effective March 31, 2018 filed on September 4, 2018 on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.torexgold.com.

QUALITY CONTROL

At the Company’s Morelos Gold Property (see description above), all the Media Luna project drill core is logged and sampled at the core facility within the project camp under the supervision of Nicolas Landon, Chief Exploration Geologist for the Media Luna project. A geologist marks the individual samples for analysis and sample intervals, sample numbers, standards and blanks are entered into the database. The core is cut in half lengthwise using an electric core saw equipped with a diamond tipped blade. One half of the core is placed into a plastic sample bag and sealed with zip ties in preparation for shipment. The other half of the core is returned to the core box and retained for future reference in the Company core shack with the assay pulps and coarse rejects. The core samples are picked up at the project camp and delivered to Bureau Veritas (“BV”) to conduct all the analytical work.

Sample preparation is carried out by BV at its facilities in Durango, Mexico and consists of crushing a 1 kg sample to >70% passing 2 mm followed by pulverisation of 500 g to >85% passing 75 μm. Gold is analyzed at the BV facilities in Hermosillo, Mexico following internal analytical protocols (FA430) and comprises a 30g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples yielding results >10 g/t Au are re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish (FA530-Au). Copper and silver analyses are completed at the BV facilities in Vancouver, Canada as part of a multi-element geochemical analysis by an aqua regia digestion with detection by ICP-ES/MS using BV internal analytical protocol AQ270. Overlimits for the multielement package are analyzed by internal protocol AQ374.

Torex has a sampling and analytical Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) program in place that has been approved by BV and is overseen by Nicolas Landon, Chief Exploration Geologist for the Media Luna Project. The program includes 5% each of Certified Reference Materials and Blanks; blind duplicates are not included, but Torex evaluates the results of internal BV laboratory duplicates. Torex uses an independent laboratory to check selected assay samples and reference materials and has retained a consultant to audit the QAQC data for every drill campaign at Media Luna. The QAQC procedure is described in more detail in the 2018 Technical Report filed on SEDAR on September 4, 2018.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Lars Weiershäuser Ph.D., P. Geo. has reviewed, verified, and approved the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the drill results, and he consents to the inclusion in this release of said data in the form and context in which they appear in this news release. Dr. Weiershäuser is a Qualified Person within the meaning of the Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101); he is a Registered Member of the Professional Society of Geoscientists Ontario (APGO #1504), has experience relevant to the style of mineralization under consideration and is the Resource Manager for the Company.

ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. The Company’s principal assets are the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón, Guajes and El Limón Sur open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine including zones referred to as Sub-Sill and El Limón Deep, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, which is in the commercial production stage as of April 1, 2016, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an early stage development project, and for which the Company issued an updated preliminary economic assessment in September 2018. The property remains 75% unexplored.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information also includes, but is not limited to, statements that: the assay results received to date validate the lateral and horizontal continuity of the mineralized skarn zone in MLU, confirm the presence of higher-grade mineralized zones within the broader resource envelope, and indicate that, while grade is relatively consistent, there is more pronounced variability in the thickness of the mineralized skarn zone in MLU, as compared to MLL; upon receipt of final assays, results from the remaining 20 drill holes will be incorporated within the geological and block models, with the release on an updated Mineral Resource estimate to follow in Q2 2021; plan to complete a 44,000-metre infill program (guided cost of US$14 million) targeting to upgrade Inferred resources between MLL and MLU; the resulting updated resource estimate will form the basis for the Media Luna Feasibility Study, which is on track to be concluded in Q1 2022; the final, upgraded Mineral resource estimate for Media Luna, due for completion in Q1 2022, is expected to provide for a more robust mine plan in the upcoming Feasibility Study; the Feasibility Study is scheduled for release in Q1 2022 and will form part of an updated 2018 Technical Report for the Morelos Property. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “schedule”, “continue”, “guided” and "expects" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will”, “will result”, or “is expected to" occur. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: uncertainty involving skarns deposits; and those risk factors identified in the 2018 Technical Report and the Company’s annual information form (“AIF”) and management’s discussion and analysis or other unknown but potentially significant impacts. Forward-looking information are based on the assumptions discussed in the 2018 Technical Report and such other reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Media Luna Mineral Resource Estimate
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON THE MEDIA LUNA MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, SEE THE COMPANY’S AIF AVAILABLE ON SEDAR AT WWW.SEDAR.COM.

Figure 1 – Plan View of Media Luna Resource Area and Infill Drill Areas

Figure 2 – Plan View Infill Drilling MLU (Upper Infill Area)

Figure 3 – Plan View Infill Drilling MLU (Lower Infill Area)

Figure 4 – Cross Section Through Media Luna Deposit

Figure 5 – Long Section Through Media Luna Upper (Upper Infill Area)

Table 2 – 2020 Media Luna Infill Drilling Results

Drill-Hole3

Target Area

UTM-E (m)

UTM-N (m)

Elevation (m)

Hole Type

Mother Hole

Azimuth

Dip

Final Depth (m)

Intersection

True Length2,3 (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (%)

AuEq4 (g/t)

Lithology

From (m)

To (m)

ML20-385

MLU

423155.6

1985049.1

1567.03

CD

32.17

-73.52

398.50

326.10

345.03

18.79

0.95

10.6

0.55

1.94

Skarn Composite 1

ML20-387

MLU

423229.0

1985003.7

1563.709

CD

34.33

-72.74

388.35

52.30

58.80

6.49

7.86

347.5

0.20

12.65

Iso

338.77

341.58

2.81

0.10

6.4

1.19

2.02

Skarn Composite 1

343.95

344.45

0.50

0.95

7.5

0.74

2.19

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-388D

MLU

423155.6

1985049.1

1567.032

DD

ML20-385

368.45

316.45

320.29

3.61

9.68

26.3

1.10

11.72

Skarn Composite 1

326.00

326.62

0.58

1.69

18.0

0.90

3.32

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-389D

MLU

423155.6

1985049.1

1567.032

DD

ML20-385

460.25

310.00

310.94

0.94

1.53

12.9

0.46

2.41

Skarn Composite 1

314.80

319.66

4.85

2.19

3.8

0.15

2.48

Skarn Composite 2

329.68

332.35

2.67

0.51

19.4

1.01

2.33

Skarn Composite 3

ML20-390D

MLU

423155.6

1985049.1

1567.03

DD

ML20-385

365.40

333.44

336.43

2.89

1.59

9.6

0.86

3.05

Skarn Composite 1

ML20-391D

MLU

423229.0

1985003.7

1563.709

DD

ML20-387

386.9

338.81

339.81

0.98

0.76

21.2

0.71

2.13

Skarn Composite 1

343.68

345.66

1.95

0.61

9.7

0.69

1.81

Skarn Composite 2

352.50

353.78

1.26

8.01

47.8

3.46

13.98

Skarn Composite 3

ML20-393D

MLU

423155.6

1985049.1

1567.032

DD

ML20-385

392.95

327.77

328.32

0.52

0.39

17.7

1.03

2.21

Skarn Composite 1

355.04

355.54

0.47

4.11

18.9

1.03

5.94

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-394D

MLU

423229.0

1985003.7

1563.71

DD

ML20-387

371.55

No Significant Values

ML20-397D

MLU

423155.6

1985049.1

1567.03

DD

ML20-385

371.70

325.97

331.11

5.06

0.44

8.4

0.89

1.93

Skarn Composite 1

ML20-398D

MLU

423229.0

1985003.7

1563.71

DD

ML20-387

362.40

No Significant Values

ML20-399D

MLU

423155.6

1985049.1

1567.032

DD

ML20-385

357.25

318.24

322.24

3.76

6.66

61.0

1.89

10.36

Skarn Composite 1

344.76

346.24

1.39

3.07

1.5

0.02

3.13

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-401D

MLU

423229.0

1985003.7

1563.71

DD

ML20-387

356.45

No Significant Values

ML20-403D

MLU

423155.6

1985049.1

1567.032

DD

ML20-385

475.25

329.06

330.06

0.96

0.60

16.6

0.70

1.89

Skarn Composite 1

354.26

360.43

6.04

0.15

6.5

0.86

1.57

Skarn Composite 2

379.16

379.78

0.61

2.03

4.5

0.11

2.26

Skarn Composite 3

397.00

398.00

0.98

7.43

1.1

0.00

7.45

Skarn Composite 4

436.08

437.08

0.98

1.16

19.8

0.46

2.13

Skarn Composite 5

440.42

441.42

0.98

2.21

3.2

0.05

2.33

Skarn Composite 6

454.74

455.40

0.65

6.15

2.6

0.07

6.29

Skarn Composite 7

461.00

462.00

0.96

1.88

4.0

0.07

2.04

Skarn Composite 8

ML20-404

MLU

423032.8

1985141.0

1572.796

CD

21.3

-68.45

387.75

132.77

136.00

3.18

2.08

5.1

0.01

2.15

Skarn Composite 1

146.37

146.87

0.49

1.80

23.2

0.64

3.09

Skarn Composite 2

331.33

332.04

0.70

1.33

10.7

1.18

3.29

Skarn Composite 3

365.00

369.10

4.04

4.90

2.0

0.01

4.94

Skarn Composite 4

ML20-405

MLU

423072.8

1985130.1

1578.655

CD

47.14

-72

377.65

327.71

328.68

0.91

0.82

21.0

1.23

3.00

Skarn Composite 1

358.62

359.62

0.94

2.83

5.0

0.07

2.99

Skarn Composite 2

373.00

374.00

0.94

5.73

0.7

0.00

5.74

Granodiorite

ML20-407D

MLU

423158.4

1985050.5

1567.139

DD

ML20-406

475.15

348.36

353.90

5.10

1.92

24.7

1.10

3.93

Marble - Skarn

380.43

380.96

0.51

84.40

116.5

3.95

92.01

Skarn Composite 1

394.68

401.40

6.62

3.75

110.7

2.89

9.65

Skarn Composite 2

421.00

424.20

3.13

5.11

169.6

7.70

19.23

Skarn Composite 3

432.00

445.87

13.66

6.16

79.3

3.58

12.73

Skarn Composite 4

456.07

456.85

0.77

3.57

1.5

0.05

3.66

Granodiorite

458.85

459.42

0.56

2.06

1.4

0.04

2.13

Granodiorite

ML20-408D

MLU

423072.8

1985130.1

1578.655

DD

ML20-405

408.15

359.67

373.05

13.18

7.59

7.8

0.66

8.72

Skarn Composite 1

381.00

403.00

21.67

2.90

0.9

0.01

2.92

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-410

MLU

423230.1

1985003.2

1563.785

CD

35.35

-62.36

475.3

397.79

400.30

2.17

1.46

25.5

1.94

4.79

Skarn Composite 1

411.12

411.63

0.44

31.30

152.5

4.89

40.83

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-412D

MLU

423032.8

1985141.0

1572.796

DD

ML20-404

401.75

336.77

337.77

0.98

2.78

0.6

0.01

2.80

Skarn Composite 1

342.88

349.58

6.60

4.79

79.5

3.55

11.31

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-413D

MLU

423072.8

1985130.1

1578.655

DD

ML20-405

387.3

207.30

208.00

0.68

5.69

3.2

0.00

5.74

Skarn Composite 1

221.00

223.00

1.95

2.68

1.1

0.00

2.69

Skarn Composite 2

226.89

227.65

0.74

2.01

0.3

0.00

2.02

Skarn Composite 3

317.94

325.00

6.78

1.90

5.5

0.34

2.49

Skarn Composite 4

ML20-414D

MLU

423032.8

1985141.0

1572.796

DD

ML20-404

389.75

355.72

356.77

1.04

1.80

5.5

0.59

2.78

Skarn Composite 1

361.91

362.84

0.92

4.47

115.9

7.30

17.26

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-415D

MLU

423158.4

1985050.5

1567.139

DD

ML20-406

481.25

411.00

412.00

1.00

2.96

0.3

0.01

2.99

Skarn Composite 1

435.94

442.80

6.83

1.07

11.2

0.79

2.43

Skarn Composite 2

445.67

446.67

1.00

2.33

1.8

0.08

2.47

Granodiorite

449.72

450.72

1.00

2.38

0.9

0.04

2.45

Granodiorite

467.00

468.00

0.98

2.90

3.6

0.40

3.57

Granodiorite

ML20-416D

MLU

423072.8

1985130.1

1578.655

DD

ML20-405

396.4

200.81

201.54

0.73

3.18

2.9

0.00

3.22

Skarn Composite 1

226.68

228.51

1.83

2.06

85.6

2.48

7.00

Skarn Composite 2

320.00

322.00

2.00

3.76

0.8

0.00

3.78

Skarn Composite 3

327.00

328.00

1.00

2.09

0.3

0.00

2.10

Skarn Composite 4

333.99

335.61

1.62

2.76

10.8

0.15

3.12

Skarn Composite 5

343.68

348.28

4.59

1.30

10.0

0.31

1.91

Skarn Composite 6

364.49

365.06

0.57

2.16

0.3

0.00

2.16

Skarn Composite 7

ML20-417D

MLU

423032.8

1985141.0

1572.796

DD

ML20-404

389.8

329.28

330.20

0.92

3.03

1.1

0.00

3.05

FBP Dyke

341.00

352.93

11.92

11.25

12.5

0.64

12.40

Skarn Composite 1

ML20-418D

MLU

423230.1

1985003.2

1563.785

DD

ML20-410

487.4

370.04

376.33

6.19

4.98

6.6

0.37

5.63

Skarn Composite 1

381.63

392.86

11.06

0.61

11.6

0.67

1.79

Skarn Composite 2

400.58

406.71

6.04

3.64

32.3

1.29

6.05

Skarn Composite 3

418.35

441.17

22.47

5.45

42.9

2.48

9.84

Skarn Composite 4

482.00

482.74

0.73

1.18

5.8

0.44

1.94

Skarn Composite 5

ML20-419

MLU

422697.4

1984985.6

1472.55

CD

49.6

-66.41

244.95

No Significant Values

ML20-419A

MLU

422697.4

1984985.6

1472.55

DD

ML20-419

524.40

452.35

454.52

2.10

1.87

19.2

0.85

3.43

Skarn Composite 1

ML20-420D

MLU

423158.4

1985050.5

1567.139

DD

ML20-406

484.3

386.88

387.44

0.55

2.58

1.7

0.07

2.71

Skarn Composite 1

406.14

416.49

10.16

9.39

61.1

1.76

12.91

Skarn Composite 2

426.39

461.00

33.95

2.57

13.7

0.48

3.49

Skarn Composite 3

472.87

473.45

0.57

0.71

16.9

0.79

2.14

Granodiorite

ML20-421D

MLU

423072.8

1985130.1

1578.655

DD

ML20-405

466.1

124.48

125.45

0.90

3.11

1.6

0.01

3.14

Skarn Composite 1

268.93

269.50

0.53

2.00

0.7

0.03

2.06

Skarn Composite 2

307.08

307.90

0.76

2.08

62.8

1.62

5.40

Skarn Composite 3

382.31

383.31

0.93

2.13

0.9

0.02

2.17

Skarn Composite 4

389.33

389.95

0.57

4.34

0.5

0.00

4.35

Skarn Composite 5

396.00

396.70

0.65

1.44

10.8

0.36

2.14

Skarn Composite 6

399.00

405.00

5.56

1.47

1.8

0.12

1.68

Granodiorite

ML20-422D

MLU

423032.8

1985141.0

1572.796

DD

ML20-404

453.7

332.67

336.56

2.75

0.13

7.8

1.21

2.10

Skarn Composite 1

342.33

343.04

0.50

0.09

5.6

1.09

1.86

Skarn Composite 2

349.96

350.79

0.59

0.50

6.7

0.93

2.03

Skarn Composite 3

360.52

361.52

0.71

4.49

20.3

1.73

7.44

Skarn Composite 4

376.68

379.00

1.64

9.93

1.5

0.01

9.96

Skarn Composite 5

386.00

389.31

2.34

3.18

1.5

0.02

3.22

Skarn Composite 6

ML20-423D

MLU

423230.1

1985003.2

1563.785

DD

ML20-410

484.35

415.37

432.04

16.51

3.26

22.8

0.90

4.95

Skarn Composite 1

445.00

446.00

0.99

3.53

1.1

0.00

3.55

Granodiorite

ML20-424D

MLU

423158.4

1985050.5

1567.139

DD

ML20-406

506.2

373.52

386.10

5.32*

10.40

21.6

1.68

13.28

Skarn Composite 1

420.46

421.46

0.42

2.51

0.5

0.02

2.53

Skarn Composite 2

431.43

455.89

10.34*

4.47

19.5

0.79

5.95

Skarn Composite 3

462.00

463.00

0.42

16.60

9.4

0.03

16.77

Skarn Composite 4

472.79

473.79

0.42

1.01

16.2

0.68

2.27

Granodiorite

480.57

481.32

0.32

6.71

1.0

0.01

6.74

Granodiorite

ML20-425D

MLU

423072.8

1985130.1

1578.655

DD

ML20-405

426.8

201.00

201.62

0.58

4.09

17.3

0.01

4.33

Skarn Composite 1

330.46

331.44

0.92

1.02

70.1

2.77

6.21

Skarn Composite 2

337.91

345.00

6.66

1.37

35.3

0.89

3.19

Skarn Composite 3

363.00

364.00

0.94

2.92

3.5

0.03

3.01

Granodiorite

368.85

369.46

0.57

15.40

14.8

0.11

15.77

Skarn Composite 4

379.06

380.06

0.94

2.82

0.7

0.01

2.83

Granodiorite

ML20-426D

MLU

423230.1

1985003.2

1563.785

DD

ML20-410

469.15

377.00

377.69

0.44

1.21

21.0

1.38

3.61

Skarn Composite 1

391.07

391.68

0.39

5.35

2.4

0.03

5.42

Skarn Composite 2

419.02

427.17

5.24

45.39

33.8

1.61

48.33

Skarn Composite 3

ML20-427D

MLU

423032.8

1985141.0

1572.796

DD

ML20-404

429.35

368.73

382.00

13.22

8.45

18.8

1.09

10.38

Skarn Composite 1

387.70

388.41

0.71

2.63

0.3

0.00

2.64

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-428D

MLU

423158.4

1985050.5

1567.139

DD

ML20-406

499.5

384.59

385.14

0.30

0.41

15.6

0.99

2.14

Skarn Composite 1

385.93

386.43

0.27

0.09

16.6

1.12

2.03

Marble

388.84

390.36

0.83

0.49

7.8

1.18

2.42

Skarn

402.90

403.44

0.29

26.60

2.1

0.17

26.89

Skarn Composite 1

431.57

435.76

2.28

4.58

12.8

0.58

5.64

Skarn Composite 2

449.65

452.03

1.30

3.71

42.1

2.56

8.22

Skarn Composite 3

458.66

459.66

0.54

1.96

21.3

0.75

3.39

Skarn Composite 4

463.69

469.00

2.89

1.52

3.6

0.22

1.91

Skarn Composite 5

ML20-429D

MLU

423072.8

1985130.1

1578.655

DD

ML20-405

420.35

309.10

310.10

0.94

2.67

0.3

0.00

2.67

Skarn Composite 1

342.50

343.34

0.79

1.06

10.4

0.54

2.04

Skarn Composite 2

356.70

357.41

0.67

15.70

2.7

0.00

15.74

Skarn Composite 3

376.00

377.00

0.94

2.50

0.7

0.01

2.52

Skarn Composite 4

390.49

391.24

0.70

3.15

7.0

0.04

3.30

Granodiorite

403.00

405.00

1.88

3.32

0.7

0.00

3.33

Granodiorite

413.00

415.05

1.93

4.07

1.3

0.00

4.09

Granodiorite

ML20-431D

MLU

423230.1

1985003.2

1563.785

DD

ML20-410

469.05

375.68

381.77

6.08

4.75

16.6

1.26

6.92

Skarn Composite 1

393.75

405.93

12.15

2.90

36.7

2.60

7.40

Skarn Composite 2

411.64

415.48

3.83

3.47

4.0

0.10

3.67

Skarn Composite 3

422.00

438.00

15.96

7.82

11.6

0.24

8.35

Skarn Composite 4

ML20-432D

MLU

423032.8

1985141.0

1572.796

DD

ML20-404

392

174.20

176.95

0.80

0.23

28.9

1.30

2.62

Skarn Composite 1

298.97

302.42

3.44

6.44

19.6

0.21

7.02

Skarn Composite 2

333.60

371.30

37.56

1.90

22.0

1.50

4.51

Skarn Composite 3

ML20-433D

MLU

423158.4

1985050.5

1567.139

DD

ML20-406

478.2

380.81

382.61

1.79

4.03

31.2

2.01

7.54

Skarn Composite 1

388.25

389.00

0.75

6.33

0.3

0.00

6.34

Skarn Composite 2

395.94

396.49

0.55

11.00

166.6

5.44

21.57

Skarn Composite 3

417.86

418.43

0.57

3.16

0.3

0.00

3.16

Skarn Composite 4

427.56

442.21

14.59

9.37

190.4

6.60

22.05

Skarn Composite 5

451.28

452.04

0.76

4.36

104.3

3.11

10.52

Skarn Composite 6

458.76

460.37

1.60

4.18

0.8

0.01

4.20

Granodiorite

ML20-434D

MLU

422697.4

1984985.6

1472.548

DD

ML20-419A

493.4

365.05

366.71

1.66

5.96

15.8

0.35

6.71

Skarn Composite 1

412.86

413.64

0.78

1.91

47.1

0.91

3.94

Marble

423.69

424.43

0.74

1.79

19.8

0.44

2.72

Skarn Composite 2

439.99

451.97

11.98

1.59

10.0

0.74

2.86

Skarn Composite 3

464.60

466.00

1.40

26.96

3.1

0.01

27.01

Skarn Composite 4

ML20-435

MLU

422788.1

1984915.5

1486.44

CD

40.51

-67.09

257.45

No Significant Values

ML20-436D

MLU

423072.8

1985130.1

1578.655

DD

ML20-405

408.1

334.12

335.18

1.00

1.49

18.7

1.13

3.49

Skarn Composite 1

365.07

367.24

2.04

7.95

19.9

1.90

11.15

Skarn Composite 2

375.41

376.41

0.94

5.71

2.4

0.05

5.82

Skarn Composite 3

385.31

386.31

0.94

3.01

0.7

0.01

3.03

Skarn Composite 4

393.12

395.51

2.25

5.27

2.7

0.02

5.33

Granodiorite

ML20-437D

MLU

423230.1

1985003.2

1563.785

DD

ML20-410

458.6

369.24

370.55

1.27

0.25

22.9

1.46

2.80

Skarn Composite 1

377.08

378.00

0.89

0.54

24.1

0.97

2.36

Skarn Composite 2

405.14

422.46

16.81

5.07

13.1

1.00

6.79

Skarn Composite 3

432.73

435.35

2.54

10.25

66.6

2.28

14.63

Skarn Composite 4

ML20-438D

MLU

423158.4

1985050.5

1567.139

DD

ML20-406

475.15

409.65

419.45

9.75

1.20

15.7

0.93

2.84

Skarn Composite 1

430.53

432.00

1.46

3.12

13.6

0.31

3.77

Skarn Composite 2

438.77

10.08

2.76

5.5

0.43

3.49

Skarn Composite 3

ML20-439

MLU

423034.7

1985141.9

1572.795

CD

29.1

-55.55

419.8

112.87

115.04

2.04

7.39

31.1

0.35

8.34

Iso

128.25

132.02

3.54

2.00

4.5

0.16

2.31

Marble Feox - Veins

136.85

137.49

0.60

1.54

16.0

0.24

2.12

Skarn Composite 1

334.39

336.99

2.44

2.51

55.6

1.70

5.85

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-440D

MLU

422697.4

1984985.6

1472.548

DD

ML20-419A

503.8

440.94

441.44

0.49

2.77

1.9

0.13

2.99

Marble (Iso)

457.25

457.75

0.49

2.33

7.8

0.11

2.60

Skarn Composite 1

466.35

467.21

0.85

1.36

26.3

0.75

2.86

Marble + py

ML20-441D

MLU

422788.1

1984915.5

1486.438

DD

ML20-435

511.75

388.37

405.21

6.72

1.43

12.9

0.68

2.65

Skarn Composite 1

415.00

420.45

3.39

1.71

22.1

0.65

3.01

Skarn Composite 2

437.91

455.18

10.90

1.65

16.9

0.90

3.27

Skarn Composite 3

461.00

461.62

0.40

0.89

8.7

0.78

2.21

Skarn Composite 4

468.00

470.29

1.47

1.98

32.2

1.16

4.19

Skarn Composite 5

ML20-442

MLU

423073.3

1985131.2

1578.651

CD

42.46

-62.56

455.85

106.54

108.00

1.12

3.03

3.4

0.03

3.13

Iso

111.00

112.61

1.20

2.42

6.2

0.01

2.51

Skarn Composite 1

373.18

376.16

2.28

5.57

42.3

4.55

13.15

Skarn Composite 2

388.30

389.00

0.54

1.38

12.6

0.57

2.42

Granodiorite

392.00

393.00

0.77

3.20

0.6

0.03

3.24

Granodiorite

397.42

397.92

0.38

5.38

1.0

0.01

5.41

Skarn Composite 3

411.00

417.98

5.35

2.26

7.6

0.50

3.14

Skarn Composite 4

430.66

431.21

0.42

1.89

5.6

0.22

2.31

Granodiorite

440.30

442.00

1.29

5.44

8.4

0.22

5.89

Granodiorite

ML20-443D

MLU

423158.4

1985050.5

1567.139

DD

ML20-406

478.2

359.16

366.77

7.58

4.92

35.4

1.88

8.28

Skarn Composite 1

420.20

433.93

13.68

9.88

44.2

1.72

13.11

Skarn Composite 2

448.61

454.00

5.37

1.91

9.1

0.66

3.05

Granodiorite

477.60

478.20

0.60

9.74

1.3

0.01

9.77

Granodiorite

ML20-444D

MLU

423230.1

1985003.2

1563.785

DD

ML20-410

462.95

418.80

424.58

5.69

8.30

21.3

0.76

9.75

Skarn Composite 1

448.00

449.00

0.98

11.30

1.4

0.00

11.32

Dike

ML20-445D

MLU

423034.7

1985141.9

1572.795

DD

ML20-439

417.1

344.37

345.00

0.55

0.65

52.3

1.46

3.59

Skarn Composite 1

384.57

387.29

2.36

3.70

13.3

0.73

5.01

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-446D

MLU

422697.4

1984985.6

1472.548

DD

ML20-419A

557.45

421.55

422.32

0.74

19.30

15.4

0.15

19.74

Vein

446.18

448.31

2.06

1.49

5.7

0.44

2.25

Skarn Composite 1

454.53

476.75

21.46

5.36

48.3

2.28

9.51

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-447D

MLU

422788.1

1984915.5

1486.44

DD

ML20-435

525.00

487.89

491.92

4.01

2.24

5.7

0.72

3.43

Skarn Composite 1

ML20-449D

MLU

423073.3

1985131.2

1578.651

DD

ML20-442

477.85

312.98

313.50

0.50

12.20

1.9

0.01

12.24

Skarn Composite 1

391.77

398.37

6.33

5.37

7.2

0.72

6.58

Skarn Composite 2

426.15

427.15

0.96

3.91

3.7

0.37

4.53

Granodiorite

434.00

437.00

2.88

2.69

0.6

0.04

2.76

Skarn Composite 3

448.67

452.33

3.50

1.83

3.0

0.27

2.29

Granodiorite

ML20-450D

MLU

423034.7

1985141.9

1572.795

DD

ML20-439

411

334.10

334.63

0.33

0.29

34.7

1.00

2.28

Skarn Composite 1

339.38

342.51

1.93

4.12

40.0

0.99

6.18

Skarn Composite 2

378.00

378.56

0.34

1.18

4.7

0.58

2.14

Skarn Composite 3

381.31

382.11

0.49

0.95

8.2

0.76

2.23

Skarn Composite 4

ML20-451A

MLU

422851.9

1984849.9

1498.354

DD

ML20-451

512.35

454.45

459.00

3.97

3.36

13.0

0.69

4.59

Skarn Composite 1

469.60

470.16

0.50

1.64

8.3

0.45

2.44

Granodiorite

ML20-452

MLU

422955.2

1985048.6

1560.71

CD

190.06

-84.55

576.95

No Significant Values

ML20-453D

MLU

422873.3

1985220.3

1536.255

DD

ML20-448

389.45

286.38

286.90

0.37

0.48

107.4

3.30

6.97

Skarn Composite 1

345.87

346.37

0.35

4.27

39.4

1.32

6.83

Skarn Composite 2

353.69

369.94

11.49

1.93

14.5

0.71

3.22

Skarn Composite 3

ML20-454D

MLU

423073.3

1985131.2

1578.651

DD

ML20-442

499.55

387.55

389.34

1.20

0.87

14.3

1.23

2.96

Skarn Composite 1

402.56

427.33

16.57*

9.16

9.4

0.85

10.60

Skarn Composite 2

438.65

448.02

6.27

9.32

1.2

0.00

9.34

Skarn Composite 3

ML20-455D

MLU

423034.7

1985141.9

1572.795

DD

ML20-439

392.8

344.49

354.46

9.63

5.69

8.0

1.07

7.46

Skarn Composite 1

367.48

369.51

1.96

5.19

0.8

0.01

5.22

Skarn Composite 2

381.00

382.00

0.97

2.00

1.2

0.05

2.10

Granodiorite

ML20-456D

MLU

422697.4

1984985.6

1472.548

DD

ML20-419A

511.7

411.79

412.79

1.00

2.60

61.7

1.77

6.14

Skarn Composite 1

445.93

462.52

16.17

6.96

8.7

0.80

8.31

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-457D

MLU

422788.1

1984915.5

1486.44

DD

ML20-435

514.55

432.09

432.81

0.62

0.16

77.3

1.89

4.08

Dike

ML20-458D

MLU

422873.3

1985220.3

1536.255

DD

ML20-448

377.25

304.84

307.10

1.73

3.09

1.6

0.00

3.11

Skarn Composite 1

320.47

353.88

25.47*

5.90

8.7

0.70

7.11

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-459D

MLU

423034.7

1985141.9

1572.795

DD

ML20-439

416.85

252.56

253.40

0.73

0.76

71.8

2.07

4.90

Skarn Composite 1

354.75

355.18

0.37

1.20

33.0

1.25

3.57

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-460D

MLU

423073.3

1985131.2

1578.651

DD

ML20-442

420.25

354.08

354.58

0.46

2.89

8.2

0.73

4.13

Skarn Composite 1

369.02

375.46

5.88

7.29

44.0

3.03

12.56

Skarn Composite 2

398.70

403.00

3.93

2.11

3.0

0.30

2.61

Skarn Composite 3

ML20-461D

MLU

422873.3

1985220.3

1536.26

DD

ML20-448

386.80

304.81

306.81

1.98

4.99

1.9

0

5.02

Skarn Composite 1

ML20-462D

MLU

422697.4

1984985.6

1472.548

DD

ML20-419A

493.4

402.42

402.97

0.55

1.58

25.6

0.61

2.85

Skarn Composite 1

408.70

421.49

12.73

2.35

39.9

0.93

4.30

Skarn Composite 2

426.88

431.46

4.58

1.48

20.4

0.56

2.61

Skarn Composite 3

472.67

475.00

2.33

12.86

8.9

0.42

13.63

Skarn Composite 4

ML20-464D

MLU

423034.7

1985141.9

1572.795

DD

ML20-439

504.6

342.09

342.79

0.35

1.28

17.7

0.37

2.09

Skarn Composite 1

347.31

347.82

0.26

8.10

27.2

0.24

8.83

Skarn Composite 2

392.67

395.44

1.39

1.99

6.7

0.89

3.45

Skarn Composite 3

403.57

404.57

0.50

0.73

9.8

0.87

2.21

Skarn Composite 4

427.62

428.14

0.26

1.73

9.3

0.92

3.28

Skarn Composite 5

442.00

443.00

0.50

4.69

0.3

0.01

4.71

Granodiorite

458.00

459.00

0.50

1.80

6.9

0.46

2.60

Skarn Composite 6

465.92

470.05

2.07

14.84

10.3

0.27

15.39

Skarn Composite 7

ML20-465D

MLU

423073.3

1985131.2

1578.651

DD

ML20-442

502.6

395.27

400.78

4.51

8.61

29.9

2.50

12.86

Skarn Composite 1

408.69

443.09

28.18*

1.36

14.2

1.35

3.64

Skarn Composite 2

450.18

450.74

0.46

2.70

2.1

0.02

2.77

Skarn Composite 3

458.32

466.57

6.76

8.84

23.0

0.98

10.66

Skarn Composite 4

ML20-466D

MLU

422788.1

1984915.5

1486.44

DD

ML20-435

537.15

No Significant Values

ML20-467D

MLU

422873.3

1985220.3

1536.255

DD

ML20-448

386.4

170.62

172.23

1.48

2.22

57.8

0.05

3.05

Skarn Composite 1

174.54

175.54

0.87

1.84

29.6

0.15

2.46

Skarn Composite 2

302.97

303.53

0.52

1.32

44.9

2.17

5.25

Skarn Composite 3

321.03

329.87

8.14

3.41

62.2

1.88

7.13

Skarn Composite 4

347.64

364.06

15.11

3.79

20.6

1.33

6.12

Skarn Composite 5

ML20-468D

MLU

422697.4

1984985.6

1472.548

DD

ML20-419A

542.2

434.73

452.19

15.42

4.67

20.4

0.74

6.08

Skarn Composite 1

457.28

475.22

15.84

4.89

44.8

1.67

8.05

Skarn Composite 2

486.10

487.14

0.92

119.89

7.4

0.03

120.03

Skarn Composite 3

ML20-469D

MLU

422946.5

1984789.7

1480.73

DD

ML20-463

481.05

434.46

435.13

0.66

1.25

20.4

0.37

2.09

Skarn Composite 1

ML20-470D

MLU

422873.3

1985220.3

1536.255

DD

ML20-448

398.9

168.56

169.09

0.50

1.46

59.8

0.05

2.32

Marble-ISO

285.65

286.39

0.73

3.00

10.3

0.00

3.14

Skarn Composite 1

290.65

291.30

0.64

2.20

1.1

0.00

2.22

Dyke

337.09

342.47

5.33

1.97

7.5

0.93

3.50

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-471D

MLU

423073.3

1985131.2

1578.651

DD

ML20-442

514.8

378.37

381.45

1.77

0.99

6.5

0.59

1.98

Skarn Composite 1

414.00

415.00

0.57

2.57

0.3

0.00

2.58

Skarn Composite 2

425.00

427.00

1.15

18.02

1.7

0.00

18.05

Skarn Composite 3

434.18

435.00

0.47

7.58

0.3

0.00

7.59

Skarn Composite 4

438.68

439.34

0.38

12.80

4.8

0.00

12.87

Skarn Composite 5

446.70

462.26

8.92*

31.70

27.4

1.17

33.86

Skarn Composite 6

473.55

479.55

3.44

9.05

9.4

0.54

10.01

Granodiorite

484.00

484.63

0.36

3.40

0.7

0.01

3.43

Granodiorite

ML20-472D

MLU

423034.7

1985141.9

1572.795

DD

ML20-439

401.85

326.51

336.21

9.15

1.44

5.2

0.31

1.99

Skarn Composite 1

363.91

366.78

2.85

0.97

16.3

1.81

3.99

Skarn Composite 2

382.01

386.38

4.29

4.23

0.8

0.02

4.27

Skarn Composite 3

ML20-473D

MLU

422788.1

1984915.5

1486.438

DD

ML20-435

520.75

417.6

446

12.72*

2.34

13.2

1.29

4.51

Skarn Composite 1

484.26

487.06

2.62

3.52

31.5

1.53

6.28

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-474B

MLU

422698.4

1984986.9

1472.634

DD

ML20-474A

462.95

377.74

381.10

3.36

0.95

6.4

0.58

1.93

Skarn Composite 1

388.34

396.63

8.28

2.60

29.8

1.48

5.29

Skarn Composite 2

414.46

416.46

2.00

20.60

2.3

0.00

20.63

Skarn Composite 3

441.82

442.32

0.50

87.80

11.9

0.00

87.96

Granodiorite

ML20-475D

MLU

422873.3

1985220.3

1536.255

DD

ML20-448

386.4

138.05

138.66

0.55

2.68

10.1

0.03

2.85

Skarn Composite 1

283.97

284.50

0.48

1.27

25.2

0.69

2.66

Skarn Composite 2

290.42

292.62

1.98

0.26

28.3

1.21

2.49

Skarn Composite 3

301.72

305.37

3.28

0.30

33.0

1.52

3.07

Skarn Composite 4

309.00

309.59

0.53

2.01

27.4

0.12

2.54

Skarn Composite 5

351.82

362.00

9.15

8.55

111.0

3.00

14.62

Skarn Composite 6

367.08

367.59

0.46

1.79

9.3

0.15

2.13

Skarn Composite 7

ML20-476

MLU

422958.2

1985048.8

1560.639

CD

359.74

-80.8

524.8

154.00

155.00

0.97

2.28

143.9

0.01

4.16

Skarn Composite 1

390.90

391.40

0.48

4.81

9.1

0.66

5.94

Skarn Composite 2

402.66

426.10

22.61

2.71

38.2

2.18

6.57

Skarn Composite 3

ML20-477D

MLU

423073.3

1985131.2

1578.65

DD

ML20-442

450.75

407.54

422.62

13.67

2.38

14.4

0.64

3.56

Skarn Composite 1

ML20-478D

MLU

423034.7

1985141.9

1572.795

DD

ML20-439

395.75

250.68

251.37

0.67

2.10

3.6

0.03

2.20

Skarn Composite 1

334.40

339.49

4.98

1.57

77.0

2.86

7.00

Skarn Composite 2

364.52

374.00

9.27

3.52

24.5

1.89

6.76

Skarn Composite 3

ML20-480D

MLU

422946.5

1984789.7

1480.732

DD

ML20-463

520.7

441.68

448.80

5.79

10.37

37.2

2.27

14.37

Skarn Composite 1

456.21

468.67

10.79

4.69

51.8

1.96

8.39

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-481D

MLU

423034.7

1985141.9

1572.80

DD

ML20-439

414.05

377.85

388.19

5.90

4.34

17.7

0.85

5.89

Skarn Composite 1

ML20-482D

MLU

423073.3

1985131.2

1578.651

DD

ML20-442

487.45

383.53

384.13

0.47

0.26

5.6

1.44

2.56

Skarn Composite 1

390.49

391.47

0.77

8.56

1.5

0.02

8.61

Skarn Composite 2

424.00

445.00

16.55

3.31

10.3

0.75

4.60

Skarn Composite 3

ML20-483D

MLU

422873.3

1985220.3

1536.255

DD

ML20-448

299.7

138.30

139.03

0.63

2.44

14.9

0.02

2.67

Dike

241.43

242.38

0.54

3.86

96.0

0.84

6.40

Marble

252.00

253.00

0.78

2.20

6.3

0.00

2.28

Skarn Composite

266.00

269.95

3.42

5.36

6.5

0.09

5.59

Dike

ML20-483DA

MLU

422873.3

1985220.3

1536.26

DD

ML20-448

374.20

No Significant Values

ML20-484D

MLU

422788.1

1984915.5

1486.44

DD

ML20-435

502.35

480.92

483.68

2.76

4.91

24.2

1.52

7.58

Skarn Composite 1

ML20-485D

MLU

422698.4

1984986.9

1472.63

DD

ML20-474A

438.20

368.48

369.32

0.84

0.49

15.5

1.44

2.91

Skarn Composite 1

ML20-486D

MLU

422946.5

1984789.7

1480.73

DD

ML20-463

468.95

426.49

434.98

8.48

2.04

24.2

0.85

3.66

Skarn Composite 1

ML20-487D

MLU

422958.2

1985048.8

1560.64

DD

ML20-476

447.75

No Significant Values

ML20-488

MLU

423230.4

1985002.2

1563.869

CD

58.9

-59.02

484.85

51.25

51.85

0.60

3.57

84.6

0.10

4.82

Dike

57.53

65.40

7.87

1.93

109.5

0.04

3.41

Bx

393.95

397.29

3.34

5.38

27.8

1.87

8.63

Skarn Composite 1

411.28

412.94

1.66

2.04

23.7

1.17

4.15

Skarn Composite 2

421.62

426.15

4.46

3.85

10.4

0.85

5.31

Skarn Composite 3

439.00

439.80

0.80

5.41

2.5

0.04

5.50

Skarn Composite 4

ML20-490D

MLU

422788.1

1984915.5

1486.44

DD

ML20-435

514.75

No Significant Values

ML20-491D

MLU

422698.4

1984986.9

1472.63

DD

ML20-474A

425.95

380.31

384.46

3.59

1.97

11.5

0.55

2.97

Skarn Composite 1

ML20-492DA

MLU

422958.2

1985048.8

1560.639

DD

ML20-476

511.75

404.00

433.34

22.95*

25.46

36.3

0.83

27.21

Skarn Composite 1

453.89

454.43

0.43

2.04

0.8

0.01

2.06

Skarn Composite 2

ML20-493D

MLU

423030.1

1985139.6

1572.724

DD

ML20-489

426.5

297.88

300.17

2.15

0.29

49.9

1.25

2.86

Skarn Composite 1

375.05

383.00

7.47

3.02

1.3

2.51

7.42

Skarn Composite 2

393.00

402.10

8.55

2.60

0.3

0.08

2.90

Granodiorite

418.40

419.05

0.61

2.13

60.5

1.26

4.87

Granodiorite

423.00

424.00

0.94

2.71

0.6

0.01

2.74

Granodiorite

ML20-494D

MLU

422946.5

1984789.7

1480.73

DD

ML20-463

541.90

486.34

499.16

10.37

0.84

28.2

0.80

2.43

Skarn Composite 1

ML20-495D

MLU

422873.3

1985220.3

1536.255

DD

ML20-448

429.65

178.29

180.63

1.47

2.66

12.9

0.05

2.90

Marble

189.32

190.06

0.46

1.00

51.3

0.87

3.02

ISO

294.42

295.20

0.53

0.31

30.9

1.09

2.39

Skarn Composite 1

375.05

375.68

0.43

1.60

5.3

0.80

2.90

Skarn Composite 2

383.99

386.27

1.55

6.92

10.1

1.14

8.82

Skarn Composite 3

393.00

394.16

0.79

1.49

7.0

0.59

2.49

Skarn Composite 4

ML20-496D

MLU

423030.1

1985139.6

1572.724

DD

ML20-489

469

315.34

318.47

2.56

3.01

15.0

0.57

4.09

Skarn

377.32

377.88

0.46

1.35

52.2

0.93

3.46

Dike

430.00

434.00

3.28

2.10

0.6

0.01

2.12

Granodiorite

ML20-497D

MLU

422698.4

1984986.9

1472.63

DD

ML20-474A

325.70

No Significant Values

ML20-497DA

MLU

422698.4

1984986.9

1472.63

DD

ML20-474A

465.55

No Significant Values

ML20-498DA

MLU

423230.4

1985002.2

1563.87

DD

ML20-488

462.95

435.21

436.82

1.61

5.52

38.0

1.76

8.74

Skarn Composite 1

ML20-499D

MLU

422788.1

1984915.5

1486.44

DD

ML20-435

510.75

353.00

353.68

0.65

3.57

1.6

0.03

3.65

Marble

ML20-500

MLU

422873.0

1985219.6

1536.238

CD

56.19

-60

401.4

137.98

140.66

2.55

1.69

39.4

0.47

2.92

ISO

145.10