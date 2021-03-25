Torex Gold Reports Exploration Results From the Media Luna 2020 Infill Drilling Program
Figure 1
Plan View of Media Luna Resource Area and Infill Drill Areas
Figure 2
Plan View Infill Drilling MLU (Upper Infill Area)
Figure 3
Plan View Infill Drilling MLU (Lower Infill Area)
Figure 4
Cross Section Through Media Luna Deposit
Figure 5
Long Section Through Media Luna Upper (Upper Infill Area)
TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces results from the 2020 infill drilling program at Media Luna. The primary purpose of the infill program was to upgrade Inferred Mineral resources to the Indicated category within Media Luna Upper (“MLU”). The program follows on the 2017-2019 infill program carried out in Media Luna Lower (“MLL”), which resulted in a maiden Indicated resource of 2.24 million gold-equivalent ounces.
Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO stated:
“Results of the 2020 infill drilling program have enhanced our understanding of the Media Luna deposit, specifically in MLU, where the 2020 program was focused. Assay results received to date validate the lateral and horizontal continuity of the mineralized skarn zone in MLU and confirm the presence of higher-grade mineralized zones within the broader resource envelope, as outlined in Table 1. The results also indicate that, while grade is relatively consistent, there is more pronounced variability in the thickness of the mineralized skarn zone in MLU, as compared to MLL.
“Given the Government mandated COVID-19 suspension of business activities in April 2020, the infill drill program was suspended for close to three months. While our exploration team did a commendable job resuming and accelerating the program post suspension, the planned 128-drill hole program was not fully completed by year-end, with the remaining 20 holes finished in late-February. Upon receipt of final assays, results from the remaining 20 drill holes will be incorporated within the geological and block models, with the release of an updated Mineral Resource estimate to follow in Q2 2021.
“With completion of the 2020 drill program, we have now started a 44,000-metre infill program targeting to upgrade Inferred resources between MLL and MLU. The resulting updated resource estimate will form the basis for the Media Luna Feasibility Study, which is on track to be concluded in Q1 2022.”
TABLE 1: HIGHLIGHTS OF 2020 INFILL DRILLING RESULTS AT MEDIA LUNA4
DH ID1
Interval (m)
True2
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Cu (%)
AuEq3
From
To
ML20-407D
432.00
445.87
13.66
6.16
79.3
3.58
12.73
ML20-408D
359.67
373.05
13.18
7.59
7.8
0.66
8.72
ML20-417D
341.00
352.93
11.92
11.25
12.5
0.64
12.40
ML20-418D
418.35
441.17
22.47
5.45
42.9
2.48
9.84
ML20-426D
419.02
427.17
5.24
45.39
33.8
1.61
48.33
ML20-427D
368.73
382.00
13.22
8.45
18.8
1.09
10.38
ML20-433D
427.56
442.21
14.59
9.37
190.4
6.60
22.05
ML20-437D
405.14
422.46
16.81
5.07
13.1
1.00
6.79
ML20-443D
420.20
433.93
13.68
9.88
44.2
1.72
13.11
ML20-446D
454.53
476.75
21.46
5.36
48.3
2.28
9.51
ML20-454D
402.56
427.33
16.57
9.16
9.4
0.85
10.60
ML20-456D
445.93
462.52
16.17
6.96
8.7
0.80
8.31
ML20-458D
320.47
353.88
25.47
5.90
8.7
0.70
7.11
ML20-468D
434.73
452.19
15.42
4.67
20.4
0.74
6.08
457.28
475.22
15.84
4.89
44.8
1.67
8.05
ML20-471D
446.70
462.26
8.92
31.70
27.4
1.17
33.86
ML20-475D
351.82
362.00
9.15
8.55
111.0
3.00
14.62
ML20-480D
456.21
468.67
10.79
4.69
51.8
1.96
8.39
ML20-492DA
404.00
433.34
22.95
25.46
36.3
0.83
27.21
Notes to Highlights drilling results table:
Highlights from 2020 infill drilling program are outlined in Table 1, with a full list of drill hole results reported in Table 2. Refer to Figure 1 for general location map and Figures 2 to 5 for geology, drill hole locations, and selected assay results.
The infill drilling conducted to date has increased drill density in specific areas of the resource model to an approximate 30-metre spacing (from an approximate 100-metre spacing). The 2017-2019 infill drilling program at MLL successfully upgraded 2.24 million gold equivalent ounces (12.6 million tonnes at an average gold equivalent grade of 5.55 g/t), including 1.32 million ounces of gold (gold grade of 3.27 g/t) with the remainder of the Indicated resource attributable to copper, and to a lesser extent silver. The 2020 infill program was executed with the primary purpose of upgrading Inferred Mineral resources in MLU to the Indicated category.
The Company received assay results for 108 holes of the planned 128-hole drill program, with assay results still outstanding for the remaining 20 drill holes completed following year-end. The 2021 infill drilling program is targeting to upgrade Inferred Mineral resources for portions of the deposit located between MLL and MLU. The cost of the 44,000-metre program in 2021 is guided at US$14 million.
The final, upgraded Mineral resource estimate for Media Luna, due for completion in Q1 2022, is expected to provide for a more robust mine plan in the upcoming Feasibility Study. Unlike the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment, which was based solely on Inferred Mineral resources, the upcoming Feasibility Study and Mineral reserves will be generated using Measured and Indicated Mineral resources, as per the requirements of National Instrument 43-101. The Feasibility Study is scheduled for release in Q1 2022 and will form part of an updated Technical Report for the Morelos Property. This report will also include an updated mine plan for the Company’s El Limón Guajes mine, located seven kilometres to the north of Media Luna.
GEOLOGY
The Media Luna deposit is hosted within the Mesozoic carbonate-rich Morelos Platform, which has been intruded by Paleocene stocks, sills, and dykes of granodioritic to tonalitic composition. Skarn-hosted gold-silver-copper mineralization is developed within the sedimentary rocks along the contacts of intrusive rocks as well as within altered dykes of the skarn envelope. The main portion of this mineralized package dips to the southwest at approximately 30°; in the lowest part of the known mineralization, the dip steepens to approximately 60°, while the northernmost portion of the deposit dips to the north, resulting in a broad antiformal geometry of the deposit.
Mineralization at Media Luna is hosted in skarn that developed at the contact of the intrusive granodiorite and overlying sedimentary rocks; the skarn is characterized by a mineral assemblage of pyroxene, garnet, and magnetite. Metal deposition and sulfidation occurred during retrograde alteration and is associated with a mineral assemblage comprising amphibole, phlogopite, chlorite, and calcite ± quartz ± epidote as well as variable amounts of magnetite and sulfides, primarily pyrrhotite. Additional mineralization is associated with skarn developed within and along dykes and sills above the main granodiorite intrusion. Endoskarn from the granodiorite intrusive also shows localized mineralization in MLU related to quartz vein systems.
Additional information on the Media Luna deposit, the updated Media Luna Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and analytical and sampling process is available in the Company’s technical report (2018 Technical Report) entitled the “Morelos Property, NI 43-101 Technical Report, ELG Mine Complex, Life of Mine Plan and Media Luna Preliminary Economic Assessment, Guerrero State, Mexico”, dated effective March 31, 2018 filed on September 4, 2018 on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.torexgold.com.
QUALITY CONTROL
At the Company’s Morelos Gold Property (see description above), all the Media Luna project drill core is logged and sampled at the core facility within the project camp under the supervision of Nicolas Landon, Chief Exploration Geologist for the Media Luna project. A geologist marks the individual samples for analysis and sample intervals, sample numbers, standards and blanks are entered into the database. The core is cut in half lengthwise using an electric core saw equipped with a diamond tipped blade. One half of the core is placed into a plastic sample bag and sealed with zip ties in preparation for shipment. The other half of the core is returned to the core box and retained for future reference in the Company core shack with the assay pulps and coarse rejects. The core samples are picked up at the project camp and delivered to Bureau Veritas (“BV”) to conduct all the analytical work.
Sample preparation is carried out by BV at its facilities in Durango, Mexico and consists of crushing a 1 kg sample to >70% passing 2 mm followed by pulverisation of 500 g to >85% passing 75 μm. Gold is analyzed at the BV facilities in Hermosillo, Mexico following internal analytical protocols (FA430) and comprises a 30g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples yielding results >10 g/t Au are re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish (FA530-Au). Copper and silver analyses are completed at the BV facilities in Vancouver, Canada as part of a multi-element geochemical analysis by an aqua regia digestion with detection by ICP-ES/MS using BV internal analytical protocol AQ270. Overlimits for the multielement package are analyzed by internal protocol AQ374.
Torex has a sampling and analytical Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) program in place that has been approved by BV and is overseen by Nicolas Landon, Chief Exploration Geologist for the Media Luna Project. The program includes 5% each of Certified Reference Materials and Blanks; blind duplicates are not included, but Torex evaluates the results of internal BV laboratory duplicates. Torex uses an independent laboratory to check selected assay samples and reference materials and has retained a consultant to audit the QAQC data for every drill campaign at Media Luna. The QAQC procedure is described in more detail in the 2018 Technical Report filed on SEDAR on September 4, 2018.
QUALIFIED PERSONS
Lars Weiershäuser Ph.D., P. Geo. has reviewed, verified, and approved the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the drill results, and he consents to the inclusion in this release of said data in the form and context in which they appear in this news release. Dr. Weiershäuser is a Qualified Person within the meaning of the Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101); he is a Registered Member of the Professional Society of Geoscientists Ontario (APGO #1504), has experience relevant to the style of mineralization under consideration and is the Resource Manager for the Company.
ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.
Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. The Company’s principal assets are the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón, Guajes and El Limón Sur open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine including zones referred to as Sub-Sill and El Limón Deep, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, which is in the commercial production stage as of April 1, 2016, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an early stage development project, and for which the Company issued an updated preliminary economic assessment in September 2018. The property remains 75% unexplored.
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON THE MEDIA LUNA MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, SEE THE COMPANY'S AIF AVAILABLE ON SEDAR AT WWW.SEDAR.COM.
Table 2 – 2020 Media Luna Infill Drilling Results
Drill-Hole3
Target Area
UTM-E (m)
UTM-N (m)
Elevation (m)
Hole Type
Mother Hole
Azimuth
Dip
Final Depth (m)
Intersection
True Length2,3 (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Cu (%)
AuEq4 (g/t)
Lithology
From (m)
To (m)
ML20-385
MLU
423155.6
1985049.1
1567.03
CD
32.17
-73.52
398.50
326.10
345.03
18.79
0.95
10.6
0.55
1.94
Skarn Composite 1
ML20-387
MLU
423229.0
1985003.7
1563.709
CD
34.33
-72.74
388.35
52.30
58.80
6.49
7.86
347.5
0.20
12.65
Iso
338.77
341.58
2.81
0.10
6.4
1.19
2.02
Skarn Composite 1
343.95
344.45
0.50
0.95
7.5
0.74
2.19
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-388D
MLU
423155.6
1985049.1
1567.032
DD
ML20-385
368.45
316.45
320.29
3.61
9.68
26.3
1.10
11.72
Skarn Composite 1
326.00
326.62
0.58
1.69
18.0
0.90
3.32
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-389D
MLU
423155.6
1985049.1
1567.032
DD
ML20-385
460.25
310.00
310.94
0.94
1.53
12.9
0.46
2.41
Skarn Composite 1
314.80
319.66
4.85
2.19
3.8
0.15
2.48
Skarn Composite 2
329.68
332.35
2.67
0.51
19.4
1.01
2.33
Skarn Composite 3
ML20-390D
MLU
423155.6
1985049.1
1567.03
DD
ML20-385
365.40
333.44
336.43
2.89
1.59
9.6
0.86
3.05
Skarn Composite 1
ML20-391D
MLU
423229.0
1985003.7
1563.709
DD
ML20-387
386.9
338.81
339.81
0.98
0.76
21.2
0.71
2.13
Skarn Composite 1
343.68
345.66
1.95
0.61
9.7
0.69
1.81
Skarn Composite 2
352.50
353.78
1.26
8.01
47.8
3.46
13.98
Skarn Composite 3
ML20-393D
MLU
423155.6
1985049.1
1567.032
DD
ML20-385
392.95
327.77
328.32
0.52
0.39
17.7
1.03
2.21
Skarn Composite 1
355.04
355.54
0.47
4.11
18.9
1.03
5.94
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-394D
MLU
423229.0
1985003.7
1563.71
DD
ML20-387
371.55
No Significant Values
ML20-397D
MLU
423155.6
1985049.1
1567.03
DD
ML20-385
371.70
325.97
331.11
5.06
0.44
8.4
0.89
1.93
Skarn Composite 1
ML20-398D
MLU
423229.0
1985003.7
1563.71
DD
ML20-387
362.40
No Significant Values
ML20-399D
MLU
423155.6
1985049.1
1567.032
DD
ML20-385
357.25
318.24
322.24
3.76
6.66
61.0
1.89
10.36
Skarn Composite 1
344.76
346.24
1.39
3.07
1.5
0.02
3.13
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-401D
MLU
423229.0
1985003.7
1563.71
DD
ML20-387
356.45
No Significant Values
ML20-403D
MLU
423155.6
1985049.1
1567.032
DD
ML20-385
475.25
329.06
330.06
0.96
0.60
16.6
0.70
1.89
Skarn Composite 1
354.26
360.43
6.04
0.15
6.5
0.86
1.57
Skarn Composite 2
379.16
379.78
0.61
2.03
4.5
0.11
2.26
Skarn Composite 3
397.00
398.00
0.98
7.43
1.1
0.00
7.45
Skarn Composite 4
436.08
437.08
0.98
1.16
19.8
0.46
2.13
Skarn Composite 5
440.42
441.42
0.98
2.21
3.2
0.05
2.33
Skarn Composite 6
454.74
455.40
0.65
6.15
2.6
0.07
6.29
Skarn Composite 7
461.00
462.00
0.96
1.88
4.0
0.07
2.04
Skarn Composite 8
ML20-404
MLU
423032.8
1985141.0
1572.796
CD
21.3
-68.45
387.75
132.77
136.00
3.18
2.08
5.1
0.01
2.15
Skarn Composite 1
146.37
146.87
0.49
1.80
23.2
0.64
3.09
Skarn Composite 2
331.33
332.04
0.70
1.33
10.7
1.18
3.29
Skarn Composite 3
365.00
369.10
4.04
4.90
2.0
0.01
4.94
Skarn Composite 4
ML20-405
MLU
423072.8
1985130.1
1578.655
CD
47.14
-72
377.65
327.71
328.68
0.91
0.82
21.0
1.23
3.00
Skarn Composite 1
358.62
359.62
0.94
2.83
5.0
0.07
2.99
Skarn Composite 2
373.00
374.00
0.94
5.73
0.7
0.00
5.74
Granodiorite
ML20-407D
MLU
423158.4
1985050.5
1567.139
DD
ML20-406
475.15
348.36
353.90
5.10
1.92
24.7
1.10
3.93
Marble - Skarn
380.43
380.96
0.51
84.40
116.5
3.95
92.01
Skarn Composite 1
394.68
401.40
6.62
3.75
110.7
2.89
9.65
Skarn Composite 2
421.00
424.20
3.13
5.11
169.6
7.70
19.23
Skarn Composite 3
432.00
445.87
13.66
6.16
79.3
3.58
12.73
Skarn Composite 4
456.07
456.85
0.77
3.57
1.5
0.05
3.66
Granodiorite
458.85
459.42
0.56
2.06
1.4
0.04
2.13
Granodiorite
ML20-408D
MLU
423072.8
1985130.1
1578.655
DD
ML20-405
408.15
359.67
373.05
13.18
7.59
7.8
0.66
8.72
Skarn Composite 1
381.00
403.00
21.67
2.90
0.9
0.01
2.92
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-410
MLU
423230.1
1985003.2
1563.785
CD
35.35
-62.36
475.3
397.79
400.30
2.17
1.46
25.5
1.94
4.79
Skarn Composite 1
411.12
411.63
0.44
31.30
152.5
4.89
40.83
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-412D
MLU
423032.8
1985141.0
1572.796
DD
ML20-404
401.75
336.77
337.77
0.98
2.78
0.6
0.01
2.80
Skarn Composite 1
342.88
349.58
6.60
4.79
79.5
3.55
11.31
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-413D
MLU
423072.8
1985130.1
1578.655
DD
ML20-405
387.3
207.30
208.00
0.68
5.69
3.2
0.00
5.74
Skarn Composite 1
221.00
223.00
1.95
2.68
1.1
0.00
2.69
Skarn Composite 2
226.89
227.65
0.74
2.01
0.3
0.00
2.02
Skarn Composite 3
317.94
325.00
6.78
1.90
5.5
0.34
2.49
Skarn Composite 4
ML20-414D
MLU
423032.8
1985141.0
1572.796
DD
ML20-404
389.75
355.72
356.77
1.04
1.80
5.5
0.59
2.78
Skarn Composite 1
361.91
362.84
0.92
4.47
115.9
7.30
17.26
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-415D
MLU
423158.4
1985050.5
1567.139
DD
ML20-406
481.25
411.00
412.00
1.00
2.96
0.3
0.01
2.99
Skarn Composite 1
435.94
442.80
6.83
1.07
11.2
0.79
2.43
Skarn Composite 2
445.67
446.67
1.00
2.33
1.8
0.08
2.47
Granodiorite
449.72
450.72
1.00
2.38
0.9
0.04
2.45
Granodiorite
467.00
468.00
0.98
2.90
3.6
0.40
3.57
Granodiorite
ML20-416D
MLU
423072.8
1985130.1
1578.655
DD
ML20-405
396.4
200.81
201.54
0.73
3.18
2.9
0.00
3.22
Skarn Composite 1
226.68
228.51
1.83
2.06
85.6
2.48
7.00
Skarn Composite 2
320.00
322.00
2.00
3.76
0.8
0.00
3.78
Skarn Composite 3
327.00
328.00
1.00
2.09
0.3
0.00
2.10
Skarn Composite 4
333.99
335.61
1.62
2.76
10.8
0.15
3.12
Skarn Composite 5
343.68
348.28
4.59
1.30
10.0
0.31
1.91
Skarn Composite 6
364.49
365.06
0.57
2.16
0.3
0.00
2.16
Skarn Composite 7
ML20-417D
MLU
423032.8
1985141.0
1572.796
DD
ML20-404
389.8
329.28
330.20
0.92
3.03
1.1
0.00
3.05
FBP Dyke
341.00
352.93
11.92
11.25
12.5
0.64
12.40
Skarn Composite 1
ML20-418D
MLU
423230.1
1985003.2
1563.785
DD
ML20-410
487.4
370.04
376.33
6.19
4.98
6.6
0.37
5.63
Skarn Composite 1
381.63
392.86
11.06
0.61
11.6
0.67
1.79
Skarn Composite 2
400.58
406.71
6.04
3.64
32.3
1.29
6.05
Skarn Composite 3
418.35
441.17
22.47
5.45
42.9
2.48
9.84
Skarn Composite 4
482.00
482.74
0.73
1.18
5.8
0.44
1.94
Skarn Composite 5
ML20-419
MLU
422697.4
1984985.6
1472.55
CD
49.6
-66.41
244.95
No Significant Values
ML20-419A
MLU
422697.4
1984985.6
1472.55
DD
ML20-419
524.40
452.35
454.52
2.10
1.87
19.2
0.85
3.43
Skarn Composite 1
ML20-420D
MLU
423158.4
1985050.5
1567.139
DD
ML20-406
484.3
386.88
387.44
0.55
2.58
1.7
0.07
2.71
Skarn Composite 1
406.14
416.49
10.16
9.39
61.1
1.76
12.91
Skarn Composite 2
426.39
461.00
33.95
2.57
13.7
0.48
3.49
Skarn Composite 3
472.87
473.45
0.57
0.71
16.9
0.79
2.14
Granodiorite
ML20-421D
MLU
423072.8
1985130.1
1578.655
DD
ML20-405
466.1
124.48
125.45
0.90
3.11
1.6
0.01
3.14
Skarn Composite 1
268.93
269.50
0.53
2.00
0.7
0.03
2.06
Skarn Composite 2
307.08
307.90
0.76
2.08
62.8
1.62
5.40
Skarn Composite 3
382.31
383.31
0.93
2.13
0.9
0.02
2.17
Skarn Composite 4
389.33
389.95
0.57
4.34
0.5
0.00
4.35
Skarn Composite 5
396.00
396.70
0.65
1.44
10.8
0.36
2.14
Skarn Composite 6
399.00
405.00
5.56
1.47
1.8
0.12
1.68
Granodiorite
ML20-422D
MLU
423032.8
1985141.0
1572.796
DD
ML20-404
453.7
332.67
336.56
2.75
0.13
7.8
1.21
2.10
Skarn Composite 1
342.33
343.04
0.50
0.09
5.6
1.09
1.86
Skarn Composite 2
349.96
350.79
0.59
0.50
6.7
0.93
2.03
Skarn Composite 3
360.52
361.52
0.71
4.49
20.3
1.73
7.44
Skarn Composite 4
376.68
379.00
1.64
9.93
1.5
0.01
9.96
Skarn Composite 5
386.00
389.31
2.34
3.18
1.5
0.02
3.22
Skarn Composite 6
ML20-423D
MLU
423230.1
1985003.2
1563.785
DD
ML20-410
484.35
415.37
432.04
16.51
3.26
22.8
0.90
4.95
Skarn Composite 1
445.00
446.00
0.99
3.53
1.1
0.00
3.55
Granodiorite
ML20-424D
MLU
423158.4
1985050.5
1567.139
DD
ML20-406
506.2
373.52
386.10
5.32*
10.40
21.6
1.68
13.28
Skarn Composite 1
420.46
421.46
0.42
2.51
0.5
0.02
2.53
Skarn Composite 2
431.43
455.89
10.34*
4.47
19.5
0.79
5.95
Skarn Composite 3
462.00
463.00
0.42
16.60
9.4
0.03
16.77
Skarn Composite 4
472.79
473.79
0.42
1.01
16.2
0.68
2.27
Granodiorite
480.57
481.32
0.32
6.71
1.0
0.01
6.74
Granodiorite
ML20-425D
MLU
423072.8
1985130.1
1578.655
DD
ML20-405
426.8
201.00
201.62
0.58
4.09
17.3
0.01
4.33
Skarn Composite 1
330.46
331.44
0.92
1.02
70.1
2.77
6.21
Skarn Composite 2
337.91
345.00
6.66
1.37
35.3
0.89
3.19
Skarn Composite 3
363.00
364.00
0.94
2.92
3.5
0.03
3.01
Granodiorite
368.85
369.46
0.57
15.40
14.8
0.11
15.77
Skarn Composite 4
379.06
380.06
0.94
2.82
0.7
0.01
2.83
Granodiorite
ML20-426D
MLU
423230.1
1985003.2
1563.785
DD
ML20-410
469.15
377.00
377.69
0.44
1.21
21.0
1.38
3.61
Skarn Composite 1
391.07
391.68
0.39
5.35
2.4
0.03
5.42
Skarn Composite 2
419.02
427.17
5.24
45.39
33.8
1.61
48.33
Skarn Composite 3
ML20-427D
MLU
423032.8
1985141.0
1572.796
DD
ML20-404
429.35
368.73
382.00
13.22
8.45
18.8
1.09
10.38
Skarn Composite 1
387.70
388.41
0.71
2.63
0.3
0.00
2.64
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-428D
MLU
423158.4
1985050.5
1567.139
DD
ML20-406
499.5
384.59
385.14
0.30
0.41
15.6
0.99
2.14
Skarn Composite 1
385.93
386.43
0.27
0.09
16.6
1.12
2.03
Marble
388.84
390.36
0.83
0.49
7.8
1.18
2.42
Skarn
402.90
403.44
0.29
26.60
2.1
0.17
26.89
Skarn Composite 1
431.57
435.76
2.28
4.58
12.8
0.58
5.64
Skarn Composite 2
449.65
452.03
1.30
3.71
42.1
2.56
8.22
Skarn Composite 3
458.66
459.66
0.54
1.96
21.3
0.75
3.39
Skarn Composite 4
463.69
469.00
2.89
1.52
3.6
0.22
1.91
Skarn Composite 5
ML20-429D
MLU
423072.8
1985130.1
1578.655
DD
ML20-405
420.35
309.10
310.10
0.94
2.67
0.3
0.00
2.67
Skarn Composite 1
342.50
343.34
0.79
1.06
10.4
0.54
2.04
Skarn Composite 2
356.70
357.41
0.67
15.70
2.7
0.00
15.74
Skarn Composite 3
376.00
377.00
0.94
2.50
0.7
0.01
2.52
Skarn Composite 4
390.49
391.24
0.70
3.15
7.0
0.04
3.30
Granodiorite
403.00
405.00
1.88
3.32
0.7
0.00
3.33
Granodiorite
413.00
415.05
1.93
4.07
1.3
0.00
4.09
Granodiorite
ML20-431D
MLU
423230.1
1985003.2
1563.785
DD
ML20-410
469.05
375.68
381.77
6.08
4.75
16.6
1.26
6.92
Skarn Composite 1
393.75
405.93
12.15
2.90
36.7
2.60
7.40
Skarn Composite 2
411.64
415.48
3.83
3.47
4.0
0.10
3.67
Skarn Composite 3
422.00
438.00
15.96
7.82
11.6
0.24
8.35
Skarn Composite 4
ML20-432D
MLU
423032.8
1985141.0
1572.796
DD
ML20-404
392
174.20
176.95
0.80
0.23
28.9
1.30
2.62
Skarn Composite 1
298.97
302.42
3.44
6.44
19.6
0.21
7.02
Skarn Composite 2
333.60
371.30
37.56
1.90
22.0
1.50
4.51
Skarn Composite 3
ML20-433D
MLU
423158.4
1985050.5
1567.139
DD
ML20-406
478.2
380.81
382.61
1.79
4.03
31.2
2.01
7.54
Skarn Composite 1
388.25
389.00
0.75
6.33
0.3
0.00
6.34
Skarn Composite 2
395.94
396.49
0.55
11.00
166.6
5.44
21.57
Skarn Composite 3
417.86
418.43
0.57
3.16
0.3
0.00
3.16
Skarn Composite 4
427.56
442.21
14.59
9.37
190.4
6.60
22.05
Skarn Composite 5
451.28
452.04
0.76
4.36
104.3
3.11
10.52
Skarn Composite 6
458.76
460.37
1.60
4.18
0.8
0.01
4.20
Granodiorite
ML20-434D
MLU
422697.4
1984985.6
1472.548
DD
ML20-419A
493.4
365.05
366.71
1.66
5.96
15.8
0.35
6.71
Skarn Composite 1
412.86
413.64
0.78
1.91
47.1
0.91
3.94
Marble
423.69
424.43
0.74
1.79
19.8
0.44
2.72
Skarn Composite 2
439.99
451.97
11.98
1.59
10.0
0.74
2.86
Skarn Composite 3
464.60
466.00
1.40
26.96
3.1
0.01
27.01
Skarn Composite 4
ML20-435
MLU
422788.1
1984915.5
1486.44
CD
40.51
-67.09
257.45
No Significant Values
ML20-436D
MLU
423072.8
1985130.1
1578.655
DD
ML20-405
408.1
334.12
335.18
1.00
1.49
18.7
1.13
3.49
Skarn Composite 1
365.07
367.24
2.04
7.95
19.9
1.90
11.15
Skarn Composite 2
375.41
376.41
0.94
5.71
2.4
0.05
5.82
Skarn Composite 3
385.31
386.31
0.94
3.01
0.7
0.01
3.03
Skarn Composite 4
393.12
395.51
2.25
5.27
2.7
0.02
5.33
Granodiorite
ML20-437D
MLU
423230.1
1985003.2
1563.785
DD
ML20-410
458.6
369.24
370.55
1.27
0.25
22.9
1.46
2.80
Skarn Composite 1
377.08
378.00
0.89
0.54
24.1
0.97
2.36
Skarn Composite 2
405.14
422.46
16.81
5.07
13.1
1.00
6.79
Skarn Composite 3
432.73
435.35
2.54
10.25
66.6
2.28
14.63
Skarn Composite 4
ML20-438D
MLU
423158.4
1985050.5
1567.139
DD
ML20-406
475.15
409.65
419.45
9.75
1.20
15.7
0.93
2.84
Skarn Composite 1
430.53
432.00
1.46
3.12
13.6
0.31
3.77
Skarn Composite 2
438.77
10.08
2.76
5.5
0.43
3.49
Skarn Composite 3
ML20-439
MLU
423034.7
1985141.9
1572.795
CD
29.1
-55.55
419.8
112.87
115.04
2.04
7.39
31.1
0.35
8.34
Iso
128.25
132.02
3.54
2.00
4.5
0.16
2.31
Marble Feox - Veins
136.85
137.49
0.60
1.54
16.0
0.24
2.12
Skarn Composite 1
334.39
336.99
2.44
2.51
55.6
1.70
5.85
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-440D
MLU
422697.4
1984985.6
1472.548
DD
ML20-419A
503.8
440.94
441.44
0.49
2.77
1.9
0.13
2.99
Marble (Iso)
457.25
457.75
0.49
2.33
7.8
0.11
2.60
Skarn Composite 1
466.35
467.21
0.85
1.36
26.3
0.75
2.86
Marble + py
ML20-441D
MLU
422788.1
1984915.5
1486.438
DD
ML20-435
511.75
388.37
405.21
6.72
1.43
12.9
0.68
2.65
Skarn Composite 1
415.00
420.45
3.39
1.71
22.1
0.65
3.01
Skarn Composite 2
437.91
455.18
10.90
1.65
16.9
0.90
3.27
Skarn Composite 3
461.00
461.62
0.40
0.89
8.7
0.78
2.21
Skarn Composite 4
468.00
470.29
1.47
1.98
32.2
1.16
4.19
Skarn Composite 5
ML20-442
MLU
423073.3
1985131.2
1578.651
CD
42.46
-62.56
455.85
106.54
108.00
1.12
3.03
3.4
0.03
3.13
Iso
111.00
112.61
1.20
2.42
6.2
0.01
2.51
Skarn Composite 1
373.18
376.16
2.28
5.57
42.3
4.55
13.15
Skarn Composite 2
388.30
389.00
0.54
1.38
12.6
0.57
2.42
Granodiorite
392.00
393.00
0.77
3.20
0.6
0.03
3.24
Granodiorite
397.42
397.92
0.38
5.38
1.0
0.01
5.41
Skarn Composite 3
411.00
417.98
5.35
2.26
7.6
0.50
3.14
Skarn Composite 4
430.66
431.21
0.42
1.89
5.6
0.22
2.31
Granodiorite
440.30
442.00
1.29
5.44
8.4
0.22
5.89
Granodiorite
ML20-443D
MLU
423158.4
1985050.5
1567.139
DD
ML20-406
478.2
359.16
366.77
7.58
4.92
35.4
1.88
8.28
Skarn Composite 1
420.20
433.93
13.68
9.88
44.2
1.72
13.11
Skarn Composite 2
448.61
454.00
5.37
1.91
9.1
0.66
3.05
Granodiorite
477.60
478.20
0.60
9.74
1.3
0.01
9.77
Granodiorite
ML20-444D
MLU
423230.1
1985003.2
1563.785
DD
ML20-410
462.95
418.80
424.58
5.69
8.30
21.3
0.76
9.75
Skarn Composite 1
448.00
449.00
0.98
11.30
1.4
0.00
11.32
Dike
ML20-445D
MLU
423034.7
1985141.9
1572.795
DD
ML20-439
417.1
344.37
345.00
0.55
0.65
52.3
1.46
3.59
Skarn Composite 1
384.57
387.29
2.36
3.70
13.3
0.73
5.01
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-446D
MLU
422697.4
1984985.6
1472.548
DD
ML20-419A
557.45
421.55
422.32
0.74
19.30
15.4
0.15
19.74
Vein
446.18
448.31
2.06
1.49
5.7
0.44
2.25
Skarn Composite 1
454.53
476.75
21.46
5.36
48.3
2.28
9.51
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-447D
MLU
422788.1
1984915.5
1486.44
DD
ML20-435
525.00
487.89
491.92
4.01
2.24
5.7
0.72
3.43
Skarn Composite 1
ML20-449D
MLU
423073.3
1985131.2
1578.651
DD
ML20-442
477.85
312.98
313.50
0.50
12.20
1.9
0.01
12.24
Skarn Composite 1
391.77
398.37
6.33
5.37
7.2
0.72
6.58
Skarn Composite 2
426.15
427.15
0.96
3.91
3.7
0.37
4.53
Granodiorite
434.00
437.00
2.88
2.69
0.6
0.04
2.76
Skarn Composite 3
448.67
452.33
3.50
1.83
3.0
0.27
2.29
Granodiorite
ML20-450D
MLU
423034.7
1985141.9
1572.795
DD
ML20-439
411
334.10
334.63
0.33
0.29
34.7
1.00
2.28
Skarn Composite 1
339.38
342.51
1.93
4.12
40.0
0.99
6.18
Skarn Composite 2
378.00
378.56
0.34
1.18
4.7
0.58
2.14
Skarn Composite 3
381.31
382.11
0.49
0.95
8.2
0.76
2.23
Skarn Composite 4
ML20-451A
MLU
422851.9
1984849.9
1498.354
DD
ML20-451
512.35
454.45
459.00
3.97
3.36
13.0
0.69
4.59
Skarn Composite 1
469.60
470.16
0.50
1.64
8.3
0.45
2.44
Granodiorite
ML20-452
MLU
422955.2
1985048.6
1560.71
CD
190.06
-84.55
576.95
No Significant Values
ML20-453D
MLU
422873.3
1985220.3
1536.255
DD
ML20-448
389.45
286.38
286.90
0.37
0.48
107.4
3.30
6.97
Skarn Composite 1
345.87
346.37
0.35
4.27
39.4
1.32
6.83
Skarn Composite 2
353.69
369.94
11.49
1.93
14.5
0.71
3.22
Skarn Composite 3
ML20-454D
MLU
423073.3
1985131.2
1578.651
DD
ML20-442
499.55
387.55
389.34
1.20
0.87
14.3
1.23
2.96
Skarn Composite 1
402.56
427.33
16.57*
9.16
9.4
0.85
10.60
Skarn Composite 2
438.65
448.02
6.27
9.32
1.2
0.00
9.34
Skarn Composite 3
ML20-455D
MLU
423034.7
1985141.9
1572.795
DD
ML20-439
392.8
344.49
354.46
9.63
5.69
8.0
1.07
7.46
Skarn Composite 1
367.48
369.51
1.96
5.19
0.8
0.01
5.22
Skarn Composite 2
381.00
382.00
0.97
2.00
1.2
0.05
2.10
Granodiorite
ML20-456D
MLU
422697.4
1984985.6
1472.548
DD
ML20-419A
511.7
411.79
412.79
1.00
2.60
61.7
1.77
6.14
Skarn Composite 1
445.93
462.52
16.17
6.96
8.7
0.80
8.31
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-457D
MLU
422788.1
1984915.5
1486.44
DD
ML20-435
514.55
432.09
432.81
0.62
0.16
77.3
1.89
4.08
Dike
ML20-458D
MLU
422873.3
1985220.3
1536.255
DD
ML20-448
377.25
304.84
307.10
1.73
3.09
1.6
0.00
3.11
Skarn Composite 1
320.47
353.88
25.47*
5.90
8.7
0.70
7.11
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-459D
MLU
423034.7
1985141.9
1572.795
DD
ML20-439
416.85
252.56
253.40
0.73
0.76
71.8
2.07
4.90
Skarn Composite 1
354.75
355.18
0.37
1.20
33.0
1.25
3.57
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-460D
MLU
423073.3
1985131.2
1578.651
DD
ML20-442
420.25
354.08
354.58
0.46
2.89
8.2
0.73
4.13
Skarn Composite 1
369.02
375.46
5.88
7.29
44.0
3.03
12.56
Skarn Composite 2
398.70
403.00
3.93
2.11
3.0
0.30
2.61
Skarn Composite 3
ML20-461D
MLU
422873.3
1985220.3
1536.26
DD
ML20-448
386.80
304.81
306.81
1.98
4.99
1.9
0
5.02
Skarn Composite 1
ML20-462D
MLU
422697.4
1984985.6
1472.548
DD
ML20-419A
493.4
402.42
402.97
0.55
1.58
25.6
0.61
2.85
Skarn Composite 1
408.70
421.49
12.73
2.35
39.9
0.93
4.30
Skarn Composite 2
426.88
431.46
4.58
1.48
20.4
0.56
2.61
Skarn Composite 3
472.67
475.00
2.33
12.86
8.9
0.42
13.63
Skarn Composite 4
ML20-464D
MLU
423034.7
1985141.9
1572.795
DD
ML20-439
504.6
342.09
342.79
0.35
1.28
17.7
0.37
2.09
Skarn Composite 1
347.31
347.82
0.26
8.10
27.2
0.24
8.83
Skarn Composite 2
392.67
395.44
1.39
1.99
6.7
0.89
3.45
Skarn Composite 3
403.57
404.57
0.50
0.73
9.8
0.87
2.21
Skarn Composite 4
427.62
428.14
0.26
1.73
9.3
0.92
3.28
Skarn Composite 5
442.00
443.00
0.50
4.69
0.3
0.01
4.71
Granodiorite
458.00
459.00
0.50
1.80
6.9
0.46
2.60
Skarn Composite 6
465.92
470.05
2.07
14.84
10.3
0.27
15.39
Skarn Composite 7
ML20-465D
MLU
423073.3
1985131.2
1578.651
DD
ML20-442
502.6
395.27
400.78
4.51
8.61
29.9
2.50
12.86
Skarn Composite 1
408.69
443.09
28.18*
1.36
14.2
1.35
3.64
Skarn Composite 2
450.18
450.74
0.46
2.70
2.1
0.02
2.77
Skarn Composite 3
458.32
466.57
6.76
8.84
23.0
0.98
10.66
Skarn Composite 4
ML20-466D
MLU
422788.1
1984915.5
1486.44
DD
ML20-435
537.15
No Significant Values
ML20-467D
MLU
422873.3
1985220.3
1536.255
DD
ML20-448
386.4
170.62
172.23
1.48
2.22
57.8
0.05
3.05
Skarn Composite 1
174.54
175.54
0.87
1.84
29.6
0.15
2.46
Skarn Composite 2
302.97
303.53
0.52
1.32
44.9
2.17
5.25
Skarn Composite 3
321.03
329.87
8.14
3.41
62.2
1.88
7.13
Skarn Composite 4
347.64
364.06
15.11
3.79
20.6
1.33
6.12
Skarn Composite 5
ML20-468D
MLU
422697.4
1984985.6
1472.548
DD
ML20-419A
542.2
434.73
452.19
15.42
4.67
20.4
0.74
6.08
Skarn Composite 1
457.28
475.22
15.84
4.89
44.8
1.67
8.05
Skarn Composite 2
486.10
487.14
0.92
119.89
7.4
0.03
120.03
Skarn Composite 3
ML20-469D
MLU
422946.5
1984789.7
1480.73
DD
ML20-463
481.05
434.46
435.13
0.66
1.25
20.4
0.37
2.09
Skarn Composite 1
ML20-470D
MLU
422873.3
1985220.3
1536.255
DD
ML20-448
398.9
168.56
169.09
0.50
1.46
59.8
0.05
2.32
Marble-ISO
285.65
286.39
0.73
3.00
10.3
0.00
3.14
Skarn Composite 1
290.65
291.30
0.64
2.20
1.1
0.00
2.22
Dyke
337.09
342.47
5.33
1.97
7.5
0.93
3.50
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-471D
MLU
423073.3
1985131.2
1578.651
DD
ML20-442
514.8
378.37
381.45
1.77
0.99
6.5
0.59
1.98
Skarn Composite 1
414.00
415.00
0.57
2.57
0.3
0.00
2.58
Skarn Composite 2
425.00
427.00
1.15
18.02
1.7
0.00
18.05
Skarn Composite 3
434.18
435.00
0.47
7.58
0.3
0.00
7.59
Skarn Composite 4
438.68
439.34
0.38
12.80
4.8
0.00
12.87
Skarn Composite 5
446.70
462.26
8.92*
31.70
27.4
1.17
33.86
Skarn Composite 6
473.55
479.55
3.44
9.05
9.4
0.54
10.01
Granodiorite
484.00
484.63
0.36
3.40
0.7
0.01
3.43
Granodiorite
ML20-472D
MLU
423034.7
1985141.9
1572.795
DD
ML20-439
401.85
326.51
336.21
9.15
1.44
5.2
0.31
1.99
Skarn Composite 1
363.91
366.78
2.85
0.97
16.3
1.81
3.99
Skarn Composite 2
382.01
386.38
4.29
4.23
0.8
0.02
4.27
Skarn Composite 3
ML20-473D
MLU
422788.1
1984915.5
1486.438
DD
ML20-435
520.75
417.6
446
12.72*
2.34
13.2
1.29
4.51
Skarn Composite 1
484.26
487.06
2.62
3.52
31.5
1.53
6.28
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-474B
MLU
422698.4
1984986.9
1472.634
DD
ML20-474A
462.95
377.74
381.10
3.36
0.95
6.4
0.58
1.93
Skarn Composite 1
388.34
396.63
8.28
2.60
29.8
1.48
5.29
Skarn Composite 2
414.46
416.46
2.00
20.60
2.3
0.00
20.63
Skarn Composite 3
441.82
442.32
0.50
87.80
11.9
0.00
87.96
Granodiorite
ML20-475D
MLU
422873.3
1985220.3
1536.255
DD
ML20-448
386.4
138.05
138.66
0.55
2.68
10.1
0.03
2.85
Skarn Composite 1
283.97
284.50
0.48
1.27
25.2
0.69
2.66
Skarn Composite 2
290.42
292.62
1.98
0.26
28.3
1.21
2.49
Skarn Composite 3
301.72
305.37
3.28
0.30
33.0
1.52
3.07
Skarn Composite 4
309.00
309.59
0.53
2.01
27.4
0.12
2.54
Skarn Composite 5
351.82
362.00
9.15
8.55
111.0
3.00
14.62
Skarn Composite 6
367.08
367.59
0.46
1.79
9.3
0.15
2.13
Skarn Composite 7
ML20-476
MLU
422958.2
1985048.8
1560.639
CD
359.74
-80.8
524.8
154.00
155.00
0.97
2.28
143.9
0.01
4.16
Skarn Composite 1
390.90
391.40
0.48
4.81
9.1
0.66
5.94
Skarn Composite 2
402.66
426.10
22.61
2.71
38.2
2.18
6.57
Skarn Composite 3
ML20-477D
MLU
423073.3
1985131.2
1578.65
DD
ML20-442
450.75
407.54
422.62
13.67
2.38
14.4
0.64
3.56
Skarn Composite 1
ML20-478D
MLU
423034.7
1985141.9
1572.795
DD
ML20-439
395.75
250.68
251.37
0.67
2.10
3.6
0.03
2.20
Skarn Composite 1
334.40
339.49
4.98
1.57
77.0
2.86
7.00
Skarn Composite 2
364.52
374.00
9.27
3.52
24.5
1.89
6.76
Skarn Composite 3
ML20-480D
MLU
422946.5
1984789.7
1480.732
DD
ML20-463
520.7
441.68
448.80
5.79
10.37
37.2
2.27
14.37
Skarn Composite 1
456.21
468.67
10.79
4.69
51.8
1.96
8.39
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-481D
MLU
423034.7
1985141.9
1572.80
DD
ML20-439
414.05
377.85
388.19
5.90
4.34
17.7
0.85
5.89
Skarn Composite 1
ML20-482D
MLU
423073.3
1985131.2
1578.651
DD
ML20-442
487.45
383.53
384.13
0.47
0.26
5.6
1.44
2.56
Skarn Composite 1
390.49
391.47
0.77
8.56
1.5
0.02
8.61
Skarn Composite 2
424.00
445.00
16.55
3.31
10.3
0.75
4.60
Skarn Composite 3
ML20-483D
MLU
422873.3
1985220.3
1536.255
DD
ML20-448
299.7
138.30
139.03
0.63
2.44
14.9
0.02
2.67
Dike
241.43
242.38
0.54
3.86
96.0
0.84
6.40
Marble
252.00
253.00
0.78
2.20
6.3
0.00
2.28
Skarn Composite
266.00
269.95
3.42
5.36
6.5
0.09
5.59
Dike
ML20-483DA
MLU
422873.3
1985220.3
1536.26
DD
ML20-448
374.20
No Significant Values
ML20-484D
MLU
422788.1
1984915.5
1486.44
DD
ML20-435
502.35
480.92
483.68
2.76
4.91
24.2
1.52
7.58
Skarn Composite 1
ML20-485D
MLU
422698.4
1984986.9
1472.63
DD
ML20-474A
438.20
368.48
369.32
0.84
0.49
15.5
1.44
2.91
Skarn Composite 1
ML20-486D
MLU
422946.5
1984789.7
1480.73
DD
ML20-463
468.95
426.49
434.98
8.48
2.04
24.2
0.85
3.66
Skarn Composite 1
ML20-487D
MLU
422958.2
1985048.8
1560.64
DD
ML20-476
447.75
No Significant Values
ML20-488
MLU
423230.4
1985002.2
1563.869
CD
58.9
-59.02
484.85
51.25
51.85
0.60
3.57
84.6
0.10
4.82
Dike
57.53
65.40
7.87
1.93
109.5
0.04
3.41
Bx
393.95
397.29
3.34
5.38
27.8
1.87
8.63
Skarn Composite 1
411.28
412.94
1.66
2.04
23.7
1.17
4.15
Skarn Composite 2
421.62
426.15
4.46
3.85
10.4
0.85
5.31
Skarn Composite 3
439.00
439.80
0.80
5.41
2.5
0.04
5.50
Skarn Composite 4
ML20-490D
MLU
422788.1
1984915.5
1486.44
DD
ML20-435
514.75
No Significant Values
ML20-491D
MLU
422698.4
1984986.9
1472.63
DD
ML20-474A
425.95
380.31
384.46
3.59
1.97
11.5
0.55
2.97
Skarn Composite 1
ML20-492DA
MLU
422958.2
1985048.8
1560.639
DD
ML20-476
511.75
404.00
433.34
22.95*
25.46
36.3
0.83
27.21
Skarn Composite 1
453.89
454.43
0.43
2.04
0.8
0.01
2.06
Skarn Composite 2
ML20-493D
MLU
423030.1
1985139.6
1572.724
DD
ML20-489
426.5
297.88
300.17
2.15
0.29
49.9
1.25
2.86
Skarn Composite 1
375.05
383.00
7.47
3.02
1.3
2.51
7.42
Skarn Composite 2
393.00
402.10
8.55
2.60
0.3
0.08
2.90
Granodiorite
418.40
419.05
0.61
2.13
60.5
1.26
4.87
Granodiorite
423.00
424.00
0.94
2.71
0.6
0.01
2.74
Granodiorite
ML20-494D
MLU
422946.5
1984789.7
1480.73
DD
ML20-463
541.90
486.34
499.16
10.37
0.84
28.2
0.80
2.43
Skarn Composite 1
ML20-495D
MLU
422873.3
1985220.3
1536.255
DD
ML20-448
429.65
178.29
180.63
1.47
2.66
12.9
0.05
2.90
Marble
189.32
190.06
0.46
1.00
51.3
0.87
3.02
ISO
294.42
295.20
0.53
0.31
30.9
1.09
2.39
Skarn Composite 1
375.05
375.68
0.43
1.60
5.3
0.80
2.90
Skarn Composite 2
383.99
386.27
1.55
6.92
10.1
1.14
8.82
Skarn Composite 3
393.00
394.16
0.79
1.49
7.0
0.59
2.49
Skarn Composite 4
ML20-496D
MLU
423030.1
1985139.6
1572.724
DD
ML20-489
469
315.34
318.47
2.56
3.01
15.0
0.57
4.09
Skarn
377.32
377.88
0.46
1.35
52.2
0.93
3.46
Dike
430.00
434.00
3.28
2.10
0.6
0.01
2.12
Granodiorite
ML20-497D
MLU
422698.4
1984986.9
1472.63
DD
ML20-474A
325.70
No Significant Values
ML20-497DA
MLU
422698.4
1984986.9
1472.63
DD
ML20-474A
465.55
No Significant Values
ML20-498DA
MLU
423230.4
1985002.2
1563.87
DD
ML20-488
462.95
435.21
436.82
1.61
5.52
38.0
1.76
8.74
Skarn Composite 1
ML20-499D
MLU
422788.1
1984915.5
1486.44
DD
ML20-435
510.75
353.00
353.68
0.65
3.57
1.6
0.03
3.65
Marble
ML20-500
MLU
422873.0
1985219.6
1536.238
CD
56.19
-60
401.4
137.98
140.66
2.55
1.69
39.4
0.47
2.92
ISO
145.10