Torex Gold Reports Solid Q3 2022 Financial Results

Torex Gold Resources Inc.

On track to achieve operational guidance for the fourth year in a row

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG)

reports the Company’s financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company will host a conference call tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM (ET) to discuss the results.

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

“Our well-established track record of delivering safe and reliable production at El Limón Guajes (“ELG”) continues, with 122,208 ounces produced this quarter. With a sharp focus on cost management, we also generated healthy margins this quarter, resulting in adjusted EBITDA of $107.8 million and free cash flow of $33.5 million, including $68.6 million of capital expenditures. Given the year-to-date production and cost performance, we are well positioned to deliver on operational guidance for the fourth straight year.

“De-risking our Media Luna Project continues to be central to our strategy. During the quarter, a major permitting milestone was achieved with the granting of the MIA Integral from the environmental regulator, which is the permit that will allow for operations to begin at Media Luna. Additionally, we secured approval from the utility authorities to increase our power draw to 45 megawatts, to accommodate activities on both the north and south sides of the Balsas River.

“Procurement on the project continues to ramp up responsibly, with a focus on key, long-lead packages that are schedule critical – including the Guajes conveyor, flotation circuits, re-grind mills, mine ventilation fans and the battery electric vehicle fleet. On the high volume, non-schedule critical procurement packages, we are seeing a rescheduling of cost flow estimates assumed in the 2022 Technical Report for several reasons, including extra time to expand the pool of vendors, extra time for the vendors to provide bids, as well as timing and quantum of staged payments that vary from the allocations initially assumed. Although timing of non-schedule critical procurement and cost flow estimates differ from those originally assumed, the overall lead times and upfront costs of purchase orders executed to date are substantially in line with the Technical Report.

“As a result of the lower procurement spend to date, there will be an underrun in capital expenditures on the project for 2022, and guided annual spend is now in the range of $120 to $150 million. While these spend patterns have impacted the level invested to date, the pace of investment is expected to accelerate over the coming quarters, and the overall project schedule remains on track at this early stage.

“Beyond procurement, we continued to make steady progress on project engineering and construction in Q3. At quarter end, total physical completion stood at 9%, with steady momentum on engineering, surface construction and underground development activities. At the end of October, the Guajes Tunnel had advanced approximately 2,835 metres and South Portal Lower had advanced approximately 1,175 metres, meaning that projected breakthrough continues to track well for Q1 2024.



“Our strategy at Morelos continues to be executed per plan – with $339 million of cash on hand at quarter end, $250 million of available credit, and strong and consistent forecast cash flow from ELG, we are well positioned to fund the development of Media Luna, continue to invest in value enhancing exploration and drilling, and maintain minimum balance sheet liquidity of $100 million.”

THIRD QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Strong safety performance continues: One lost-time injury in the quarter related to a finger pinch sustained by a contractor working on the Media Luna Project. The Company exited the quarter with a lost-time injury frequency (“LTIF”) rate of 0.10 per million hours worked on a rolling 12-month basis.

Gold production: Produced 122,208 ounces of gold during the quarter. Gold production is tracking towards the upper end of the full year guided range of 430,000 to 470,000 ounces.

Gold sold: Sold 119,834 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price 1 of $1,715 per ounce, contributing to revenue of $209.3 million. The realized gold price was slightly lower than the benchmark price for the quarter given a higher portion of gold produced and sold in September.

Total cash costs 1 and all-in sustaining costs 1 : Total cash costs of $760 per ounce sold and all-in sustaining costs of $1,059 per ounce sold. The Company anticipates exiting the year at the high end of the guided range for total cash costs ($695 to $735 per ounce) and towards the mid-point of the guided range for all-in sustaining costs ($980 to $1,030 per ounce).

Net income and adjusted net earnings 1 : Reported net income of $43.9 million or earnings of $0.51 per share on a basic and diluted basis. Adjusted net earnings of $34.6 million or $0.40 per share on a basic and diluted basis. Net income includes an unrealized derivative gain of $20.0 million related to gold forward contracts entered into during Q1 2022 to reduce downside price risk during the construction of the Media Luna Project.

EBITDA 1 and adjusted EBITDA 1 : Generated EBITDA of $127.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $107.8 million.

Cash flow from operations: Cash flow from operations totalled $102.4 million and $91.3 million prior to changes in non-cash operating working capital. Cash flow from operations includes $19.2 million of income taxes paid.

Free cash flow 1 : Free cash flow of $33.5 million including total capital expenditures of $68.6 million.

Net cash 1 and financial liquidity: Net cash of $336.1 million, including $339.2 million in cash and $3.1 million of lease obligations, with no debt and $250.0 million of credit available on undrawn facilities, providing $589 million in available liquidity.

Media Luna Project: Media Luna Project expenditures totalled $32.5 million during the quarter, with a remaining project spend of $812.4 million. Expenditures in the quarter were primarily focused on continued development of the Guajes Tunnel and South Portals, with development of the Guajes Tunnel reaching 2,659 metres and the South Portal Lower reaching 1,056 metres by the end of September. At the end of the quarter, physical progress on the Project was approximately 9%, with engineering, surface construction and underground development steadily progressing. Procurement activities are ramping up responsibly, with the focus being on key, long lead packages that are schedule critical. To date, lead times and costs of executed purchase orders are substantially in line with the assumptions made in the 2022 Technical Report. As a result of the lower procurement spend to date, there will be an underrun in capital expenditures on the Project for 2022, and full-year non-sustaining capital expenditure guidance for the Media Luna Project has been lowered to $120 million to $150 million.

Receipt of Key Media Luna Environmental Permit: Late in the third quarter, the Company received approval from Mexico’s Secretariat of Environmental and Natural Resources (“SEMARNAT”) on the key, culminating environmental permit for the Project (the “MIA Integral”), which allows for operations to begin at Media Luna.

Table 1: Operating and Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Results Lost-time injury frequency1 /million hours 0.10 0.00 0.26 0.10 0.26 Total recordable injury frequency1 /million hours 1.69 1.32 2.44 1.69 2.44 Gold produced oz 122,208 123,185 111,229 357,839 358,792 Gold sold oz 119,834 123,363 118,989 351,209 359,432 Total cash costs2 $/oz 760 703 727 736 646 Total cash costs margin2 $/oz 955 1,162 0 1,059 1,081 1,146 All-in sustaining costs2 $/oz 1,059 911 900 999 883 All-in sustaining costs margin2 $/oz 656 954 886 818 909 Average realized gold price2 $/oz 1,715 1,865 1,786 1,817 1,792 Financial Results Revenue $ 209.3 235.0 216.7 652.0 653.8 Cost of sales $ 146.2 139.6 142.6 418.0 394.2 Earnings from mine operations $ 63.1 95.4 74.1 234.0 259.6 Net income $ 43.9 70.3 36.5 154.2 152.2 Per share - Basic $/share 0.51 0.82 0.43 1.80 1.78 Per share - Diluted $/share 0.51 0.80 0.41 1.77 1.72 Adjusted net earnings2 $ 34.6 57.0 42.9 128.8 147.6 Per share - Basic2 $/share 0.40 0.66 0.50 1.50 1.72 Per share - Diluted2 $/share 0.40 0.66 0.50 1.50 1.72 EBITDA2 $ 127.8 155.9 119.7 386.8 399.3 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 107.8 137.1 119.3 355.6 386.3 Cost of sales $/oz 1,220 1,132 1,198 1,190 1,097 Net cash generated from operating activities $ 102.4 126.9 87.8 276.0 235.4 Net cash generated from operating activities before changes in non-cash operating working capital $ 91.3 120.6 100.2 271.5 277.8 Free cash flow2 $ 33.5 74.0 29.4 88.4 60.6 Cash and cash equivalents $ 339.2 310.7 221.6 339.2 221.6 Net cash2 $ 336.1 306.3 217.8 336.1 217.8

On a 12-month rolling basis, per million hours worked Total cash costs, total cash costs margin, all-in sustaining costs, all-in sustaining costs margin, average realized gold price, adjusted net earnings, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and net cash are non-GAAP financial measures with no standard meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures” for further information and a detailed reconciliation to the comparable IFRS measures in the Company’s MD&A for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, dated November 8, 2022, available on Torex Gold’s website (www.torexgold.com) and under the Company’s SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com).

Table 2: Reconciliation of Total Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs to Cost of Sales

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gold sold oz 119,834 123,363 118,989 351,209 359,432 Total cash costs per oz sold Production costs and royalties $ 94.9 91.6 90.7 272.3 241.7 Less: Silver sales $ (0.6 ) (0.7 ) (0.6 ) (2.0 ) (1.7 ) Less: Copper sales $ (3.2 ) (4.2 ) (3.6 ) (11.7 ) (7.7 ) Total cash costs $ 91.1 86.7 86.5 258.6 232.3 Total cash costs per oz sold $/oz 760 703 727 736 646 All-in sustaining costs per oz sold Total cash costs $ 91.1 86.7 86.5 258.6 232.3 General and administrative costs1 $ 5.0 5.0 4.9 17.8 19.4 Reclamation and remediation costs $ 1.4 1.2 1.1 4.0 3.4 Sustaining exploration costs expensed $ - - 0.9 - 2.9 Sustaining capital expenditure2 $ 29.4 19.5 13.7 70.6 59.2 Total all-in sustaining costs $ 126.9 112.4 107.1 351.0 317.2 Total all-in sustaining costs per oz sold $/oz 1,059 911 900 999 883

This amount excludes a gain of $0.3 million, $2.2 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively, and a gain of $2.1 million and gain of $6.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively, in relation to the remeasurement of share-based payments. This amount also excludes corporate depreciation and amortization expenses totalling $0.1, nil and $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively, $0.2 million and $0.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively, recorded within general and administrative costs. Included in general and administrative costs is share-based compensation expense in the amount of $0.8 million or $7/oz for the three months ended September 30, 2022, $0.8 million or $6/oz for the three months ended June 30, 2022, $0.9 million or $8/oz for the three months ended September 30, 2021, $3.4 million or $10/oz for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and $4.5 million or $13/oz for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Before changes in net working capital and other, capital expenditures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 totalled $71.6 million and $183.4 million, respectively, excluding lease payments of $1.5 million and $3.0 million, respectively. Sustaining capital expenditures of $29.4 million and $70.6 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, are related to $16.6 million and $40.6 million, respectively, for the cash component of capitalized stripping activities, and $12.8 million and $30.0 million, respectively, for sustaining equipment and infrastructure expenditures. Non-sustaining capital expenditures of $42.2 million and $112.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, relating to ELG Underground and the Media Luna Project, have been excluded from AISC.

Table 3: Reconciliation of Sustaining and Non-Sustaining Costs to Capital Expenditures

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, In millions of U.S. dollars 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sustaining $ 12.8 11.6 10.3 30.0 25.3 Capitalized Stripping $ 16.6 7.9 3.4 40.6 33.9 Non-sustaining $ 4.3 5.0 15.8 15.0 31.1 Total ELG $ 33.7 24.5 29.5 85.6 90.3 Media Luna Project $ 32.5 29.6 25.3 80.6 61.3 Media Luna Infill Drilling/Other $ 5.4 5.9 6.8 17.2 19.1 Other & Working Capital Changes $ (3.0 ) (7.5 ) (3.6 ) 3.0 2.8 Capital expenditures1 $ 68.6 52.5 58.0 186.4 173.5

The amount of cash expended on additions to property, plant and equipment in the period as reported in the consolidated statements of cash flows.



Table 4: Reconciliation of Average Realized Gold Price and Total Cash Costs Margin to Revenue

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gold sold oz 119,834 123,363 118,989 351,209 359,432 Revenue $ 209.3 235.0 216.7 652.0 653.8 Less: Silver sales $ (0.6 ) (0.7 ) (0.6 ) (2.0 ) (1.7 ) Less: Copper sales $ (3.2 ) (4.2 ) (3.6 ) (11.7 ) (7.7 ) Less: Realized loss on Gold Contracts $ - - - - (0.2 ) Total proceeds $ 205.5 230.1 212.5 638.3 644.2 Total average realized gold price $/oz 1,715 1,865 1,786 1,817 1,792 Less: Total cash costs $/oz 760 703 727 736 646 Total cash costs margin $/oz 955 1,162 1,059 1,081 1,146 Total cash costs margin % 56 62 59 59 64

Table 5: Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs Margin to Revenue

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gold sold oz 119,834 123,363 118,989 351,209 359,432 Revenue $ 209.3 235.0 216.7 652.0 653.8 Less: Silver sales $ (0.6 ) (0.7 ) (0.6 ) (2.0 ) (1.7 ) Less: Copper sales $ (3.2 ) (4.2 ) (3.6 ) (11.7 ) (7.7 ) Less: Realized loss on Gold Contracts $ - - - - (0.2 ) Less: All-in sustaining costs $ (126.9 ) (112.4 ) (107.1 ) (351.0 ) (317.2 ) All-in sustaining costs margin $ 78.6 117.7 105.4 287.3 327.0 Total all-in sustaining costs margin $/oz 656 954 886 818 909 Total all-in sustaining costs margin % 38 50 49 44 50

Table 6: Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings to Net Income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Basic weighted average shares outstanding shares 85,843,808 85,840,954 85,748,013 85,827,656 85,703,270 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding shares 86,039,606 86,115,071 86,020,975 86,059,576 86,034,295 Net income $ 43.9 70.3 36.5 154.2 152.2 Adjustments: Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) $ 0.3 0.4 1.3 (0.3 ) (1.6 ) Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts $ (20.0 ) (17.0 ) - (28.8 ) (5.4 ) Remeasurement of share-based payments $ (0.3 ) (2.2 ) (1.7 ) (2.1 ) (6.0 ) Tax effect of above adjustments $ 6.0 5.7 0.1 9.4 3.9 Tax effect of currency translation on tax base $ 4.7 (0.2 ) 6.7 (3.6 ) 4.5 Adjusted net earnings $ 34.6 57.0 42.9 128.8 147.6 Per share - Basic $/share 0.40 0.66 0.50 1.50 1.72 Per share - Diluted $/share 0.40 0.66 0.50 1.50 1.72

Table 7: Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, In millions of U.S. dollars 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 43.9 70.3 36.5 154.2 152.2 Finance (income) costs, net $ (0.8 ) (0.3 ) 0.3 (0.7 ) 0.1 Depreciation and amortization1 $ 51.4 48.1 52.1 145.9 153.1 Current income tax expense $ 32.3 37.0 34.6 93.9 102.6 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) $ 1.0 0.8 (3.8 ) (6.5 ) (8.7 ) EBITDA $ 127.8 155.9 119.7 386.8 399.3 Adjustments: Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts $ (20.0 ) (17.0 ) - (28.8 ) (5.4 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) $ 0.3 0.4 1.3 (0.3 ) (1.6 ) Remeasurement of share-based payments $ (0.3 ) (2.2 ) (1.7 ) (2.1 ) (6.0 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 107.8 137.1 119.3 355.6 386.3

Includes depreciation and amortization included in cost of sales, general and administrative expenses and exploration and evaluation expenses.



Table 8: Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, In millions of U.S. dollars 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash generated from operating activities $ 102.4 126.9 87.8 276.0 235.4 Less: Additions to property, plant and equipment1 $ (68.6 ) (52.5 ) (58.0 ) (186.4 ) (173.5 ) Interest paid $ (0.3 ) (0.4 ) (0.4 ) (1.2 ) (1.3 ) Free cash flow $ 33.5 74.0 29.4 88.4 60.6

The amount of cash expended on additions to property, plant and equipment in the year as reported on the consolidated statements of cash flows.





Table 9: Net Cash

Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, In millions of U.S. dollars 2022 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 339.2 310.7 221.6 Less: Lease obligations $ (3.1 ) (4.4 ) (3.8 ) Net cash $ 336.1 306.3 217.8

Table 10: Unit Cost Measures

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gold sold (oz) 119,834 123,363 118,989 351,209 359,432 Tonnes mined - open pit (kt) 9,980 8,947 8,882 28,946 29,847 Tonnes mined - underground (kt) 143 144 113 401 366 Tonnes processed (kt) 1,199 1,124 1,150 3,457 3,352 Total cash costs: Total cash costs ($) 91.1 86.7 86.5 258.6 232.3 Total cash costs per oz sold ($) 760 703 727 736 646 Breakdown of production costs $ $/t $ $/t $ $/t $ $/t $ $/t Mining - open pit 28.6 2.87 27.4 3.06 26.1 2.94 81.8 2.82 76.9 2.58 Mining - underground 13.2 91.89 12.0 83.64 9.7 86.24 35.0 87.30 29.6 80.75 Plant 38.2 31.82 38.2 33.95 40.7 35.41 113.5 32.82 117.8 35.14 Site support 12.8 10.64 12.4 11.02 11.4 9.88 36.1 10.44 33.8 10.09 Mexican profit sharing (PTU) 5.9 4.96 5.7 5.08 4.0 3.48 19.8 5.72 11.7 3.50 Capitalized stripping (16.6 ) (7.9 ) (3.4 ) (40.6 ) (33.9 ) Inventory movement 5.2 (4.6 ) (4.9 ) 3.3 (15.3 ) Other 1.4 1.3 0.6 3.9 1.5 Production costs 88.7 84.5 84.3 252.8 222.1

ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City. The Company’s principal asset is the Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes (“ELG”) Mining Complex, the Media Luna Project, and the processing plant and related infrastructure. Commercial production from the Morelos Complex commenced on April 1, 2016 and an updated Technical Report for the Morelos Complex was released in March 2022. Torex’s key strategic objectives are to extend and optimize production from the ELG Mining Complex, de-risk and advance Media Luna to commercial production, build on ESG excellence, and to grow through ongoing exploration across the entire Morelos Property.

