Is Torex Gold Resources Inc.'s (TSE:TXG) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Torex Gold Resources' (TSE:TXG) stock increased significantly by 44% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Torex Gold Resources' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Check out our latest analysis for Torex Gold Resources

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Torex Gold Resources is:

14% = US$204m ÷ US$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.14.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Torex Gold Resources' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Torex Gold Resources' ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.5% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Torex Gold Resources' significant 34% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Torex Gold Resources' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 26% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Torex Gold Resources fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Torex Gold Resources Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Torex Gold Resources doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Torex Gold Resources' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

