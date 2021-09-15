U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

Tori Barlow Promoted to VP of Marketing at Allbound

·1 min read

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allbound, a world leader in partner relationship management technology, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tori Barlow to the role of vice president of marketing.

Allbound is a simple, powerful SaaS tool that helps companies build successful partner programs. Designed to feel like the user-friendly apps you use every day, Allbound&#x002019;s next generation Partner Relationship Management (PRM) technology solves for partner enablement, communications and pipeline management. Allbound allows businesses of all sizes and budgets to build stronger partnerships with incredible results. To learn more, please visit us at www.allbound.com. (PRNewsfoto/Allbound)
"One of the true joys of working at Allbound is seeing the intersection of our high growth company with our high potential people," said Daniel Graff-Radford, CEO of Allbound. "Tori Barlow is a rare talent, whose hard work has propelled her to be our new vice president of marketing."

Prior to her current role, she served as senior director of marketing at Allbound. Barlow has worked in marketing at both public and private companies. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in marketing and psychology from Emory University. She is a member of Pavillion (formerly Revenue Collective).

About Allbound, Inc.

Allbound's next generation partner portal platform simplifies and accelerates a business's ability to onboard, train, measure, and grow indirect sales partners. The innovative software encourages collaboration among channel vendors and their partners to improve the performance of their indirect sales channels by automating the delivery of marketing content, sales tools, and training at each stage of the pipeline. For more information, visit www.allbound.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tori-barlow-promoted-to-vp-of-marketing-at-allbound-301377025.html

SOURCE Allbound

