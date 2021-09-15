Tori Barlow Promoted to VP of Marketing at Allbound

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allbound, a world leader in partner relationship management technology, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tori Barlow to the role of vice president of marketing.

"One of the true joys of working at Allbound is seeing the intersection of our high growth company with our high potential people," said Daniel Graff-Radford, CEO of Allbound. "Tori Barlow is a rare talent, whose hard work has propelled her to be our new vice president of marketing."

Prior to her current role, she served as senior director of marketing at Allbound. Barlow has worked in marketing at both public and private companies. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in marketing and psychology from Emory University. She is a member of Pavillion (formerly Revenue Collective).

Allbound's next generation partner portal platform simplifies and accelerates a business's ability to onboard, train, measure, and grow indirect sales partners. The innovative software encourages collaboration among channel vendors and their partners to improve the performance of their indirect sales channels by automating the delivery of marketing content, sales tools, and training at each stage of the pipeline. For more information, visit www.allbound.com .

