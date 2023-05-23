The Tories have created an economy of subsidy junkies

Jaguar Land Rover has reportedly been offered £500m to build a battery factory for a new generation of electric cars. The microchip industry dismisses government funding as hopelessly insignificant.

Suppliers of renewable energy demand fixed prices to eliminate any possibility of ever losing any money, while even start-ups were recently clamouring for “investment” from the Government’s Future Fund.

Almost every day brings a fresh demand for the state to offer more support for industry, and an opportunity for politicians to indulge their protectionist impulses.

This growing symbiotic relationship between the Government and business is creating a generation of subsidy junkies.

Firms are increasingly incentivised to pour energy into lobbying for more government support rather than creating new products and identifying ways of better serving their customers.

Adam Smith wrote that “people of the same trade seldom meet together... but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public”, yet this could equally be said of the cosy relationship some companies are able to foster with politicians.

Government “investment” in certain sectors can have obvious appeal. At times, it is necessary.

But we are moving towards a situation where it’s difficult to keep track of the sums being thrown their way.

Last week, the Prime Minister unveiled a £1 billion programme to help companies develop the next generation of microchips, despite concerns over a forthcoming glut. A bidding war is underway with Spain, over who can offer the biggest “grant” to build a battery factory.

As we race to meet our ambitious net zero targets, the Government keeps rolling out a bewildering range of subsidies, from fixed prices for renewable energy, to grants for replacing your old boiler with a heat pump and tax breaks for new electric cars.

At no point since the 1970s has the UK government been so eager to hand taxpayer money to industry. Perhaps they will soon relaunch Concorde, but powered by “made in Britain” biofuels.

The UK government is not alone, of course.

President Biden has embarked on one of the biggest industrial programmes in American history, spending $369 billion on a mixture of subsidies, grants and tax breaks to make the US a world leader in green energy, and another $50 billion on semiconductors.

During a speech in December, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined what was dubbed by some as a “Europe first” approach to trade, while criticising the US for its generous green subsidy programme.

The EU is scrabbling around to compete with America, setting aside 43 billion euros for chip sovereignty, and 279 billion euros for its very own “green new deal”.

We have entered a new era of high tariffs and state subsidies, with interventionist governments too eager to prop up certain businesses at the taxpayer’s expense.

It is true that, as mentioned, there may be arguments for helping out new industries. If we are to tackle climate change, we may need to kickstart some alternative energy sources.

If we want to “de-risk” from China, we may need to look to alternative supplies of key electronics – though it is unclear why these should need to be manufactured here in Britain.

The wider point stands that developing an idea and turning it into a product requires investment in intangibles like research and development and design. These investments have big spillovers, meaning the risk can be huge and the gains minimal. In such cases, public funding may be needed.

The problem is when this goes too far.

We have started to create a culture where businesses can simply game the system, such that a familiar pattern is emerging.

Companies warn that they are considering a factory in a particular location. They warn that thousands of jobs may be lost if they don’t receive government funding. They insist they are a strategic priority, crucial in maintaining “supply chain sovereignty”.

The argument is compelling, and one which politicians can find it hard to resist.

Yet it throws up all sorts of issues. First, it distorts incentives and creates a dependency cycle. Why bother with new products, or a better marketing campaign, when there is a government safety net?

Second, it prevents companies from focusing on serving their customers and delivering returns for their shareholders.

Lastly, there is opportunity cost. Money spent on Britishvolt is money not spent on, say, education. Workers hired by Britishvolt are workers not employed elsewhere.

Boris Johnson’s prediction that the battery startup would be at the “helm of a global green industrial revolution” followed previous “green growth” fever dreams, including solar, carbon capture and storage, and tidal power.

There is a reason why we are seeing such appetite for government subsidies in particular sectors. The drive to net zero may be worthy in the long-term, but has created an opportunity for rent-seeking like no other.

Fears over globalisation, fragile supply chains and national security have created a drive to rebuild industrial bases in countries where they had become hollowed out. Self-sufficiency and protectionism are back in vogue.

But there is little to celebrate about the subsidy wars now taking place. Over time, they will create the very worst kind of crony capitalism on British soil, and restrict free trade globally.

Last week, Rishi Sunak came under fire for his lack of “industrial strategy” from three former business secretaries.

Greg Clark, Lord Peter Mandelson and Sir Vince Cable expressed concerns that the Prime Minister is failing to prepare Britain for the future.

Lord Mandelson told the Financial Times: “I remember Rishi Sunak saying to me when he was chancellor that he did not see it as part of his job to have businesses forming an orderly queue in front of his office asking for handouts”.

These are words the Prime Minister should stick to.

