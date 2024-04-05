Tories must show they are on the side of aspiration

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt

British workers are receiving a welcome tax reprieve as the 2p cut to National Insurance Contributions (NIC) announced in the March Budget comes into effect.

Combined with the 2p reduction introduced in January this year, Jeremy Hunt has delivered a tax cut worth more than £900 to the average employee in the space of just a few months. Direct taxes on the average earner in this country are now at their lowest level for more than half a century.

As the overall tax burden approaches a 70-year high, the question remains: who is paying for this largesse? The Tories may have taken Britain a step further along the road to abolishing NICs, yet a phenomenon known as “fiscal drag” means more people – 3.3 million workers from this tax year until 2027-28, according to the OBR – are required to pay higher rates of tax than they did previously. The better-off are being hit harder than ever in order to prop up public services in our low-growth economy. In 2000, the top 1 per cent paid just over a fifth of all income tax; now it is just under a third.

As a consequence, the Tories face the quandary that tax reductions worth £10 billion have failed to shift the polls. The problem may lie less with the policy – Mr Hunt is right that the “unfairness” of this “double taxation” must be put to an end – than its delivery, which has been lacklustre. Now is not the time for the Tories to be coy, especially when Labour remains decidedly quiet on its own long-term plans for national insurance. Moreover, it is not hard to picture a world where the spending plans of Labour, once in office and despite their promises, result in further tax rises, marking a clear dividing line between the two main parties.

A deeper concern may now be that the appetite for bolder economic policies will soon narrow within the Conservative Party. The Telegraph reports on accusations that Downing Street is blocking “true blue” candidates from standing in the next general election, instead favouring applicants who believe in consistently high taxation in order to support a larger state.

Yet this would be difficult to reconcile with the Prime Minister’s insistence that he wants to “control” public spending, or the Chancellor’s well-articulated warning this time last month that, in a free society “the money you earn doesn’t belong to the Government”. If a battle for the future of the party is underway, it must be hoped that those who understand the relationship between low taxes, a small state and economic growth, emerge triumphant.

The Conservatives will struggle to regain the trust of wary voters until they can prove they are on the side of aspiration and personal responsibility. This will be much harder if the next cohort of Tory MPs do not subscribe to these principles.

