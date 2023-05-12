How the Tories nationalised almost half of Britain’s railway network by stealth

Rishi Sunak trains

Rumour has it that Liz Truss was on the cusp of taking control of Avanti’s strike-ridden west coast railway line last autumn until Whitehall officials stepped in.

The then Prime Minister was about to sign-off the move when mandarins said: “You do know that this means nationalisation?” – so the story circulated among railway bosses goes at least.

Truss ultimately did an about turn on the idea to protect her principles.

Her successor in Number 10 has no such qualms.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper on Thursday nationalised Transpennine Express, stripping the franchise from operator FirstGroup after what he decried as a run of “continuous cancellations”.

It is the latest rail operator to be brought back into public ownership after Southeastern was nationalised in 2021. Fellow red wall seat operator Northern rail was brought into public ownership in February 2020.

The east coast main line, now called LNER, was nationalised in 2018.

FirstGroup also runs the much-criticised west coast main line services under a joint venture called Avanti.

Avanti, which links London with Birmingham, Manchester, and Glasgow, has grabbed most of the headlines for its risible service.

But beleaguered passengers using Transpennine Express have for some time pointed out their trains are much worse.

“Transpennine Express passengers have endured an unacceptable service for too long,” says Anthony Smith, who as chief executive of quango Transport Focus is not known for letting rip.

“Passengers will want to see a much more reliable service. It’s clear that passengers deserve better, and the operator needs to take action to improve performance and build back passenger trust.”

The Transport Secretary insisted that the nationalisation of the Transpennine Express was “temporary”.

The pledge was treated with incredulity by the train industry, who have seen nothing but a growing state influence in the sector in recent years.

Approaching half of Britain’s trains are now directly run by the state following the nationalisation of Transpennine Express, according to analysis of official statistics by this newspaper.

Based on passenger train kilometres – an industry metric that combines the number of passengers and the distance they travel – some 43.4pc are run by either the Government’s “Operator of Last Resort” or devolved administrations, according to the review of data compiled by the Office of Rail and Road.

LNER, Northern rail, Transport for Wales, Southeastern, Scotrail, Caledonian Sleeper, and now Transpennine Express have been moved into the hands of the state since 2018.

Had services in these areas remained in private hands, just 4.5pc of passenger kilometres would be in direct Government control, Telegraph analysis shows.

Many in the train industry believe the Government has been “rewarding bad behaviour,” as one executive puts it, by nationalising lines heavily disrupted by strikes.

The executive says: “This is a win for the trade unions. The unions have sabotaged the operator in this instance and the government has handed over victory.

“This is not solely down to mismanagement… the actions by [drivers’ union] Aslef to put in place an overtime ban has dragged out the dispute.

“Operators will be appalled by the decision, it shows that if you sabotage the operator enough, the government, in the end, will end the operator’s contract.”

Another senior industry source says: “It’s like the Tories are delivering Labour’s policy by a thousand cuts.”

A third says: “Handing Transpennine Express to the Operator of Last Resort won't make any difference to the service unless the union ends its absurd overtime ban and accepts the generous cash payments offered for drivers to work a fifth day each week.”

Mick Whelan, Aslef general secretary, rejects the claims.

“Mark Harper – who is not a stupid man – knows full well that the fault lies not with this trade union, but at the door of the company,” he says.

There is no one-size-fits-all explanation for how multiple lines came to be nationalised.

LNER, for instance, was nationalised for effectively being too greedy. Announcing the decision to parliament, the then Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said Virgin Trains – as it was known then – had “got its sums wrong”.

Northern rail spun out of control following a row with unions over who closed the doors. Taking Transport for Wales under state control was a natural move for the country’s hard-left devolved administration under Mark Drakeford.

Southeastern was nationalised following a “serious breach" by the train operator after it failed to declare £25m in taxpayer funding that should have been returned.

Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to takeover Scotrail and the Caledonian Sleeper delivered on the SNP’s vow to bring the railways under state control.

Such interventions came in parallel with transport officials embarking on a power grab during the pandemic.

Operators required huge subsidies during Covid restrictions to keep running.

At last count, the rail industry received a taxpayer bailout of £42bn by March 2023 – around £1,300 for every taxpayer, whether they used the railways or not – according to the Taxpayers’ Alliance.



It is estimated that there is a £2bn annual hole in the rail industry’s finances as commuters either shun the morning peak in favour of cheaper off-peak tickets or choose to avoid trains altogether by working from home.

Industry bosses argued that it is a shortfall that cannot be filled by cutting costs or increasing fares. As a result, what was meant to be temporary taxpayer support quietly became permanent.

This has emboldened government officials to exert more control.

Although 56.6pc rail journeys are run by private operators, Grant Shapps’ decision to scrap franchising in May 2021 transformed them from risk-taking operators to little more than Government pawns.

John Penrose, MP for Weston-super-Mare and chairman of the Conservative Policy Forum, has led criticism of the growing influence of the state in the railways in recent years.

But instead of pointing the finger at the Conservative party, he lays the blame at the feet of Whitehall mandarins.

“This is not a deliberate drive by the Government to nationalise the railways by stealth,” Penrose says.

“The growing number of operators being brought into public ownership is more a function of a ‘business as usual’ knee-jerk reaction within the Department for Transport.

“Ministers need to chart a different course with a clear radical alternative. They should set out a different plan that focuses on increasing – rather than decreasing – the role of the private sector on the railways.”

Whether a Conservative government can do that on this side of a general election remains to be seen.

