The Tories can be the party of business again – but they may not want to be

Rishi Sunak - WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe

Rishi Sunak is attempting to restore relations between his Government and the country’s business community and it's boom time for plain vanilla platitudes and stating the bleedin' obvious.

The prime minister invited around 200 of the UK’s “highest-profile CEOs and C-suite business leaders” to an event in London on Monday called Business Connect. It was billed as a conference “that champions the dynamism of UK businesses to unlock innovation and grow the economy”.

Taking to the stage, Sunak said his Government is “unashamedly pro-business”, adding: “We want small and big businesses to know this Government has got your back… your businesses create the jobs and prosperity our country depends on.”

There are two obvious responses to all this. The first is: “Duh!” And the second is: “You think?”

Still, baby steps and all that. It’s definitely an improvement from the last seven years during which time the Conservatives have oscillated between ignoring the business community and actively insulting it. The froideur predates Boris Johnson’s premiership; Theresa May displayed next-to-zero interest in business.

True, things then got worse. Having lost its mantle as the party of business, the Tories then became, in the immortal words of Johnson, the party of “f*** business”.

Labour spotted an opportunity to fill the vacuum. Rachel Reeves and Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow chancellor and business secretary respectively, have held dozens of meetings with executives (the shadow chancellor recently claimed to have met 387 chief executives in 18 months leading up to the beginning of this year).

While some in the business community remain wary that Labour figures are telling them what they want to hear and complain about a lack of concrete policies, the vast majority are full of praise for the party’s level of engagement and apparent openness to ideas. That says just as much about what the Tories have failed to do as the radicalism of Labour’s approach.

Story continues

So, can relations between the Conservatives and UK plc be restored? Of course (although it may take some time before the affinity is quite as symbiotic as it once was). If there’s one thing that the Tories and businesses have in common, it is pragmatism – if better relations suit both sides, that’s what we’ll get.

What’s more, the Conservatives now have the right kind of frontman. Sunak had a successful career in the financial industry and is fluent in the business idiom. No-one says LinkedIn is their favourite social media platform unless it really is. (One can just imagine the prime minister writing one of those tedious humble-brag posts about how drinking Mexican Coca-Cola and wearing cashmere hoodies boosts his productivity.)

But pragmatism works both ways. Business leaders want to spend their time as effectively as possible. That may mean they decide it's more useful to build relationships with whoever is more likely to be in power after the next election. Right now, that doesn’t look like it will be the Conservatives.

More importantly, politicians of all stripes need to figure out what being the party of business actually means nowadays. Even if Labour and, more recently, Sunak have started to get the mood music right, there are still big questions on substance.

It is clear that the economic pendulum is on the move. The Keynesianism and high taxes of the 1950s and 1960s were undone by the stagflation of the 1970s. This ushered in the laissez-faire Reagan-Thatcher revolution of the 1980s. However, the free-market monetarism of the 1990s and 2000s arguably reached its denouement with the financial crisis and the subsequent period of austerity.

Now the pendulum appears to be swinging back to a more interventionist mindset. One of the most consequential policies in the world right now is Joe Biden’s multi-billion-dollar Inflation Reduction Act. The massive subsidies and tax credits on offer are designed to reduce carbon emissions but have rather handily helped turbo-charge the US economy and are benefitting a wide range of sectors.

Biden’s industrial policy has even been cited by some of the companies that have recently chosen to swap their listing on the London stock market for one in the US. British carmakers are particularly spooked about the help their rivals across the Atlantic are getting to boost the take up of electric vehicles.

Biden - Mandel Ngan/AFP

It’s unclear how the UK government will retaliate. Jeremy Hunt has attacked Biden’s subsidies as “massively distortive” and told MPs he is planning a response, which will be unveiled in the autumn. The only plot spoiler the Chancellor has yet revealed is that the UK’s approach “will be better – and different”.

This somewhat suggests the Treasury team’s thinking has yet to get past the head-scratching phase. In the past, it was an article of faith in the Conservative party that the best thing any government could do for business was to get the hell out of its way. This could be done by cutting corporate tax, slashing red tape and giving wealth creators relatively free rein to create wealth.

But, as globalisation goes into retreat, the world has to think about security of supply rather than just maximising trade. This may mean the UK will have to start embracing subsidies, industrial strategy, and a more “corporatist” approach to working with bigger companies. That sounds like an agenda that would better suit the Labour party’s temperament and inclinations. Many of these concepts are anathema to many in the Conservative party. But you never know.

Sunak claims to be instinctively Thatcherite and famously had a portrait of Nigel Lawson on his office wall when he was Chancellor. But he was also the architect of furlough, “Eat Out to Help Out” and a huge hike in the main rate of corporation tax.

Yes, circumstances have dictated many of these policies but, still, it’s hard to shrug off the impression that, for a reluctant interventionist, Sunak has intervened an awful lot and rarely looked particularly reluctant about doing so.