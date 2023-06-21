Tories warn Lloyds over Telegraph sale process

daily telegraph newspaper

A potential sale of The Telegraph by Lloyds Banking Group must be conducted quickly and transparently to secure its future, senior Conservatives have warned.

A former leader of the party and three former chairmen spoke out over the ownership of The Telegraph after Lloyds took control a fortnight ago. The bank sent in receivers following a dispute with the Barclay family over debts secured against Telegraph Media Group. The family had owned the publisher for almost two decades.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader and work and pensions secretary, said the potential owners of The Telegraph and its journalism were a matter of public interest.

He said: “What is vital in the course of this sale is that the identities of any people trying to buy the paper are made public early on in the process. That matters not just for Conservatives but for all people who respect independent news reporting.”

Lord Patten, the former Conservative Party chairman and Governor of Hong Kong, said: “The Telegraph has been a really vital part of our media for decades.

“It’s in the interests of democracy and our public education that the buyers understand the responsibility of owning a great newspaper. We should never forget that evidence-based facts and the transparency demanded by good newspapers are crucial ingredients in every liberal democracy.”

Liam Fox, the former Conservative chairman and defence secretary, said: “Newspapers still wield considerable influence. We therefore require transparency on issues of ownership and therefore editorial control.”

Nick Hugh, chief executive of Telegraph Media Group, told staff last week that no sale process had begun.

Lloyds’ unprecedented action in taking control of a politically influential news outlet has stoked expectations that the bank will move quickly to sell it on. Potential bidders have been preparing for auction in the belief it could be underway within weeks and conclude as soon as September, and be followed by regulatory scrutiny.

Sir Jake Berry, former Conservative chairman, warned that swift action was necessary.

He said: “The Daily Telegraph is an iconic newspaper in the UK. Its sale should be done quickly in a transparent way to protect the values of the paper and its readers.”

Estimates of The Telegraph’s value vary from about £500m to as much as £1bn. The Barclay family paid £665m in 2004. Despite the decline of printed newspapers and advertising, The Telegraph is profitable, with a growing digital subscriptions business.

The political attention on the sale process has drawn suggestions that Lloyds will seek appropriate ownership for The Telegraph rather than simply the highest bidder. City sources made comparisons with the 2010 sale of Liverpool FC in a process controlled by its lender Royal Bank of Scotland. The club was sold to an experienced professional sports team owner over rival interest from foreign billionaire trophy hunters.

Speculated bidders for The Telegraph have included the German publisher Axel Springer, the Daily Mail owner DMGT, the Belgian newspaper group Mediahuis, a consortium being gathered by the former editor William Lewis, the Czech gas billionaire Daniel Kretinsky and the GB News owner Sir Paul Marshall.

The Spectator magazine, part of the same holding company as The Telegraph and a longstanding takeover target for Rupert Murdoch, is also expected to come up for sale by Lloyds.

The potential regulatory hurdles faced by bidders may figure in the bank’s approach to the auction. Changes in newspaper ownership can trigger a public interest review by the media regulator Ofcom, in response to a request by the culture secretary. It may consider whether a merger might harm media plurality, and whether the new owners might affect the need for accurate presentation of news or the need for free expression of opinion.

Having received Ofcom’s advice, the culture secretary, currently Lucy Frazer, would then decide whether to refer the transaction to the Competition and Markets Authority for an in-depth review that could take several months and lead to action to unwind the deal.

AlixPartners and Lloyds, which has made no public statement on the situation, declined to comment.

