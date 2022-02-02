U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,571.75
    +36.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,327.00
    +53.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,219.00
    +224.25 (+1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.20
    +4.30 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.40
    +1.20 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.90
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.16 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    +0.0052 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.41
    -3.42 (-13.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3070
    -0.3750 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,533.50
    -186.32 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.43
    +5.43 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,596.31
    +60.53 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Torii puts your business teams in sync as your tech stack evolves

Christine Hall
·4 min read

The explosion of software — many companies use at least 100 SaaS applications — has made the world of managing that software more decentralized and more complex than in the past.

Enter Torii, a SaaS management tool that brings entire businesses together around the cloud apps they use so they can not only discover all of the apps they have, but automatically take action on those most appropriate for return on investment.

We previously checked in on the company last February when it announced a $10 million Series A round of funding led by Wing Venture Capital. Since then, Uri Haramati, Torii’s founder and CEO, labeled the past year “an insane year for us,” which included over 300% in annual recurring revenue.

“We've seen huge growth on everything that we've done,” he added. “It starts from the momentum of the pandemic that led us to this round and the fact that everyone moved to the cloud and adopted more tools, more science and better control.”

Torii announces $10M Series A to automate SaaS management

In addition to the revenue boost, the company is working with customers like Instacart, Carrier Corporation, Bumble, Athletic Greens and Palo Alto Networks, and took its team of 15 following the Series A and turned it into 70 people. That’s essentially building out its entire go-to-market, marketing and customer success teams, while also rounding out its leadership team, including adding vice presidents of sales and marketing.

Today, Torii is back with $50 million in Series B financing, led by Tiger Global Management, to bring its total funding to $65 million. Previous investors joining in again include Wing, Global Founders Capital, Uncork Capital, Entree Capital and Scopus Ventures.

Though Haramati had been planning for the Series B to be a little bit later, the pace with which the evolution of software was moving required the company to keep up. Some of the main problems customers increasingly have are spend and waste: The percentage of waste is increasing because of complexity, and the amount of money spent on software is also increasing as more tools are added.

Then you add in security, and now that everything is connected and data flows much easier than before, it creates another layer of problems and pains, he added.

Indeed, Torii’s found through its own customer data that organizations were adding an average of 19 new cloud applications every month. Of those, 75% were non-sanctioned, not reviewed or may not have been compliant with the company’s security policies. Not only that, but an average of 35% of app licenses end up being unused or wasted.

“The problems are not far from what they used to be two or three years ago, but they are larger,” Haramati added. “You don't want to be the one who's blocking everyone. The majority of the workforce uses technology, but we know that 40% of them will leave their job if the technology is substandard.”

Now armed with the Series B infusion, Haramati plans on putting a majority of the funds to work to build up his team, especially around product engineering, marketing, sales and customer success. He expects to grow to 200 people by the end of 2022. In addition, the company aims to continue leading in the amount of integrations it has — over 130 tools at this point — so that it can connect a customer’s entire ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Jake Flomenberg, partner at Wing Venture Capital, said the SaaS management space was one he had been thinking about for a long time. He saw companies “solving little pieces of the puzzle,” but it wasn’t until Flomenberg met Haramati and his team that he saw how thoughtful data collection and analysis of it could be and how thoughtful automation and orchestration could be.

“If you're going to make really important business decisions and start automating and orchestrating things, we don't want to do that with three-quarters accurate data,” he said. “The SaaS implosion is really becoming, let's call it chaos at this point. People are just doing whatever they want from their homes, and it's impossible to manage. If the IT person can hit a few green buttons and get onto the more challenging aspects of the job where you can have an even greater impact, this was the direction that Torii is headed in and what excited me to make an investment.”

6 cloud trends to watch in 2022

Recommended Stories

  • Hackers Move $3.55B Worth of Bitcoin From 2016 Bitfinex Hack

    Bad actors will have a tough time cashing out the stolen bitcoin as most of them are blacklisted.

  • Vodafone enjoys revenue boost as tourists return

    The mobile phone giant said it benefited from an increase in roaming charges as people started travelling again.

  • Analyst Report: Alphabet Inc.

    Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads. Google’s other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud service fees and other licensing revenue. Sales of hardware such as Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart homes products, which include Nest and Google Home, also contribute to other revenue. Alphabet’s moonshot investments are in its other bets segment, where it bets on technology to enhance health (Verily), faster Internet access to homes (Google Fiber), self-driving cars (Waymo), and more. Alphabet’s operating margin has been 25%-30%, with Google at 30% and other bets operating at a loss.

  • 1 Cryptocurrency That Could Crush Shiba Inu in 2022

    In fact, CoinMarketCap.com now lists over 9,200 different cryptocurrencies, which are collectively worth $1.75 trillion. On that note, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose to prominence last year, generating returns of roughly 42,000,000% in 2021. More importantly, Shiba Inu's sharp sell-off doesn't imply an equally impressive rebound.

  • One Million Deaths: The Hole the Pandemic Made in U.S. Society

    Covid-19 has been directly responsible for most of the fatalities, but the disease is also unraveling families and communities in subtler ways.

  • Firewalla launches its Purple gigabit home firewall

    Over the course of the last few years, Firewalla's combined firewall and router devices have made a name for themselves as the go-to hardware security tools for many enthusiasts and small businesses. Today, the company started shipping its newest device, the Firewalla Purple, a diminutive gigabit firewall and router that is currently retailing for $319. With the Purple, Firewalla, which was founded in 2015, is filling a hole in its lineup, which until now included 100 Mbps and 500 Mbps devices for home and small business users with prices ranging from $129 to $199, as well as a $458 3 Gbps+ device for larger businesses.

  • Cryptocurrencies, Criminality and the State

    The speed at which crypto moves and the anonymity accorded the transactions is a gift to the criminal and terrorist world.

  • Bitcoin owners expect a rebound to $55,000 in six months, study finds

    Bitcoin has lost about 45% of its value from its record high in November, but some retail investors’ interests are not dampened, as they expect to “buy the dip,” a new study finds.

  • Web3 will transform the internet we know today, says Ontology founder

    Ontology, an open-source blockchain specialising in digital identity and data, recently revealed its plans of launching its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) in order to maximise interoperability.

  • Aerotrax Inks MoU With Triumph On MRO Service Management System

    Aerotrax Technologies, Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) to commercially pilot the Aerotrax Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Service Management System. Aerotrax is an enterprise software company focused on digitally tracking the entire lifecycle of every plane. The engagement will use Aerotrax's proprietary blockchain-based digital infrastructure to execute repair orders, manage customer requirements, and ensure the exchange of part-related d

  • VC-backed DAO startups are racing to define what DAOs actually are

    Amid the growth in web3, NFTs, DeFi and tokens, institutional investors are also looking at how they can leverage another crypto structure called DAOs to build a new model for community action on the internet. DAOs -- or decentralized autonomous organizations -- are at a very weird place in 2022. The crypto collectives theoretically are designed around allowing groups to make decisions and operate in a structured capacity governed by smart contracts and blockchain transparency, but DAOs that are popping up recently seem to be indistinguishable from each other, with varying commitments to both decentralization and autonomy.

  • 3 Reasons to Sell Shiba Inu in 2022

    This once-booming cryptocurrency registered astronomical returns in 2021, but its long-term viability is questionable.

  • Crypto Crash: 1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in a Heartbeat

    Since the start of the new year, the cryptocurrency market has lost a jaw-dropping 25% (as of Jan. 27) in 27 days. The Federal Reserve's intention to start raising interest rates in March is encouraging investors to adopt a risk-off approach. The cryptocurrency market is clearly taking a dive.

  • Analyst Report: BlackBerry Limited

    BlackBerry, once known for being the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.

  • Address Linked to Wonderland's Sifu Cashes Out $5.5M Worth of Ether

    Sifu is an alleged serial scammer who has previously been convicted.

  • New Antitrust Legislation Could Open the Door to Cybersecurity Problems

    Bills that would reduce the gatekeeping power of big tech firms might have inadvertent consequences for cybersecurity, writes Chuck Brooks.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Dow transports charges higher as record UPS stock surge provides a near 200-point boost

    The Dow Jones Transportation Average charged up 281 points, or 1.8%, to outperform the broader stock market by a wide margin, as big surge in United Parcel Service Inc.'s stock on the back of a blowout fourth-quarter report provided a boost. UPS's stock powered up 15.3% toward a one-day record gain and a record close, with the $30.94 price gain adding about 189 points to the Dow transports' price. Shares of fellow package delivery provider FedEx Corp. got a reciprocal boost of $7.60, or 3.1%, to

  • Dow Jones Extends Gains As Nasdaq Outperforms; These Chip Companies Have Earnings On Deck

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved higher Monday after opening negative. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq outperformed other major indexes.

  • Marathon Petroleum stock surges after profit more than doubles expectations, $5 billion added to stock buyback program

    Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp shot up 3.9% toward a more-than three-year high after the oil refiner reported fourth-quarter profit that was more than double what was expected and also a big revenue beat, while also adding $5 billion to its stock buyback authorization. Net income shot up to $744 million, or $1.27 a share, from $285 million, or 44 cents a share, in the year-ago period, as the refining and marketing business swung to income of $881 million from a loss of $1.6 billion. Excluding