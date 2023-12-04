Tornado Global Hydrovacs (CVE:TGH) shareholders have earned a 27% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (CVE:TGH) share price has soared 233% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Tornado Global Hydrovacs moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Tornado Global Hydrovacs has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Tornado Global Hydrovacs stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Tornado Global Hydrovacs shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 14% over the last year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 27% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Tornado Global Hydrovacs is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

