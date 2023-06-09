Is Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.'s (CVE:TGH) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Tornado Global Hydrovacs (CVE:TGH) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 27% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Tornado Global Hydrovacs' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tornado Global Hydrovacs is:

16% = CA$2.8m ÷ CA$17m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.16.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Tornado Global Hydrovacs' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, Tornado Global Hydrovacs seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 4.2%. This probably laid the ground for Tornado Global Hydrovacs' moderate 17% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Tornado Global Hydrovacs' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 17% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Tornado Global Hydrovacs''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Tornado Global Hydrovacs Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Tornado Global Hydrovacs doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Tornado Global Hydrovacs' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Tornado Global Hydrovacs visit our risks dashboard for free.

