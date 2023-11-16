Is Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.'s (CVE:TGH) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that Tornado Global Hydrovacs' (CVE:TGH) stock increased significantly by 12% over the past week. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Tornado Global Hydrovacs' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tornado Global Hydrovacs is:

18% = CA$3.3m ÷ CA$18m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.18.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Tornado Global Hydrovacs' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Tornado Global Hydrovacs' ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 10% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Tornado Global Hydrovacs' significant 27% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Tornado Global Hydrovacs' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 9.9% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Tornado Global Hydrovacs is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Tornado Global Hydrovacs Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Tornado Global Hydrovacs doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Tornado Global Hydrovacs' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Tornado Global Hydrovacs visit our risks dashboard for free.

