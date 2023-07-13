Tornado Hits Chicago Area, Forcing Over 330 Flight Cancellations
(Bloomberg) -- A tornado that struck the Chicago area on Wednesday canceled more than 300 flights at the city’s two airports.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Singapore Minister Faces Most Serious Graft Probe Since 1986
Inflation at 3% Flags End of Emergency, Turning Point for Fed
Goldman Breaks Its Own Rule to Flag Results Much Worse Than Rivals
Shopify Shames Employees With Cost Calculator for Pointless Meetings
The twister touched ground near O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the cancellation of 330 flights and delaying another 842, according to the FlightAware tracking platform. Some passengers sought shelter in a tunnel that connects concourses B and C at Terminal 1.
“This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Sirens rang across Chicago, which had a tornado watch in place for 45 minutes starting at 7 p.m. local time, the Office of Emergency Management & Communications said in its Twitter account. Another 34 flights were canceled at the smaller Midway International Airport, and 340 were delayed, data from FlightAware showed.
More than 8,000 customers were affected by power failures in the Chicago area, utility ComEd said on its website.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Americans Prepare for Tighter Budgets as Student Loan Payments Resume
South Korea’s Archaic Rental System Is Costing People Their Life Savings
A Japanese Company Bans Late-Night Work. A Baby Boom Soon Follows
Russian Wikipedia’s Top Editor Leaves to Launch a Putin-Friendly Clone
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.