Tornos Holding AG Just Beat Revenue Estimates By 6.4%

Last week saw the newest half-yearly earnings release from Tornos Holding AG (VTX:TOHN), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of CHF0.73 per share roughly in line with what the analyst had forecast. Revenues of CHF96m came in 6.4% ahead of analyst predictions. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what expert is forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimate to see what could be in store for next year.

See our latest analysis for Tornos Holding

Following last week's earnings report, Tornos Holding's sole analyst are forecasting 2023 revenues to be CHF180.0m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be CHF0.60, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analyst had been anticipated revenues of CHF175.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF0.53 in 2023. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analyst upgrading revenues and making a solid gain to earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analyst has lifted their price target 8.3% to CHF6.50per share.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Tornos Holding's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would also point out that the forecast 3.8% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023 is better than the historical trend, which saw revenues shrink 4.9% annually over the past five years By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analyst also expect Tornos Holding to suffer worse than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Tornos Holding's earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though it is expected to grow slower than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analyst believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Tornos Holding going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Tornos Holding (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here