Tornos Holding's (VTX:TOHN) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Tornos Holding (VTX:TOHN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tornos Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = CHF17m ÷ (CHF164m - CHF50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Tornos Holding has an ROCE of 15%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tornos Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Tornos Holding.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Tornos Holding Tell Us?

Tornos Holding is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 23%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Tornos Holding thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Tornos Holding can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And since the stock has fallen 54% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Tornos Holding does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

