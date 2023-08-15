Toro Corp.'s (NASDAQ:TORO) market cap rose US$16m last week; retail investors who hold 52% profited and so did insiders

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Toro indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 20 investors have a majority stake in the company with 48% ownership

Insiders own 47% of Toro

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While retail investors were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 17% price gain, insiders also received a 47% cut.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Toro, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Toro?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Toro might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Toro is not owned by hedge funds. With a 47% stake, CEO Petros Panagiotidis is the largest shareholder. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 0.5% and 0.1% of the stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 20 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Toro

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Toro Corp.. Insiders have a US$55m stake in this US$115m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 52% of Toro. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

