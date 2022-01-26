Toromont to Announce 2021 Annual Results on February 9, 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) will release its 2021 annual financial results after markets close on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The analysis of annual results will also include a focus on performance in the fourth quarter.



Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast on Thursday, February 10, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the financial results and operating highlights. The conference will begin with a brief address by Scott J. Medhurst, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael S. McMillan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd., followed by a question and answer period for investment analysts.

Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) – Live audio at www.toromont.com

To participate, call 1-800-898-3989 or 416-406-0743 (Toronto area) – participant passcode: 1078844#

Digital Replay until Thursday, February 17, 2022

Call 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 (Toronto area) and enter passcode: 1861147#

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries Ltd. can be found at www.toromont.com .

For more information contact:

Michael S. McMillan

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Toromont Industries Ltd.

T: (416) 514-4790



