TOROMONT ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS
TSX Stock Symbol: TIH
TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that on April 28, 2022, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 26, 2022 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:
Nominee
Total
Percentage of
Total
Percentage of
Total
Peter J. Blake
58,924,870
93.89%
3,832,169
6.11%
62,757,039
Benjamin D. Cherniavsky
62,473,256
99.55%
283,783
0.45%
62,757,039
Jeffery S. Chisholm
60,649,573
96.64%
2,107,466
3.36%
62,757,039
Cathryn E. Cranston
61,346,051
97.75%
1,410,988
2.25%
62,757,039
Sharon L. Hodgson
62,132,501
99.00%
624,538`
1.00%
62,757,039
Scott J. Medhurst
62,623,546
99.79%
133,493
0.21%
62,757,039
Frederick J. Mifflin
62,614,827
99.77%
142,212
0.23%
62,757,039
Katherine A. Rethy
62,155,942
99.04%
601,097
0.96%
62,757,039
Richard G. Roy
61,511,017
98.01%
1,246,022
1.99%
62,757,039
About Toromont
Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.
