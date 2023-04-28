TOROMONT ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS
TSX Stock Symbol: TIH
TORONTO, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that on April 28, 2023, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 28, 2023 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:
Nominee
Total Votes
Percentage of
Total Votes
Percentage
Total
Peter J. Blake
58,379,782
89.24 %
7,038,086
10.76 %
65,417,868
Benjamin D. Cherniavsky
63,192,892
96.60 %
2,224,976
3.40 %
65,417,868
Jeffrey S. Chisholm
61,099,868
93.40 %
4,318,000
6.60 %
65,417,868
Cathryn E. Cranston
61,702,176
94.32 %
3,715,692
5.68 %
65,417,868
Sharon L. Hodgson
62,897,743
96.15 %
2,520,125
3.85 %
65,417,868
Scott J. Medhurst
62,632,012
95.74 %
2,785,856
4.26 %
65,417,868
Frederick J. Mifflin
63,191,294
96.60 %
2,226,574
3.40 %
65,417,868
Katherine A. Rethy
62,282,334
95.21 %
3,135,534
4.79 %
65,417,868
Richard G. Roy
61,976,122
94.74 %
3,440,846
5.26 %
65,416,968
About Toromont
Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, and a complementary material handling business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.
SOURCE Toromont Industries Ltd.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/28/c7276.html