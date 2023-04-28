TOROMONT ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Toromont Industries Ltd. (CNW Group/Toromont Industries Ltd.)

TORONTO, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that on April 28, 2023, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 28, 2023 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Nominee Total Votes

For Percentage of

Votes in

Favour Total Votes

Against Percentage

of Votes

Against Total

Votes Peter J. Blake 58,379,782 89.24 % 7,038,086 10.76 % 65,417,868 Benjamin D. Cherniavsky 63,192,892 96.60 % 2,224,976 3.40 % 65,417,868 Jeffrey S. Chisholm 61,099,868 93.40 % 4,318,000 6.60 % 65,417,868 Cathryn E. Cranston 61,702,176 94.32 % 3,715,692 5.68 % 65,417,868 Sharon L. Hodgson 62,897,743 96.15 % 2,520,125 3.85 % 65,417,868 Scott J. Medhurst 62,632,012 95.74 % 2,785,856 4.26 % 65,417,868 Frederick J. Mifflin 63,191,294 96.60 % 2,226,574 3.40 % 65,417,868 Katherine A. Rethy 62,282,334 95.21 % 3,135,534 4.79 % 65,417,868 Richard G. Roy 61,976,122 94.74 % 3,440,846 5.26 % 65,416,968

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, and a complementary material handling business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.

