TOROMONT ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CNW Group
·2 min read
Toromont Industries Ltd. (CNW Group/Toromont Industries Ltd.)
Toromont Industries Ltd. (CNW Group/Toromont Industries Ltd.)

TSX Stock Symbol: TIH

TORONTO, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that on April 28, 2023, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 28, 2023 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Nominee

Total Votes
For

Percentage of
Votes in
Favour

Total Votes
Against

Percentage
of Votes
Against

Total
Votes

Peter J. Blake

58,379,782

89.24 %

7,038,086

10.76 %

65,417,868

Benjamin D. Cherniavsky

63,192,892

96.60 %

2,224,976

3.40 %

65,417,868

Jeffrey S. Chisholm

61,099,868

93.40 %

4,318,000

6.60 %

65,417,868

Cathryn E. Cranston

61,702,176

94.32 %

3,715,692

5.68 %

65,417,868

Sharon L. Hodgson

62,897,743

96.15 %

2,520,125

3.85 %

65,417,868

Scott J. Medhurst

62,632,012

95.74 %

2,785,856

4.26 %

65,417,868

Frederick J. Mifflin

63,191,294

96.60 %

2,226,574

3.40 %

65,417,868

Katherine A. Rethy

62,282,334

95.21 %

3,135,534

4.79 %

65,417,868

Richard G. Roy

61,976,122

94.74 %

3,440,846

5.26 %

65,416,968

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, and a complementary material handling business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.

SOURCE Toromont Industries Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/28/c7276.html