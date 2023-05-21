Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Toromont Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = CA$666m ÷ (CA$4.1b - CA$879m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Toromont Industries has an ROCE of 21%. On its own, that's a very good return and it's on par with the returns earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Toromont Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Toromont Industries' ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Toromont Industries. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 21%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 57% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Toromont Industries' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Toromont Industries is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 108% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Toromont Industries can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Toromont Industries does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

