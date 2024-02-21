Toromont Industries' (TSE:TIH) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 4th of April to CA$0.48. This takes the annual payment to 1.5% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Toromont Industries' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Toromont Industries was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 13.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Toromont Industries Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was CA$0.52, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$1.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Toromont Industries has been growing its earnings per share at 16% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Toromont Industries Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Toromont Industries is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

