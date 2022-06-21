U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

TORONTO-BASED MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY UTILIZES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PROVIDE REVOLUTIONARY END-TO-END PRACTICE MANAGEMENT TOOL

·4 min read

BoomerangFX Optimizes the Private Pay Medical Sector

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Since launching in April 2021, BoomerangFX, the end-to-end practice management and lead generation software, has worked with over 100 medical practice clients across Canada and the US.

BoomerangFX was originally conceptualized and founded by world renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen Mulholland. Dr. Mulholland then brought in the SaaS management team under Jerome Dwight, BoomerangFX's Chairman and CEO, to develop, grow and scale the company.  Dwight brings two decades of experience launching and leading high-growth technology businesses in North America and Europe.

The platform is designed specifically for the non-insured, private-pay cosmetic surgery, dermatology, medical spa, ophthalmology, hair restoration, dentistry, women's health and podiatric industry segments.

The tool offers everything from a scheduling system, marketing automation, a comprehensive EMR/HER system with secure electronic medical records, as well as invoicing and accounting reports, all in a single, easy-to-use platform. As BoomerangFX is cloud-based, it can be accessed from virtually anywhere in the world.

"Our technology guides clinic owners through critical business decisions with real-time insights into patient engagement, optimal clinic revenues, retreatment patterns, and the allocation of digital advertising dollars to continuously attract a steady pipeline of new patients," says Jerome Dwight, Chairman and CEO of BoomerangFX.

Within its first 12 months, the platform has consistently expanded its roster of medical practice clients. Currently, the software is utilized in a variety of markets, including Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Ohio and Oregon in the United States and the Greater Toronto Area and Montreal in Canada.

"We were struggling to access critical data on new patient consultations and keep track of schedules between our medical practice and aesthetic business," says Dr. Lacy C. Kessler, an Obstetrician based in Waco, Texas. "For the first time, I am not only able to see my entire patient schedule in one place, but I'm also able to look at how those clients were generated and what profit we're making from each treatment."

"The Manager's Dashboard is highly intuitive and provides valuable insights on how to manage the practice in real-time," says Candy Carlsen, COO, Belle Jeunesse Medical Aesthetic Practice in Orange County, California. "Being able to project sales at a glance allows me to take timely action to meet our goals."

"When my projected sales are low, my BoomerangFX digital marketing team is just a click away to drive more leads and book appointments," says Leesa Richardson, Practice Manager at SpaMedica Plastic Surgery in Toronto, Ontario. "Their ability to predict and estimate my return for ad spend is astonishingly accurate."

"We are committed to helping our clients reboot their practice growth and profitability. We have invested in a multimillion-dollar product roadmap to build AI across all of our platform capabilities," says Dwight. "Artificial intelligence has the potential to radically transform the inside of a medical practice and lead to better patient outcomes by allowing healthcare practitioners to spend less time on day-to-day administration and more patient interaction time."

In addition to the primary software, the platform offers supplementary solutions, including:

  • Boomerang Optimize – Practice consultants who advise on software utilization, best practices and performance enhancement, providing a one-on-one resource that allows clients to maximize patient profitability and retention.

  • Boomerang Grow – Specialized Digital advertising that generate new patient leads from Google, Facebook and Instagram that then flow directly into the lead management system.

  • Boomerang Learn – a growing collection of training resources, books and webinars, for the medical aesthetics, dermatology and women's health related private-pay segments including a community of over 10,000 users and practitioners who have subscribed to the training tools to-date.

The platform offers three account options:

  • A Base account for 1 – 5 users starting at $499/month

  • A Pro account with 5 – 10 users at $699/month

  • An Enterprise account with 10+ users at $899/month

Medical professionals interested in learning more about the platform, please contact David Thornton, Director of Business Development, at sales@boomerangfx.com .

ABOUT BOOMERANGFX
BoomerangFX is a cloud-based practice management and digital marketing system designed to help physicians manage and market their businesses. The platform provides private-pay medical professionals with the industry's first automated digital marketing and practice management solution encompassing marketing automation and lead generation, integrated scheduling and CRM, comprehensive EMR/HER, secure electronic medical records, as well as invoicing and accounting reporting, all in one place. For more information, please visit www.boomerangfx.com.

SOURCE BoomerangFX

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/21/c6332.html

