U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,512.00
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,117.00
    +115.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,818.25
    -51.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,151.80
    +5.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.35
    -0.22 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.10
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.89
    +2.70 (+9.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3318
    +0.0041 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.7920
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,419.75
    -816.88 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,439.23
    -29.85 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.86
    -66.82 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,753.37
    -182.25 (-0.65%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Economists expect claims to rise after reaching 52-year low last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the resutls

Toronto-based VFX startup MARZ raises $5.3M to develop AI technology solutions

Aisha Malik
·3 min read

Technology and visual effects startup Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies (MARZ) has raised $5.3 million in Series A funding. The investment was led by Round13 Captial with participation from Rhino Ventures and Harlo Equity Partners. MARZ plans to use the funding to grow its core VFX business and accelerate the development of its 'AI for VFX' technology solutions.

The Toronto-based studio launched in 2018 and is developing AI solutions that aim to address some of the challenges faced by the entertainment industry regarding VFX capacity shortage spurred by streaming wars, the corresponding explosion of on-demand content and the importance of VFX in driving subscriber growth.

"We will use the funds to accelerate research and development of our ‘AI for VFX’ solutions, of which there are two AI products currently in development," MARZ co-founder and co-president Jonathan Bronfman told TechCrunch in an email. "In line with this, funding will be allocated to the hiring of key personnel in our research, engineering and product organizations. The funding will also be used to grow our hardware capabilities and infrastructure, which will help to meaningfully shorten AI research and development, as well as increase capacity efficiency for both our AI products."

Bronfman said that while the majority of funding will be allocated to the development of proprietary AI solutions, it will also help the company accelerate its growth in its traditional VFX services business, which he says is synergistic with MARZ's AI business.

The company has worked on 88 projects in its first three years since launch, including Marvel's "WandaVision," HBO's "Watchmen," Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy" and Apple TV+'s "Invasion." MARZ completed 13 projects in its first year, 21 in its second year and 54 in its third year.

MARZ has grown from 45 employees in 2019 to 194 today, with plans to grow its team to 300 over the next year. Of the current employees, more than a quarter are focused on machine learning and artificial intelligence. Although the company is based in Toronto, MARZ is a remote-first company with a distributed workforce based in cities around the world, including Vancouver, Winnipeg, Montreal, Madrid, Los Angeles, Melbourne, London, Moscow, Mumbai, and Mexico City.

"Our mission is to democratize VFX and in doing so to empower creatives around the globe to produce the most ambitious video content possible — whether that be a streaming service or Hollywood studio, gaming studio, metaverse developer, or a talented up-and-comer who wants to integrate VFX into their social media content." Bronfman wrote.

The company plans to create a suite of automated AI-driven products that are integrated into both VFX and gaming technology. For Hollywood, MARZ's products will aim to allow for the ability to create more ambitious content. Regarding other markets like the end consumer, Bronfman says MARZ's solutions will aim to make VFX accessible for the first time ever.

​​“MARZ is one of the fastest-growing VFX studios in the industry with a reputation for leveraging technology to deliver a best-in-class product within record timelines,” said Brahm Klar, a partner at Round13 Capital, in a statement. “By partnering with MARZ, alongside some of Canada's most successful investors, we can work closely with the team to build on the company's extraordinary success so far.”

Recommended Stories

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Investors are always on the lookout for the best strategy to find the right stocks. And that can mean turning to the experts, finding ‘those in the know,’ and following their lead. But who to trust? One logical place to look is on the inside, at the opinions of corporate officers, the insiders, whose access to their company’s workings and information gives them a much sharper view than is available to any old internet researcher. Insiders’ trading activity has long been recognized as a sound clu

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Plunged Today

    The holiday shopping season is officially upon us, but one thing not appearing on investors' buy lists today is the stock of fuel cell leader, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Extending the slide which has seen shares tumble since Thanksgiving, shares of Plug Power plummeted 7.9% today. Investors' belief that Plug Power is poised for explosive growth as the hydrogen economy takes shape over the coming years has driven the stock to meteoric heights over the past two years.

  • Alibaba Shares Are Cheapest Ever as Crackdown Wipes $526 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s U.S.-listed shares have never been this cheap and yet investors keep bailing.Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map DebateChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving Neighborhoods‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransOn a reported earnings basis, Alibaba’s American depositary receipts trade at a multiple of 18.7. That’s the lowest since its 2014 debut, an

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Tech Futures Fall After Market Rally's Bearish Reversal; Apple Retreats, Snowflake Jumps

    Dow Jones futures rose solidly Thursday morning, S&P 500 futures climbed slightly while Nasdaq futures turned lower, with Snowflake earnings and Apple stock in focus. The stock market rally suffered a bearish reversal Wednesday after the CDC confirmed the first U.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy in December Without Any Hesitation

    Warren Buffett isn't as big of a winner as he once was. Many of the stocks in Berkshire's portfolio have generated strong year-to-date returns, but not all of them. Regardless of how they've performed recently, some Berkshire holdings remain especially attractive over the long term.

  • TD Bank Group Declares Dividends

    The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the "Bank") today announced that a dividend in an amount of eighty-nine cents (89 cents) per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending January 31, 2022, payable on and after January 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    Welcome to the last month of 2021. If you’re confused on how to read current market conditions, you are probably not alone. The past 3 sessions have been marked by volatility with wild swings from one extreme to the other. The market appears to be lacking direction in the face of the Omicron variant’s rise and the Fed’s admission elevated inflation levels might not be transitory after all. It’s a moment made for defensive stocks, for the short-term hedges that protect an investment portfolio fro

  • Why Crowdstrike Stock Fell 7% Today

    Shares of endpoint security leader Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) got blasted with a 7% sell-off today. High-growth names were hit especially hard on news that the first case of the coronavirus Omicron variant was confirmed in the U.S. Investor worry is mounting that the next leg of the pandemic could cause a backtrack in broader economic recovery. Free cash flow in Q3 was up 62% to $124 million, good for an incredibly healthy free-cash-flow-profit margin of 33%.

  • The blame for Fidelity’s mysterious GameStop oopsie lies with a firm you’d never suspect

    Which makes it pretty cringey to see that a growing band of retail Apes spent much of Tuesday morning ignoring the macro bloodbath across indexes and combing through what they thought looked like a fishy discrepancy on Fidelity’s platform, regarding GameStop. For pro-GME Apes who have spent 10 months trying to keep short sellers from getting their hands on GameStop shares — and going so far as to transfer their accounts to Fidelity and even direct-register them to keep them locked away — this was a shockingly high number of available shares, and well more than the 2 million that were available on Monday evening. Reddit low-key exploded with users speculating that the shares they had attempted to DRS were being lent out by Fidelity, or that the brokerage was misleading them in other ways, or that some big hedge fund had covered its short position (which was a tough one to buy considering the stock is now down over 19% in the past five days).

  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares jump 24% after report of $1 billion fundraising target

    Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition company that has agreed to merge with a media property being developed by former President Donald Trump, increased more than 24% in after-hours trading Wednesday, after a report that the entity is seeking to raise up to $1 billion.

  • AMC shares sink 15% — Here's why the stock tanked on Wednesday

    AMC (AMC) shares tanked as much as 17% during the lows of the session on Wednesday after the Center for Disease Controls confirmed the first case of the omicron variant detected in California. The stock closed 15% lower at $28.57.

  • A Chief Market Strategist's advice amid the Omicron sell-off: 'Stay on the sideline, don’t panic'

    Dennis DeBusschere, 22V Research President and Chief Market Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the volatile day of trading on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Does Securities Fraud Matter Anymore?

    A former SEC fraud prosecutor wonders whether his career was even necessary if investors are willing to pile money into profitless companies like Trump Media & Technology Group.

  • 5 Top Stocks To Buy in December

    The stock market may be uncertain, but there are still plenty of opportunities for savvy investors. If you're looking for new ideas, keep reading to see why our writers recommend Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), AT&T (NYSE: T), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Zoom Video Communications (Nasdaq: ZM) as top stocks to buy in December. Keith Speights (Teladoc Health): There's a good chance that the omicron variant will be the most important factor affecting the stock market in December.

  • 2 Reddit Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

    Reddit investors get dumped on because they cling to notions that monied interests are holding back their favorite meme stocks and endlessly cheer the next big short squeeze. There are actually some very smart investors on Reddit and quite a number of the stocks they discuss are very good, well-financed businesses that don't need their shares jawboned above penny stock valuations. Here are two of the most popular Reddit stocks that an investor can actually buy and hold for years to come.

  • Why Arbutus Biopharma Is Rocketing Higher Today

    What happened Shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) rocketed higher on Wednesday morning in response to a court ruling in its favor. The stock was up 70.2% at 11:41 a.m. on Wednesday. So what  Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) attempt to avoid paying royalties on the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology that its COVID vaccine relies upon took another turn for the worse.

  • Apple Tells Suppliers iPhone Demand Has Slowed as Holidays Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., suffering from a global supply crunch, is now confronting a different problem: slowing demand. Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map DebateChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving Neighborhoods‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransThe company has told its component suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 lineup has weakened, people familiar with the matter said, signa

  • 1 Growth Stock I'm Holding Through the Market Turbulence

    After a stellar third-quarter earnings report and a big jump in LendingClub's (NYSE: LC) stock price in October, November has been a lot less fun for shareholders of the digital marketplace bank. LendingClub, which uses machine learning and data to streamline online lending specifically for unsecured personal loans, saw its stock price fall more than 27% in November. Despite this frustrating market sell-off, I plan to hold my LendingClub stock through this period of market turbulence.

  • Teladoc Stock: Time to Buy?

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) have been absolutely pummeled this year. Let's take a look at the underlying business and consider the company's long-term prospects to see if this may be a good time to buy this growth stock. Anyone taking a look at Teladoc stock should first take a moment to pick apart the company's organic growth from its reported growth.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed 8% Today

    After soaring 13% Monday on the back of an optimistic note from analysts at National Bank Financial, shares of lithium mining stock Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) came crashing back down to Earth on Wednesday, falling 8.6% through 3 p.m. ET. In an after-hours announcement yesterday, Lithium Americas said it will be offering at least $225 million -- and potentially as much as $258.75 million -- worth of "convertible senior notes due 2027" paying a yet-to-be-determined interest rate. Lithium Americas intends to use the proceeds from this debt issuance "to repay its indebtedness" to multiple parties and also "for general corporate purposes."