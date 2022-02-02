U.S. markets open in 7 hours 20 minutes

Toronto Functional Medicine Centre Explains How IV Therapy in Toronto May Be Used for Nutritional Deficiencies

Toronto Functional Medicine Centre
·4 min read

Toronto, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, Ontario -

Toronto Functional Medicine Centre in Toronto, ON, Canada, has explained that through IV therapy Toronto residents may be able to alleviate their nutritional deficiencies. This was discussed in a new blog post that explains how intravenous drip therapy may benefit those who have deficiencies in nutrition, such as vitamins and minerals. With the vitamins and other nutrients inserted directly into the blood vessels, the body will be able to absorb them as compared to taking vitamins and other nutrients orally.

The human body needs certain amounts of micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) to be able to achieve optimal health and for helping increase energy. The problem is that most micronutrients are not produced in the body, which means that people need to get these nutrients from their diet. Unfortunately, the North American diet may not always be sufficient in these nutrients as a result of soil depletion, processing, pesticides, and preservatives. Thus, a naturopathic functional medicine doctor may suggest some changes to a person’s diet, some supplements, or the IV vitamin drip therapy to manage nutritional deficiencies.

IV therapy Toronto

The article points out that there are six vital micronutrients. First is iron, which is essential for cognition. Also, deficiency in iron is known to result in anemia. Second, vitamin A is essential because it supports the immune function and it may help in promoting the health of the eyes. Next is vitamin D, which supports the muscles, bone health, immune function, brain health, and calcium absorption. And vitamin D also helps in preventing rickets. Iodine is another important nutrient as it is required for thyroid function, cognitive development in babies, and in supporting the health of pregnant and breastfeeding women. Folate is another important nutrient since it supports nervous system function, homocysteine metabolism, and hormone metabolism. It is also essential for fetal growth and DNA synthesis. And it may help in reducing the risk of neural tube defects. And finally, there is zinc, which is a component of a number of enzymes in the body that have to do with metabolism, energy, and bone health. Zinc also plays a vital role in helping fight infections, male reproductive health, and may contribute to tissue health and the immune function.

It is also important to note that if nutritional deficiencies are left untreated, this may result in various chronic diseases, including osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and type-2 diabetes. And because the North American diet usually contains “empty calories,” it’s possible for people to have micronutrient-related malnutrition. Furthermore, insufficient micronutrient levels can result in DNA damage, premature aging, and cellular damage.

Micronutrient deficiencies may also be the result of certain agricultural practices. In a food composition study, it was found that the nutritional value of fruits and vegetables has declined by almost 40 percent for the period of 1950 to 1999. This included reductions in riboflavin, vitamin C, and calcium. The use of pesticides has been linked to this nutritional decline.

At Toronto Functional Medicine Centre, they provide a combination of vitamin drip treatments (high-dose vitamin C, Myers cocktail, amino acids), including naturopathic and allopathic treatments, including acupuncture and herbal medicine. Functional medicine blood tests may also be recommended. Some of the health issues they address include: cellular function, brain function, adrenal function/adrenal fatigue, digestive health, hormonal health, skin rejuvenation, oxidative stress, chronic fatigue, body stress, blood pressure issues, athletic recovery, and thyroid conditions.

The Toronto Functional Medicine Centre was established to use integrative naturopathic functional medicine. They integrate the functional medicine approach with alternative medicine, such as herbal medicine, traditional Chinese medicine or Eastern medicine, homeopathic medicine, IV therapy, bio-identical hormone replacement, and others. In addition, the clinic uses functional medicine and alternative therapies for a range of health issues, including: hormone imbalances, neuropathic pain, nutritional health, acute health issues, postmenopausal health, chronic disease, and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XmcAqwIAJY0&list=PLHA1Dz6hPw_3V-_L9G5PzCeSKrRZiCSMK

People who would like to know more about IV therapy in Toronto can visit the Toronto Functional Medicine Centre website, or contact them through the telephone (416) 968-6961 or via email at info@tfm.care.

###

For more information about Toronto Functional Medicine Centre, contact the company here:

Toronto Functional Medicine Centre
(416) 968-6961
info@tfm.care
162 Cumberland St 222 A
Toronto, ON M5R 1A8


